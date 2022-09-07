Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 17: Rigoberto Urán wins from the break

Colombian completes hat trick of grand tour stages.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Rigoberto Urán took a long-awaited victory after a finale of relentless attacking within the day’s break, triumphing at the end of stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

The Colombian EF Education-EasyPost rider reached the summit of the Monasterio de Tentudía climb just ahead of Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ), with Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) two seconds back in third.

The success is his first victory of the season and the fourth grand tour stage win of his career. Together with victories in the Giro in 2013 and 2014 plus one in the 2017 Tour de France, the result sees him complete stage wins in each of the grand tours.

The day’s big move began after approximately 39 kilometers of racing, with 13 riders moving clear. This group included American rider Lawson Craddock, and established a maximum lead of over seven minutes. Craddock put in a strong attack with 15km remaining and was still clear with just over one kilometer to go, with several others then getting up to him.

Herrada put in a big surge but Urán was able to claw his way up to him and then attacked, holding off the hard-chasing Cofidis rider to the line.

“It is always nice to win at the Vuelta, and I have been hunting it for many years,” he said. “I had victories in the Giro and the Tour de France, and so this gives me great joy. I was looking for this win. It has been a long journey, but I am very happy. Thank you to my team and to my family who made it possible as well. They were the first to believe in me, so it makes me very happy.

“I would just like to say hi to my race director and thank you very much to him, because he has encouraged me immensely.”

Behind, Enric Mas (Movistar Team) put in repeated attacks to try to crack race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), but to no avail. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) was the only one of the GC riders able to gain time, slipping clear and finishing nine seconds clear of Evenepoel and Mas.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) gave up a further two seconds, while Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan Team) were four seconds behind Evenepoel and Mas.

Evenepoel preserves his 2:01 lead over Mas, with the latter moving up to second overall after Primož Roglic’s withdrawal. Ayuso is a distant third at 4:51, with Rodríguez, López and Almeida next in line.

Urán’s time gain sees him move up three places to ninth overall, but his win will be more satisfying than his GC improvement.

“Everyone was really quick,” he said. “I had to try to preserve a little bit of energy so that I had it to spend at the end against people like Soler. I had to be very careful. About 300 meters from the finish I thought, ‘this is the opportunity, I have to go now.’”

Urán last took a victory in the 2021 Tour de Suisse. He is in the final year of his current contract with EF Education-EasyPost and needed a win to help secure a good deal for 2023 and beyond.

“What you need to always do is to believe and to fight,” he said. “Sometimes the results are a long time coming, but every day if you wake up with a great attitude and with happiness in your heart [things happen]… You must never lose hope. If you don’t succeed, then you have to try again. Try again, and that is what I do for my family, for my friends and for my team.”

How it played out:

Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España ran from Aracena to Monastère de Tentudia and traced a continually undulating 162.3 kilometer route. While the second cat final climb was the only categorized ascent on the stage, there were plenty of uphills to contend with.

The race was marred by the withdrawal of Primož Roglič, second overall prior to the stage, while Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal) exited with Covid-19 and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) with fatigue.

The stage looked set to be one for a breakaway and there was relentless attacking from the gun. The day’s big move finally began after approximately 39 kilometers when Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) and Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) jumped clear.

They were soon joined by eight others, namely Clément Champoussin, Jungels’ teammate, Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Guglielmi (Arkea-Samsic).

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Premier Tech) and Elie Gesbert (Arkea Samsic) bridged soon afterwards, increasing the numbers ahead to 13, and together they established a lead of 7:15 with 50km to go.

The break presented no danger to race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), with Urán best placed overall in 12th, 14:56 behind.

Wright won the intermediate sprint in Segura de Leon (km 133.2), beating Urán, Soler and the rest. Craddock was biding his time and launched an attack with 19km remaining. The others got up to him, save for Wright, and Craddock then clipped away again with 15km left.

He had 12 seconds with 12km to go, with Wright returning to the group then and attacking hard in a futile attempt to get clear and bridge across.

Fireworks on the final climb:

Craddock rode strongly on the lower slopes of the Monastère de Tentudia climb and had 18 seconds with 8km to go. He further increased this to 22 seconds over the next three kilometers, improving his chances. Meanwhile the Movistar team of Enric Mas was driving the pace of the peloton, trying to set things up for a big attack by the rider in second place overall.

Champoussin, Urán and Gesbert played their cards on the climb and attacked with just over five kilometers to go. They reduced their deficit to 12 seconds with 3.5km remaining, with Gesbert then cracking.

Urán and Champoussin kept driving onwards but were joined by first Pacher and then Soler and Herrada. Soler attacked heading into the final 2km, but was reeled in. Craddock’s gap had dropped to ten seconds there but a stall saw that increase again slightly. He kept driving, only to be caught by Urán, Herrada and Soler with one kilometer to go.

A slight stall enabled Champoussin to get back up to that trio and he launched, but Herrada whipped past with 850 meters remaining. Urán stubbornly inched closer then sprinted past, digging in to hold off Pacher and Herrada for the win.

Behind Mas attacked repeatedly but was marked by Evenepoel, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) the only one of those in the top ten to gain time. He raced in nine seconds clear of Evenepoel and Mas, while Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) gave up a further two seconds but stayed third overall.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 17 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3:42:28
2PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
3HERRADA JesúsCofidis0:02
4SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:15
5ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:26
6CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:29
7DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech0:46
8JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:55
9GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09
10CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:30
11MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:06
12GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:43
13ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates5:02
14EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5:11
15MAS EnricMovistar Team5:11
16AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:13
17HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe5:15
18PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ5:15
19RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers5:15
20LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team5:20
21O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:25
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5:52
23MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:00
24POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates6:23
25VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6:43
26OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma6:43
27DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH6:47
28PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma6:47
29CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH6:47
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious6:56
31BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma6:56
32LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious7:18
33HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech7:37
34REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ7:40
35KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe7:45
36PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team7:45
37MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ7:45
38GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers8:04
39DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team8:16
40CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers8:25
41AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi8:45
42BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:45
43BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi8:45
44TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team9:03
45GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma9:26
46BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi9:26
47VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:11
48WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious10:11
49MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi10:19
50BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech10:19
51NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team10:19
52PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team10:19
53VERONA CarlosMovistar Team10:19
54OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH10:19
55DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10:19
56ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious10:19
57ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma10:19
58SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious10:19
59VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers10:52
60VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10:52
61ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team11:38
62TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma11:38
63HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma11:38
64FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe13:29
65MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team13:29
66OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic14:17
67DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma14:30
68MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal14:30
69CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost14:30
70KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost14:30
71HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe14:30
72CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost14:30
73MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck14:30
74EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH14:30
75OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team14:30
76FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis14:30
77TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers14:51
78PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team15:03
79TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo15:50
80GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma15:50
81GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma15:50
82VILLELLA DavideCofidis15:50
83MAS LluísMovistar Team15:50
84CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi15:50
85MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi15:50
86ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi15:50
87PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost15:50
88RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team15:50
89CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15:50
90GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech15:50
91BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal15:50
92DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:29
93MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates16:29
94NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM17:12
95MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team17:43
96IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech19:08
97FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech19:08
98HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco19:08
99BOL JetseBurgos-BH19:08
100LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo19:08
101NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH19:08
102RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic19:08
103CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:08
104SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost19:08
105ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ19:08
106MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic19:08
107JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:08
108HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM19:21
109VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck19:21
110VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost19:21
111ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates19:21
112DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM19:21
113KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe19:21
114VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe19:21
115JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck19:21
116BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM19:21
117BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team19:21
118CIMOLAI DavideCofidis19:21
119CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo19:21
120AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi19:21
121BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo19:21
122LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team19:21
123SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ19:21
124FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team19:21
125MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck19:21
126VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck19:21
127TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck19:21
128PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo19:57
129KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo19:57
130LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ19:57
131OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates19:57
132MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates19:57
133MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe20:21
134STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck20:21
135DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:21
136HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:21
137GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:26
138PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers20:26
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 65:14:05
2MAS EnricMovistar Team2:01
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:51
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers5:20
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team5:33
6ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates6:51
7ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7:46
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team9:11
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost9:33
10HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe11:40
11MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12:30
12POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates16:20
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team18:53
14DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team19:07
15KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe19:48
16CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers26:20
17GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers33:50
18SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious38:40
19CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH40:21
20LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious40:27
21PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ44:37
22PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma44:44
23SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates45:01
24MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious46:30
25BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux51:14
26CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost53:06
27REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ54:09
28HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe54:33
29VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck55:46
30HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:04:09
31ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:04:14
32BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:05:12
33CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:07:12
34OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:07:28
35OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:08:19
36MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:08:54
37HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:13:17
38PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:15:16
39VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:16:53
40PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:17:40
41GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:20:10
42VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:23:46
43PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ1:24:21
44CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:31:03
45DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:34:48
46ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:35:41
47MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck1:36:36
48NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:39:52
49FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:40:01
50GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma1:42:11
51FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis1:42:11
52VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:48:57
53MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:50:57
54JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:51:19
55GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:51:32
56ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:51:49
57VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:52:18
58NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:52:35
59HERRADA JesúsCofidis1:52:49
60VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:57:54
61MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:59:19
62EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2:03:57
63DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma2:04:10
64GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:05:00
65GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:06:21
66MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:07:45
67ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma2:10:22
68CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2:12:11
69MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:13:23
70PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2:13:27
71WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:15:52
72BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma2:20:14
73TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:20:37
74HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:22:51
75PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:24:45
76LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:25:29
77ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:25:55
78CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi2:26:21
79BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech2:26:23
80BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team2:28:27
81STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck2:29:54
82DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:30:21
83AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:34:27
84KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost2:36:45
85BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM2:37:45
86TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers2:39:14
87PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:39:36
88LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:40:14
89VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck2:40:29
90BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:43:42
91MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2:44:02
92BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi2:46:00
93OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:47:03
94BOL JetseBurgos-BH2:47:32
95TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:47:58
96OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH2:56:00
97JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck2:58:34
98CHAMPION ThomasCofidis2:58:58
99IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech2:58:58
100SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost3:01:54
101AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi3:02:01
102SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious3:03:31
103GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma3:07:09
104ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:07:11
105DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech3:07:27
106KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe3:08:04
107PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:08:05
108DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:08:13
109DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:11:54
110BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal3:13:01
111NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM3:14:30
112CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:15:08
113HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM3:16:06
114GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:17:52
115ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates3:18:06
116TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma3:21:59
117SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ3:22:52
118RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team3:24:24
119HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:24:33
120FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech3:24:45
121KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo3:30:35
122MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic3:32:35
123DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM3:36:32
124FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:37:17
125CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3:37:51
126RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic3:38:00
127LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ3:41:34
128VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe3:42:52
129MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal3:46:43
130MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates3:49:16
131TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck3:51:20
132MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe3:56:21
133OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates3:56:57
134MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck3:59:20
135VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost4:03:52
136JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:03:56
137MAS LluísMovistar Team4:10:36
138CIMOLAI DavideCofidis4:10:45
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo349
2WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious149
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates133
4BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team105
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team103
6MAS EnricMovistar Team90
7ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates86
8PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ74
9VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe72
10CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco64
11VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck62
12HERRADA JesúsCofidis62
13GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
14MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic56
15MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck56
16CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers55
17RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers51
18URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost47
19OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH47
20AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates44
21LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team42
22O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team37
23JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
24MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
25BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal36
26KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe35
27ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates32
28VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost32
29ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM31
30MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers31
32LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
33TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo30
34DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech30
35SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost27
36BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27
37IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech27
38HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe25
39GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic24
40MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious23
41ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ23
42EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH22
43PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
44BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM21
45DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM21
46TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck21
47MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi20
48DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
49BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi20
50MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
51GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic19
52MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates19
53ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious18
54TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
55PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost17
56DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH17
57FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
58VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers17
59ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo17
60GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma17
61MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe17
62VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck16
63LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
64CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team15
65STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
66CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
67CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
68RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15
69POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates13
70PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
71HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
72BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13
73OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13
74MAS LluísMovistar Team13
75NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM12
76HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech11
77JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team11
78DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma10
79PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers10
80KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo10
81MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
82BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma7
83REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
84FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6
85CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
86GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma6
87MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
88HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
89FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4
90VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3
91ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
92GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
93TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers3
94HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2
95OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
96MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2
97CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
98DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
99CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 65:14:05
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:51
3RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers5:20
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates6:51
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7:46
6PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma44:44
7MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious46:30
8HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe54:33
9ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:04:14
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:07:12
11PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:15:16
12VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:23:46
13GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:05:00
14GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:06:21
15ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma2:10:22
16MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates2:13:23
17WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:15:52
18BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma2:20:14
19TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:20:37
20PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:24:45
21CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi2:26:21
22BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team2:28:27
23STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck2:29:54
24AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:34:27
25BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM2:37:45
26TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers2:39:14
27PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:39:36
28LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:40:14
29BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi2:46:00
30TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:47:58
31CHAMPION ThomasCofidis2:58:58
32GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma3:07:09
33BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal3:13:01
34HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM3:16:06
35GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:17:52
36RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team3:24:24
37FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:37:17
38JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:03:56
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck59
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers30
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM22
4STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck21
5SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates20
6MAS EnricMovistar Team19
7JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team16
9PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ12
10HERRADA JesúsCofidis11
11CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
12FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
13MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
14EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9
15PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost8
16ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
17BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team8
18SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious7
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
20WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
21BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
22MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
23MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
24URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3
25VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
26PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ3
27VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
28CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
29DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
30AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
31ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2
32O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2
33POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2
34OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
35DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
36MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2
37ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
38RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1
39HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1
40DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
41BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
42LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
43AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
44BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1
45OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
46IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
47AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 194:52:35
2INEOS Grenadiers43:16
3Astana Qazaqstan Team54:47
4Movistar Team1:05:21
5Bahrain - Victorious1:07:40
6BORA - hansgrohe1:08:46
7Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25:25
8Jumbo-Visma1:41:25
9EF Education-EasyPost1:42:15
10Groupama - FDJ2:16:08
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:18:52
12Burgos-BH2:28:04
13AG2R Citroën Team2:38:18
14Euskaltel - Euskadi3:19:01
15Equipo Kern Pharma3:22:08
16Alpecin-Deceuninck3:52:23
17Team DSM4:02:16
18Israel - Premier Tech4:37:44
19Cofidis4:47:01
20Team BikeExchange - Jayco4:53:23
21Team Arkéa Samsic5:22:10
22Trek - Segafredo5:39:25
23Lotto Soudal6:13:23

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

