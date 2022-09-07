Vuelta a España stage 17: Rigoberto Urán wins from the break
Colombian completes hat trick of grand tour stages.
Rigoberto Urán took a long-awaited victory after a finale of relentless attacking within the day’s break, triumphing at the end of stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.
The Colombian EF Education-EasyPost rider reached the summit of the Monasterio de Tentudía climb just ahead of Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ), with Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) two seconds back in third.
The success is his first victory of the season and the fourth grand tour stage win of his career. Together with victories in the Giro in 2013 and 2014 plus one in the 2017 Tour de France, the result sees him complete stage wins in each of the grand tours.
The day’s big move began after approximately 39 kilometers of racing, with 13 riders moving clear. This group included American rider Lawson Craddock, and established a maximum lead of over seven minutes. Craddock put in a strong attack with 15km remaining and was still clear with just over one kilometer to go, with several others then getting up to him.
Herrada put in a big surge but Urán was able to claw his way up to him and then attacked, holding off the hard-chasing Cofidis rider to the line.
“It is always nice to win at the Vuelta, and I have been hunting it for many years,” he said. “I had victories in the Giro and the Tour de France, and so this gives me great joy. I was looking for this win. It has been a long journey, but I am very happy. Thank you to my team and to my family who made it possible as well. They were the first to believe in me, so it makes me very happy.
“I would just like to say hi to my race director and thank you very much to him, because he has encouraged me immensely.”
Behind, Enric Mas (Movistar Team) put in repeated attacks to try to crack race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), but to no avail. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) was the only one of the GC riders able to gain time, slipping clear and finishing nine seconds clear of Evenepoel and Mas.
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) gave up a further two seconds, while Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan Team) were four seconds behind Evenepoel and Mas.
Evenepoel preserves his 2:01 lead over Mas, with the latter moving up to second overall after Primož Roglic’s withdrawal. Ayuso is a distant third at 4:51, with Rodríguez, López and Almeida next in line.
Urán’s time gain sees him move up three places to ninth overall, but his win will be more satisfying than his GC improvement.
“Everyone was really quick,” he said. “I had to try to preserve a little bit of energy so that I had it to spend at the end against people like Soler. I had to be very careful. About 300 meters from the finish I thought, ‘this is the opportunity, I have to go now.’”
Urán last took a victory in the 2021 Tour de Suisse. He is in the final year of his current contract with EF Education-EasyPost and needed a win to help secure a good deal for 2023 and beyond.
“What you need to always do is to believe and to fight,” he said. “Sometimes the results are a long time coming, but every day if you wake up with a great attitude and with happiness in your heart [things happen]… You must never lose hope. If you don’t succeed, then you have to try again. Try again, and that is what I do for my family, for my friends and for my team.”
How it played out:
Stage 17 of the Vuelta a España ran from Aracena to Monastère de Tentudia and traced a continually undulating 162.3 kilometer route. While the second cat final climb was the only categorized ascent on the stage, there were plenty of uphills to contend with.
The race was marred by the withdrawal of Primož Roglič, second overall prior to the stage, while Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal) exited with Covid-19 and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) with fatigue.
The stage looked set to be one for a breakaway and there was relentless attacking from the gun. The day’s big move finally began after approximately 39 kilometers when Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) and Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroën) jumped clear.
They were soon joined by eight others, namely Clément Champoussin, Jungels’ teammate, Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Guglielmi (Arkea-Samsic).
Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Premier Tech) and Elie Gesbert (Arkea Samsic) bridged soon afterwards, increasing the numbers ahead to 13, and together they established a lead of 7:15 with 50km to go.
The break presented no danger to race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), with Urán best placed overall in 12th, 14:56 behind.
Wright won the intermediate sprint in Segura de Leon (km 133.2), beating Urán, Soler and the rest. Craddock was biding his time and launched an attack with 19km remaining. The others got up to him, save for Wright, and Craddock then clipped away again with 15km left.
He had 12 seconds with 12km to go, with Wright returning to the group then and attacking hard in a futile attempt to get clear and bridge across.
Fireworks on the final climb:
Craddock rode strongly on the lower slopes of the Monastère de Tentudia climb and had 18 seconds with 8km to go. He further increased this to 22 seconds over the next three kilometers, improving his chances. Meanwhile the Movistar team of Enric Mas was driving the pace of the peloton, trying to set things up for a big attack by the rider in second place overall.
Champoussin, Urán and Gesbert played their cards on the climb and attacked with just over five kilometers to go. They reduced their deficit to 12 seconds with 3.5km remaining, with Gesbert then cracking.
Urán and Champoussin kept driving onwards but were joined by first Pacher and then Soler and Herrada. Soler attacked heading into the final 2km, but was reeled in. Craddock’s gap had dropped to ten seconds there but a stall saw that increase again slightly. He kept driving, only to be caught by Urán, Herrada and Soler with one kilometer to go.
A slight stall enabled Champoussin to get back up to that trio and he launched, but Herrada whipped past with 850 meters remaining. Urán stubbornly inched closer then sprinted past, digging in to hold off Pacher and Herrada for the win.
Behind Mas attacked repeatedly but was marked by Evenepoel, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) the only one of those in the top ten to gain time. He raced in nine seconds clear of Evenepoel and Mas, while Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) gave up a further two seconds but stayed third overall.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 17 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:42:28
|2
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|3
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|0:02
|4
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15
|5
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:26
|6
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29
|7
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:46
|8
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|9
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09
|10
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:30
|11
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:06
|12
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:43
|13
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:02
|14
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5:11
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|5:11
|16
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:13
|17
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:15
|18
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:15
|19
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:15
|20
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:20
|21
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:25
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5:52
|23
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:00
|24
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:23
|25
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:43
|26
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:43
|27
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|6:47
|28
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:47
|29
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|6:47
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:56
|31
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:56
|32
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:18
|33
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:37
|34
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:40
|35
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:45
|36
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:45
|37
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:45
|38
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:04
|39
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:16
|40
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:25
|41
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8:45
|42
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:45
|43
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8:45
|44
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:03
|45
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:26
|46
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:26
|47
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:11
|48
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:11
|49
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10:19
|50
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|10:19
|51
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:19
|52
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:19
|53
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|10:19
|54
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|10:19
|55
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:19
|56
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:19
|57
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|10:19
|58
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:19
|59
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:52
|60
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10:52
|61
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|11:38
|62
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:38
|63
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|11:38
|64
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:29
|65
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|13:29
|66
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:17
|67
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:30
|68
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|14:30
|69
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:30
|70
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:30
|71
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:30
|72
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:30
|73
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:30
|74
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|14:30
|75
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|14:30
|76
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|14:30
|77
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:51
|78
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:03
|79
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:50
|80
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:50
|81
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|15:50
|82
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|15:50
|83
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|15:50
|84
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:50
|85
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:50
|86
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:50
|87
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:50
|88
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:50
|89
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15:50
|90
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:50
|91
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|15:50
|92
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:29
|93
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:29
|94
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|17:12
|95
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|17:43
|96
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:08
|97
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|19:08
|98
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|19:08
|99
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|19:08
|100
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:08
|101
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|19:08
|102
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:08
|103
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:08
|104
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19:08
|105
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:08
|106
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:08
|107
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:08
|108
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|19:21
|109
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:21
|110
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19:21
|111
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:21
|112
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|19:21
|113
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:21
|114
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:21
|115
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:21
|116
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|19:21
|117
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:21
|118
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|19:21
|119
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:21
|120
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:21
|121
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:21
|122
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:21
|123
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:21
|124
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:21
|125
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:21
|126
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:21
|127
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|19:21
|128
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:57
|129
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:57
|130
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:57
|131
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:57
|132
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:57
|133
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:21
|134
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|20:21
|135
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:21
|136
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:21
|137
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:26
|138
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:26
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|65:14:05
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:01
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:51
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:20
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:33
|6
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:51
|7
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|7:46
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:11
|9
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:33
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:40
|11
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12:30
|12
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:20
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|18:53
|14
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:07
|15
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:48
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:20
|17
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:50
|18
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:40
|19
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|40:21
|20
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|40:27
|21
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:37
|22
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|44:44
|23
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|45:01
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|46:30
|25
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|51:14
|26
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|53:06
|27
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|54:09
|28
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:33
|29
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|55:46
|30
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:04:09
|31
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04:14
|32
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:05:12
|33
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07:12
|34
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:28
|35
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:08:19
|36
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:08:54
|37
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:13:17
|38
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:15:16
|39
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:16:53
|40
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:17:40
|41
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:20:10
|42
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:23:46
|43
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24:21
|44
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:31:03
|45
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:34:48
|46
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:35:41
|47
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:36:36
|48
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:39:52
|49
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:40:01
|50
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:42:11
|51
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|1:42:11
|52
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:48:57
|53
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:50:57
|54
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:51:19
|55
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:51:32
|56
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:51:49
|57
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:52:18
|58
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:52:35
|59
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|1:52:49
|60
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:57:54
|61
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:59:19
|62
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2:03:57
|63
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:04:10
|64
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:05:00
|65
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:06:21
|66
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:07:45
|67
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:10:22
|68
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:12:11
|69
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:13:23
|70
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:13:27
|71
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:15:52
|72
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:20:14
|73
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:20:37
|74
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:22:51
|75
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:24:45
|76
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:25:29
|77
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:25:55
|78
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:26:21
|79
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:26:23
|80
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:28:27
|81
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:29:54
|82
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:30:21
|83
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:34:27
|84
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:36:45
|85
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|2:37:45
|86
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39:14
|87
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39:36
|88
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:40:14
|89
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:40:29
|90
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:43:42
|91
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:44:02
|92
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:46:00
|93
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:47:03
|94
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|2:47:32
|95
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47:58
|96
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|2:56:00
|97
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:58:34
|98
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|2:58:58
|99
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:58:58
|100
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:01:54
|101
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:02:01
|102
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:03:31
|103
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:07:09
|104
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:07:11
|105
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:07:27
|106
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:08:04
|107
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:08:05
|108
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:08:13
|109
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:11:54
|110
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|3:13:01
|111
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|3:14:30
|112
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:15:08
|113
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|3:16:06
|114
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:17:52
|115
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:18:06
|116
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:21:59
|117
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:22:52
|118
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:24:24
|119
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:24:33
|120
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:24:45
|121
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:30:35
|122
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:32:35
|123
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|3:36:32
|124
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:37:17
|125
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:37:51
|126
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:38:00
|127
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:41:34
|128
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:42:52
|129
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|3:46:43
|130
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:49:16
|131
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:51:20
|132
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:56:21
|133
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:56:57
|134
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:59:20
|135
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:03:52
|136
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:03:56
|137
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|4:10:36
|138
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|4:10:45
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|349
|2
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|149
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|133
|4
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|105
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|103
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|90
|7
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|86
|8
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|74
|9
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|72
|10
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|64
|11
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|62
|12
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|62
|13
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|14
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56
|15
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|56
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55
|17
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51
|18
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|47
|19
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|47
|20
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|44
|21
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|42
|22
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37
|23
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|24
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|25
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|36
|26
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|27
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|32
|28
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|32
|29
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|31
|30
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|32
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|33
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|34
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|30
|35
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27
|36
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27
|37
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27
|38
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|39
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|24
|40
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23
|41
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|23
|42
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|22
|43
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21
|44
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|21
|45
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|21
|46
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|47
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|48
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|49
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|50
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|51
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19
|52
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|53
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|54
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|55
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17
|56
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|17
|57
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|58
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|59
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|60
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|61
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|62
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16
|63
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|64
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|65
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15
|66
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15
|67
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|68
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|69
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|70
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|71
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|72
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|73
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|74
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|13
|75
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|12
|76
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11
|77
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|78
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|79
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|80
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|81
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|82
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|83
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|84
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|85
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|86
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|87
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|88
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|89
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|90
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3
|91
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|92
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|93
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|94
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|95
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|96
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|97
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|98
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|99
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|65:14:05
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:51
|3
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:20
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:51
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|7:46
|6
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|44:44
|7
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|46:30
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:33
|9
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04:14
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07:12
|11
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:15:16
|12
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:23:46
|13
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:05:00
|14
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:06:21
|15
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:10:22
|16
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:13:23
|17
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:15:52
|18
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:20:14
|19
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:20:37
|20
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:24:45
|21
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:26:21
|22
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:28:27
|23
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:29:54
|24
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:34:27
|25
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|2:37:45
|26
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39:14
|27
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:39:36
|28
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:40:14
|29
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:46:00
|30
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47:58
|31
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|2:58:58
|32
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:07:09
|33
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|3:13:01
|34
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|3:16:06
|35
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:17:52
|36
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:24:24
|37
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:37:17
|38
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:03:56
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|59
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|22
|4
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|5
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|19
|7
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16
|9
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|10
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|11
|11
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|12
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|13
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|14
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|15
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|16
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|17
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|18
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|19
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|20
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|21
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|22
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|23
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|24
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|25
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|26
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|27
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|28
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|29
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|30
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|31
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|33
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|34
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|35
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|36
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|37
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|38
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|39
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|40
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|41
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|42
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|43
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|44
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1
|45
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1
|46
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|47
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|194:52:35
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:16
|3
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|54:47
|4
|Movistar Team
|1:05:21
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07:40
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08:46
|7
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25:25
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:41:25
|9
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:42:15
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:16:08
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:18:52
|12
|Burgos-BH
|2:28:04
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:38:18
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:19:01
|15
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:22:08
|16
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:52:23
|17
|Team DSM
|4:02:16
|18
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:37:44
|19
|Cofidis
|4:47:01
|20
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:53:23
|21
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:22:10
|22
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:39:25
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|6:13:23
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.