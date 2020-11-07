Vuelta a España stage 17: Primož Roglič survives late scare to retain GC as David Gaudu takes stage

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) withstood a late charge from Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) to retain his GC lead at. the Vuelta a España on Saturday, with only a final sprint stage in Madrid remaining.

David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) took his second stage win of the race, attacking on the steepest slopes of the Covatilla climb before riding past three attackers ahead of him. Gino Mäder (NTT Pro Cycling) and Ion Izagirre (Astana) took second and third.

The final four kilometers of the Covatilla summit finished made for dramatic viewing as Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) went on the attack in an effort to pull back his 45-second deficit in the classification. Roglič looked to be crumbling through the final kilometers but was able to limit his losses to the charging Ecuadorian and survived a late move from Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) to hang on to his red jersey.

The result leaves Roglič at the top of the GC, 24 seconds ahead of Carapaz. Carthy finishes up third, 47 seconds back.

