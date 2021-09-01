Vuelta a España stage 17: Primož Roglič leaves Egan Bernal behind, explodes race
Odd Eiking's race-lead ends as Primož Roglič retakes the red jersey with a dominant display of climbing.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 17 of the 2021 Vuelta a España, leaving Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) behind on the final climb of the day.
The 185.8-kilometer stage took the peloton over four, very challenging categorized climbs. Bernal launched an uphill attack at 60km to go that only Roglič could match, and the two put distance between themselves and the rest of the race.
With 7.5km to go, on the steep slopes of the final climb, the two-time defending Vuelta champion dropped the winner of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
Odd Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), who had been in the red jersey for eight days, struggled with the elevation gain and a minor crash, and dropped out of GC contention to 11th overall.
Roglič now leads the race by a margin of 2:22 over Enric Mas, and is 3:11 ahead of Miguel Ángel López (both Movistar Team).
How it happened
The break took nearly two hours to establish itself, and finally, with 90km to go it had a 1:30 gap on the peloton.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) launched a move that formed on the first of two ascents of the Cullada Llomena.
Going with Landa was his teammate Jan Tratnik, and also Oliver Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Mikel Nieve (BikeExchange), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix), Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), David de la Cruz, Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Diego Camargo (EF Education-Nippo), Sergio Henao, Dmitri Claeys (Qhubeka NextHash), Angel Madrazo, Oscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Michael Storer (Team DSM), Jefferson Cepeda, Jonathan Lastra, and Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
Le Gac tried to go solo, and by 75km he had nearly a minute advantage on the peloton. The chasing bunch in between several times fractured and came back together.
Led by Jumbo-Visma the peloton brought back all in the breakaway except for Le Gac who had only 45 seconds on the fast-chasing group.
Sprinter Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), always at the front on flat, sprinter-friendly stages, was dropped on the climb at 64km to go.
Bernal on the attack
At the start of the stage, Bernal was in seventh overall and 2:45 behind Roglič who was in third overall. The Colombian climber had to go on the attack to better his GC standings.
Ineos Grenadiers led by Tokyo Olympic mountain bike gold medallist Tom Pidcock went to the front to put pressure on Jumbo-Visma. With this tempo change, Bernal went to the front with his teammates and kept eyes on Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).
The two superstars’ teams brought Le Gac back with 62km to go. As this happened, Bernal launched an uphill move which only Roglič matched.
Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) was slow to react, and tried to chase but could not match the two grand tour winners’ long-range move.
Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who was in second on the GC, struggled to hold wheels at the back of the second group on the road.
Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) gave up his pursuit and dropped back to the second group on the road, while Odd Eiking (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) also struggled, but still sat in with the chasing group.
Roglič retakes race lead
Roglič regained the virtual overall race lead at 55km to go, while Bernal took the maximum KOM points, and small time bonus as the first to summit the penultimate climb.
Off the top, both men were very cautious on the descent on very wet roads. Movistar riders Mas and López struggled on the descent, sitting behind the Bahrain-Victorious-lead chase group.
On the descent, Bernal unclipped his right foot momentarily on a tricky hairpin corner, but recovered and chased right back onto Roglič’s wheel.
The two continued to build a lead to one minute, and Roglič had put two minutes into the red jersey by the bottom of the second trip of the Cullada Llomena.
Red jersey crashes
Eiking crashed on a tight corner on the descent at 48km to go along with Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech). Eiking was quickly back on his bike, while Vlasov remained on the ground, holding his shoulder.
This delay cost Eiking another half-minute in the race standings, and he continued to hemorrhage time. By 24km to go, he was four minutes adrift of Bernal and Roglič.
Bernal, in the white jersey of the best young rider, tapped a tempo with Rogic occasionally taking pulls, but letting the Colombian do the majority of the work.
Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a spill in the main field at 20km to go as the pace was ratcheted back up by the work done by Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious).
Onto the final climb, the two super-climbers on the front of the race had maintained a 90-second gap with just 12km remaining — nearly all uphill — on the stage.
Martin was popped off the back of the pursuing group, which was lead by Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) at 10km to go on the steepest pitches of the final climb. Having done a massive amount of work, Caruso was shed from the second group on the road.
Bernal was struggling at 7.5km when he finally cracked. Roglič dropped him when the Ineos Grenadier gave up 30 seconds in just a kilometer.
Chasing for minor podium positions and overall standings, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), López, and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) were leaning on the front of the chase.
Charging to the finish
Enric Mas (Movistar Team), 30 seconds behind Bernal with 4km to go, attacked and tried to put the remaining GC contenders into trouble. Yates and Kuss brought him back, and in doing so, shaved 20 seconds from Bernal’s lead.
The 2019 Tour de France winner was caught with 2km remaining on the stage by Kuss’ group.
Roglič never eased, and traced some undulating and twisty roads in the final 2km, building a few more seconds of lead.
Soloing across the line, he shouted and punched the air as he had put massive amounts of time into his lead, as well as taking KOM points and bonus seconds.
Seeing an opportunity to deny other teams bonus seconds as well as land on the second step of the stage podium, Kuss gapped López and Yates in the final few meters.
What’s to come
Stage 18 is a 162.6km route from Salas to Altu d’El Gamoniteiru, and looks to be another opportunity for shakeups in the general classification.
With a commanding lead in the GC, Roglič has only to defend his position going into the final four days of racing.
As the Tokyo Olympic time trial gold medalist is sure to put more time into his competition on the final stage, a time trial, Bernal, Mas, López, and others will have to be on the attack on stage 18. But the Slovenian star is never one to just sit, and let the race happen around him, so expect more explosive and exciting racing.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 17 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:34:45
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35
|3
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:35
|4
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|5
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:35
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:35
|7
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:35
|9
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:29
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:44
|11
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:44
|12
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:47
|13
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:47
|14
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:43
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:46
|16
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:03
|17
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:20
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:25
|19
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:52
|20
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:57
|21
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|7:46
|22
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|7:49
|23
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:23
|24
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:23
|25
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:41
|26
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|11:45
|27
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:45
|28
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:45
|29
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:45
|30
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:45
|31
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:45
|32
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:21
|33
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:08
|34
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13:34
|35
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:34
|36
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18:19
|37
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:28
|38
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18:59
|39
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|20:15
|40
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20:15
|41
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:02
|42
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:04
|43
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|22:50
|44
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:50
|45
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23:03
|46
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:32
|47
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|26:32
|48
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|26:32
|49
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|26:32
|50
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|26:32
|51
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:32
|52
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:32
|53
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:36
|54
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:38
|55
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:38
|56
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:41
|57
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:43
|58
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|26:43
|59
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:45
|60
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:54
|61
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|28:07
|62
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:13
|63
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:13
|64
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|30:05
|65
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|30:05
|66
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:20
|67
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:13
|68
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:13
|69
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|35:13
|70
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|35:13
|71
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:13
|72
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|35:13
|73
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35:18
|74
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:23
|75
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:25
|76
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|35:26
|77
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|35:26
|78
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35:29
|79
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35:29
|80
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:29
|81
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|35:29
|82
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:57
|83
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:57
|84
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:59
|85
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|37:57
|86
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:38
|87
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:38
|88
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|38:38
|89
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:38
|90
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38:38
|91
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:38
|92
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38:38
|93
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|38:38
|94
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|38:38
|95
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|38:38
|96
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|38:38
|97
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|38:38
|98
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|38:38
|99
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38:38
|100
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|38:38
|101
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:38
|102
|SANCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|38:38
|103
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|38:38
|104
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38:38
|105
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38:38
|106
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|38:38
|107
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38:38
|108
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:38
|109
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|38:38
|110
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38:38
|111
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:49
|112
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38:49
|113
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:49
|114
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38:49
|115
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:53
|116
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:56
|117
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|38:59
|118
|MODOLO Sacha
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:59
|119
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|39:06
|120
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39:45
|121
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:23
|122
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:23
|123
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40:23
|124
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|40:23
|125
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|40:23
|126
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|40:23
|127
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40:23
|128
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|40:27
|129
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|40:27
|130
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|40:27
|131
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|40:35
|132
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40:49
|133
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40:49
|134
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|40:53
|135
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|41:27
|136
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:34
|137
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:34
|138
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42:58
|139
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|42:58
|140
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44:58
|141
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44:58
|142
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45:00
|143
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:07
|144
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:11
|145
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:11
|146
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:14
|147
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:16
|148
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|45:17
|149
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|45:19
|150
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:19
|151
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|45:21
|152
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:21
|153
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:21
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|68:42:56
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:22
|3
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|3:11
|4
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:46
|5
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:16
|6
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:29
|7
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:45
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:04
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:54
|10
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:58
|11
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:59
|12
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:12
|13
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:34
|14
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:04
|15
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:06
|16
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:08
|17
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:49
|18
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38:24
|19
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:09
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48:09
|21
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|49:08
|22
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|54:15
|23
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|54:53
|24
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|54:59
|25
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:54
|26
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:00:54
|27
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03:08
|28
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:06:30
|29
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:07:33
|30
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:08:15
|31
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09:28
|32
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:11:35
|33
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:12:49
|34
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:15:06
|35
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:16:23
|36
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:18:28
|37
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:21:38
|38
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:26:22
|39
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:27:30
|40
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:30:18
|41
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:30:30
|42
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32:17
|43
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:37:51
|44
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:43:07
|45
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|1:43:50
|46
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:45:44
|47
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:46:03
|48
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:47:37
|49
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48:48
|50
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:50:28
|51
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:54:20
|52
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:54:35
|53
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:56:10
|54
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:57:09
|55
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:59:59
|56
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:00:41
|57
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02:18
|58
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:02:49
|59
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:08:25
|60
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:13:00
|61
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:19:57
|62
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:20:12
|63
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:21:06
|64
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:21:28
|65
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:21:58
|66
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:23:27
|67
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23:29
|68
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2:24:49
|69
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:27:53
|70
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:31:04
|71
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:32:05
|72
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|2:33:44
|73
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:34:05
|74
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:34:07
|75
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:34:45
|76
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:35:11
|77
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:36:04
|78
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:37:10
|79
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:37:39
|80
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:38:19
|81
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:38:32
|82
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:39:08
|83
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:41:19
|84
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2:43:38
|85
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:44:24
|86
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:46:43
|87
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:46:50
|88
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:48:19
|89
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:48:21
|90
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:49:30
|91
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|2:49:52
|92
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:50:50
|93
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|2:51:24
|94
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:51:37
|95
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:51:39
|96
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:53:27
|97
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:55:27
|98
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:56:05
|99
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:57:51
|100
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:57:58
|101
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:58:07
|102
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:59:22
|103
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:01:23
|104
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:02:17
|105
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:03:24
|106
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|3:04:34
|107
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:06:10
|108
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:06:42
|109
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:07:05
|110
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:07:58
|111
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:08:44
|112
|SANCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|3:08:55
|113
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:09:52
|114
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:10:07
|115
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:10:22
|116
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|3:10:50
|117
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:14:44
|118
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|3:15:59
|119
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|3:20:38
|120
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:20:45
|121
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:21:20
|122
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:21:51
|123
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:23:20
|124
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:24:29
|125
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:25:03
|126
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|3:25:11
|127
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:26:06
|128
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|3:27:23
|129
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:27:36
|130
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|3:29:38
|131
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:30:30
|132
|MODOLO Sacha
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:32:50
|133
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:34:13
|134
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:35:08
|135
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:37:28
|136
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|3:37:33
|137
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:37:38
|138
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:41:20
|139
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:42:09
|140
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:46:30
|141
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:47:59
|142
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:48:11
|143
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:48:19
|144
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:51:29
|145
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:51:44
|146
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:53:51
|147
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:55:55
|148
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|3:56:08
|149
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:01:04
|150
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:04:47
|151
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:05:09
|152
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:06:31
|153
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:14:27
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|250
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|145
|3
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|123
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|114
|5
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|110
|6
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|109
|7
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|88
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|85
|9
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|73
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|72
|11
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|72
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|70
|13
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|69
|14
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|66
|15
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|65
|16
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|65
|17
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|63
|18
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|60
|19
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59
|20
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|58
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57
|22
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|55
|23
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|24
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|25
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45
|26
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45
|27
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|28
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|29
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|43
|30
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40
|31
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|32
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40
|33
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39
|34
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39
|35
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35
|36
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35
|37
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|38
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|34
|39
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33
|40
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33
|41
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|42
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|30
|43
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29
|44
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|28
|45
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|46
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|47
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|48
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|49
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23
|50
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|51
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|52
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21
|53
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21
|54
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|20
|55
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|56
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|57
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|58
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|59
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|18
|60
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|18
|61
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|17
|62
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|63
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|64
|SANCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|17
|65
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|17
|66
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|67
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|68
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|15
|69
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|15
|70
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|15
|71
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|72
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|73
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|74
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|75
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|76
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|77
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|78
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|79
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|80
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|81
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|13
|82
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|83
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|84
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|85
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|11
|86
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|87
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|88
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|89
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|90
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|91
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|92
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|93
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|94
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|9
|95
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|96
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|97
|MODOLO Sacha
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|98
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|99
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|100
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|101
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|102
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|103
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|104
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|105
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|106
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|107
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|108
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|68:47:25
|2
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:29
|3
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:35
|4
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:39
|5
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:55
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35:40
|7
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|58:39
|8
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:02:01
|9
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:10:37
|10
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27:48
|11
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:52:40
|12
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:03:56
|13
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:16:37
|14
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:19:00
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2:20:20
|16
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:23:24
|17
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26:35
|18
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:32:41
|19
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:33:10
|20
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:33:50
|21
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:34:39
|22
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:36:50
|23
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:42:14
|24
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:45:01
|25
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:46:21
|26
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:47:08
|27
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:51:36
|28
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:53:38
|29
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:57:48
|30
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:58:55
|31
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|3:02:13
|32
|SANCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|3:04:26
|33
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:05:23
|34
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:05:53
|35
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|3:11:30
|36
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|3:16:09
|37
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:17:22
|38
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|3:20:42
|39
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:23:07
|40
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:43:30
|41
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:47:15
|42
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|3:51:39
|43
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:56:35
|44
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:00:18
|45
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:02:02
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|51
|2
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|34
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33
|5
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|6
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|19
|7
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|9
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|10
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|11
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9
|12
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|13
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|9
|14
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|15
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|8
|16
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|17
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7
|18
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|19
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|20
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|6
|21
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|23
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|24
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|25
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|26
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|5
|27
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|28
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|4
|29
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|30
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|3
|31
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|32
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|33
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|34
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|35
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|36
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|2
|37
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|38
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|39
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|40
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|41
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|42
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|43
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|44
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|45
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|46
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|47
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|48
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|49
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|50
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|51
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|52
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|-2
|53
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|61
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:19:32
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:37
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:49
|4
|Movistar Team
|30:00
|5
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:21
|6
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:23
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:16:09
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16:46
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:22:52
|10
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:44:28
|11
|Team DSM
|2:35:57
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:01:21
|13
|Burgos-BH
|3:02:43
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:05:24
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|3:12:05
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:42:17
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|4:07:19
|18
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:46:13
|19
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:58:19
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:11:14
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:32:15
|22
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:18:36
|23
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:50:06
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.