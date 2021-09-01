Vuelta a España stage 17: Primož Roglič leaves Egan Bernal behind, explodes race

Become a Member

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 17 of the 2021 Vuelta a España, leaving Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) behind on the final climb of the day.

The 185.8-kilometer stage took the peloton over four, very challenging categorized climbs. Bernal launched an uphill attack at 60km to go that only Roglič could match, and the two put distance between themselves and the rest of the race.

With 7.5km to go, on the steep slopes of the final climb, the two-time defending Vuelta champion dropped the winner of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Odd Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), who had been in the red jersey for eight days, struggled with the elevation gain and a minor crash, and dropped out of GC contention to 11th overall.

Roglič now leads the race by a margin of 2:22 over Enric Mas, and is 3:11 ahead of Miguel Ángel López (both Movistar Team).

How it happened

The break took nearly two hours to establish itself, and finally, with 90km to go it had a 1:30 gap on the peloton.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) launched a move that formed on the first of two ascents of the Cullada Llomena.

Going with Landa was his teammate Jan Tratnik, and also Oliver Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Mikel Nieve (BikeExchange), Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix), Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), David de la Cruz, Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), Diego Camargo (EF Education-Nippo), Sergio Henao, Dmitri Claeys (Qhubeka NextHash), Angel Madrazo, Oscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), Michael Storer (Team DSM), Jefferson Cepeda, Jonathan Lastra, and Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Le Gac tried to go solo, and by 75km he had nearly a minute advantage on the peloton. The chasing bunch in between several times fractured and came back together.

Led by Jumbo-Visma the peloton brought back all in the breakaway except for Le Gac who had only 45 seconds on the fast-chasing group.

Sprinter Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), always at the front on flat, sprinter-friendly stages, was dropped on the climb at 64km to go.

Bernal on the attack

At the start of the stage, Bernal was in seventh overall and 2:45 behind Roglič who was in third overall. The Colombian climber had to go on the attack to better his GC standings.

Ineos Grenadiers led by Tokyo Olympic mountain bike gold medallist Tom Pidcock went to the front to put pressure on Jumbo-Visma. With this tempo change, Bernal went to the front with his teammates and kept eyes on Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

The two superstars’ teams brought Le Gac back with 62km to go. As this happened, Bernal launched an uphill move which only Roglič matched.

Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) was slow to react, and tried to chase but could not match the two grand tour winners’ long-range move.

Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who was in second on the GC, struggled to hold wheels at the back of the second group on the road.

Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) gave up his pursuit and dropped back to the second group on the road, while Odd Eiking (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) also struggled, but still sat in with the chasing group.

Roglič retakes race lead

Roglič regained the virtual overall race lead at 55km to go, while Bernal took the maximum KOM points, and small time bonus as the first to summit the penultimate climb.

Off the top, both men were very cautious on the descent on very wet roads. Movistar riders Mas and López struggled on the descent, sitting behind the Bahrain-Victorious-lead chase group.

On the descent, Bernal unclipped his right foot momentarily on a tricky hairpin corner, but recovered and chased right back onto Roglič’s wheel.

The two continued to build a lead to one minute, and Roglič had put two minutes into the red jersey by the bottom of the second trip of the Cullada Llomena.

Red jersey crashes

Eiking crashed on a tight corner on the descent at 48km to go along with Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech). Eiking was quickly back on his bike, while Vlasov remained on the ground, holding his shoulder.

This delay cost Eiking another half-minute in the race standings, and he continued to hemorrhage time. By 24km to go, he was four minutes adrift of Bernal and Roglič.

Bernal, in the white jersey of the best young rider, tapped a tempo with Rogic occasionally taking pulls, but letting the Colombian do the majority of the work.

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a spill in the main field at 20km to go as the pace was ratcheted back up by the work done by Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious).

Onto the final climb, the two super-climbers on the front of the race had maintained a 90-second gap with just 12km remaining — nearly all uphill — on the stage.

Martin was popped off the back of the pursuing group, which was lead by Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious) at 10km to go on the steepest pitches of the final climb. Having done a massive amount of work, Caruso was shed from the second group on the road.

Bernal was struggling at 7.5km when he finally cracked. Roglič dropped him when the Ineos Grenadier gave up 30 seconds in just a kilometer.

Chasing for minor podium positions and overall standings, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), López, and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) were leaning on the front of the chase.

Charging to the finish

Enric Mas (Movistar Team), 30 seconds behind Bernal with 4km to go, attacked and tried to put the remaining GC contenders into trouble. Yates and Kuss brought him back, and in doing so, shaved 20 seconds from Bernal’s lead.

The 2019 Tour de France winner was caught with 2km remaining on the stage by Kuss’ group.

Roglič never eased, and traced some undulating and twisty roads in the final 2km, building a few more seconds of lead.

Soloing across the line, he shouted and punched the air as he had put massive amounts of time into his lead, as well as taking KOM points and bonus seconds.

Seeing an opportunity to deny other teams bonus seconds as well as land on the second step of the stage podium, Kuss gapped López and Yates in the final few meters.

What’s to come


Stage 18 is a 162.6km route from Salas to Altu d’El Gamoniteiru, and looks to be another opportunity for shakeups in the general classification.

With a commanding lead in the GC, Roglič has only to defend his position going into the final four days of racing.

As the Tokyo Olympic time trial gold medalist is sure to put more time into his competition on the final stage, a time trial, Bernal, Mas, López, and others will have to be on the attack on stage 18. But the Slovenian star is never one to just sit, and let the race happen around him, so expect more explosive and exciting racing.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 17 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4:34:45
2KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35
3LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:35
4YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:35
5HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious1:35
6MAS EnricMovistar Team1:35
7BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1:35
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:35
9MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:29
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team2:44
11KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma2:44
12GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:47
13DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:47
14HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:43
15MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:46
16DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix5:03
17LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo5:20
18POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5:25
19BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team5:52
20ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:57
21NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH7:46
22CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH7:49
23EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:23
24MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi9:23
25OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma9:41
26NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange11:45
27IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech11:45
28BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo11:45
29CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious11:45
30MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi11:45
31BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma11:45
32ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe12:21
33IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech13:08
34HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash13:34
35PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:34
36ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi18:19
37CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:28
38AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA18:59
39OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH20:15
40CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20:15
41SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers21:02
42HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:04
43CRAS SteffLotto Soudal22:50
44CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team22:50
45BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi23:03
46GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma26:32
47ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange26:32
48ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team26:32
49TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM26:32
50ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM26:32
51CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team26:32
52HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:32
53ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ26:36
54CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo26:38
55DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates26:38
56MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates26:41
57PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team26:43
58BARDET RomainTeam DSM26:43
59TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:45
60PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation26:54
61KRON AndreasLotto Soudal28:07
62LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ29:13
63VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma29:13
64STORER MichaelTeam DSM30:05
65HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange30:05
66POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates32:20
67KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo35:13
68VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers35:13
69MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal35:13
70OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team35:13
71LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ35:13
72ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash35:13
73LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA35:18
74TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious35:23
75PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers35:25
76HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM35:26
77CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo35:26
78NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech35:29
79VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech35:29
80NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo35:29
81MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH35:29
82PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe36:57
83GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates36:57
84GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe36:59
85MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange37:57
86SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo38:38
87KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo38:38
88BOL JetseBurgos-BH38:38
89THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix38:38
90KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:38
91FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:38
92VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:38
93ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team38:38
94CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH38:38
95HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal38:38
96VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal38:38
97SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange38:38
98DENZ NicoTeam DSM38:38
99VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team38:38
100HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange38:38
101KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step38:38
102SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH38:38
103VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal38:38
104DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team38:38
105AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi38:38
106SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash38:38
107BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA38:38
108ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious38:38
109HAGA ChadTeam DSM38:38
110BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits38:38
111PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious38:49
112TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team38:49
113GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ38:49
114BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation38:49
115VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step38:53
116BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step38:56
117CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo38:59
118MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix38:59
119VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal39:06
120VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix39:45
121PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers40:23
122SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ40:23
123LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA40:23
124VERONA CarlosMovistar Team40:23
125ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA40:23
126LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash40:23
127HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma40:23
128SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo40:27
129PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix40:27
130RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH40:27
131STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange40:35
132TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates40:49
133OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates40:49
134BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash40:53
135KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix41:27
136BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe41:34
137NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation41:34
138MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42:58
139DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ42:58
140BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi44:58
141SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi44:58
142LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi45:00
143ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step45:07
144VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step45:11
145ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:11
146MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe45:14
147SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step45:16
148DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM45:17
149MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange45:19
150LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe45:19
151CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash45:21
152JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step45:21
153ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step45:21
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 68:42:56
2MAS EnricMovistar Team2:22
3LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team3:11
4HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious3:46
5MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:16
6BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers4:29
7YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers4:45
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma5:04
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe6:54
10MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6:58
11EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:59
12MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:12
13DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates8:34
14LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo15:04
15KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma16:06
16ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:08
17BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team32:49
18CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team38:24
19VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech40:09
20OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma48:09
21CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious49:08
22MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates54:15
23CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH54:53
24IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech54:59
25BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo59:54
26HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:00:54
27CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:03:08
28CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:06:30
29PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:07:33
30NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:08:15
31IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:09:28
32NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:11:35
33VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:12:49
34MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:15:06
35POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:16:23
36BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:18:28
37TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:21:38
38POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:26:22
39HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:27:30
40CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:30:18
41MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:30:30
42SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:32:17
43HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:37:51
44AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:43:07
45ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange1:43:50
46GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates1:45:44
47CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:46:03
48VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:47:37
49BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:48:48
50ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:50:28
51ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:54:20
52KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:54:35
53DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix1:56:10
54STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:57:09
55LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:59:59
56DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:00:41
57TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02:18
58SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:02:49
59PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:08:25
60HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:13:00
61ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:19:57
62PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20:12
63PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2:21:06
64BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:21:28
65GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma2:21:58
66ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ2:23:27
67KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:23:29
68HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2:24:49
69PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers2:27:53
70CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2:31:04
71LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:32:05
72BOL JetseBurgos-BH2:33:44
73CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo2:34:05
74ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:34:07
75ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:34:45
76CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo2:35:11
77HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:36:04
78ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:37:10
79VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal2:37:39
80BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:38:19
81NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:38:32
82NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech2:39:08
83VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step2:41:19
84MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2:43:38
85MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:44:24
86DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:46:43
87VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix2:46:50
88OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:48:19
89BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:48:21
90BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:49:30
91HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange2:49:52
92TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team2:50:50
93OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH2:51:24
94OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:51:37
95BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:51:39
96VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:53:27
97CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:55:27
98BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi2:56:05
99KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:57:51
100TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates2:57:58
101GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ2:58:07
102SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi2:59:22
103TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious3:01:23
104LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:02:17
105GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:03:24
106HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal3:04:34
107DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ3:06:10
108MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:06:42
109LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ3:07:05
110VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team3:07:58
111NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:08:44
112SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH3:08:55
113SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:09:52
114KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:10:07
115FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:10:22
116MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange3:10:50
117PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers3:14:44
118VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:15:59
119CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH3:20:38
120ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious3:20:45
121SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:21:20
122VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:21:51
123SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3:23:20
124PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe3:24:29
125PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix3:25:03
126STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange3:25:11
127HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma3:26:06
128HAGA ChadTeam DSM3:27:23
129AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:27:36
130DENZ NicoTeam DSM3:29:38
131KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix3:30:30
132MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix3:32:50
133KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo3:34:13
134ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:35:08
135ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:37:28
136RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH3:37:33
137LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:37:38
138ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step3:41:20
139CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:42:09
140VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:46:30
141BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation3:47:59
142THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix3:48:11
143SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo3:48:19
144LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi3:51:29
145SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo3:51:44
146VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step3:53:51
147MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:55:55
148DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM3:56:08
149MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe4:01:04
150JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step4:04:47
151LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe4:05:09
152BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:06:31
153ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step4:14:27
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step250
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma145
3TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates123
4CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo114
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange110
6DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM109
7DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ88
8MAS EnricMovistar Team85
9BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers73
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team72
11MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe72
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM70
13BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step69
14YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers66
15BOL JetseBurgos-BH65
16ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits65
17DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team63
18STORER MichaelTeam DSM60
19CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team59
20HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious58
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe57
22ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA55
23KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma49
24SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi48
25CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious45
26MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45
27AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA43
28KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma43
29VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech43
30MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates40
31BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi40
32SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers40
33CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team39
34OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates39
35POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates35
36GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates35
37EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
38MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH34
39TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33
40VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step33
41ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi30
42HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM30
43VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers29
44KRON AndreasLotto Soudal28
45CRAS SteffLotto Soudal26
46VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step25
47PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team24
48DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates23
49PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers23
50BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA22
51LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe22
52MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious21
53TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious21
54NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH20
55LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20
56PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix20
57VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix20
58HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits19
59CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo18
60MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange18
61VERONA CarlosMovistar Team17
62DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates17
63LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ17
64SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH17
65CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH17
66LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo15
67LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15
68ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team15
69ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM15
70OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH15
71AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi15
72SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo15
73SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step13
74BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team13
75POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious13
76SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange13
77BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi13
78VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma13
79VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal13
80VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
81HAGA ChadTeam DSM13
82LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
83SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo13
84MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
85TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM11
86ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ11
87VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team11
88ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step11
89MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
90BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma10
91HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal10
92CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
93BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo9
94ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange9
95TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team8
96GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ8
97MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix8
98LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi7
99KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix6
100HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
101MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
102IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
103PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
104ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash3
105DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix3
106SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3
107STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange3
108HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 68:47:25
2MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:29
3LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo10:35
4ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:39
5CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team33:55
6VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech35:40
7CRAS SteffLotto Soudal58:39
8CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:02:01
9MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:10:37
10SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:27:48
11STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:52:40
12PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:03:56
13PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious2:16:37
14KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:19:00
15HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2:20:20
16PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers2:23:24
17CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo2:26:35
18ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:32:41
19VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal2:33:10
20BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:33:50
21NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech2:34:39
22VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step2:36:50
23DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team2:42:14
24BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:45:01
25TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team2:46:21
26OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates2:47:08
27BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi2:51:36
28GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ2:53:38
29LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:57:48
30GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:58:55
31MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal3:02:13
32SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH3:04:26
33SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:05:23
34FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:05:53
35VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:11:30
36CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH3:16:09
37VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:17:22
38STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange3:20:42
39AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:23:07
40BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation3:43:30
41SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo3:47:15
42DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM3:51:39
43MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe3:56:35
44JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step4:00:18
45BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:02:02
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BARDET RomainTeam DSM51
2STORER MichaelTeam DSM34
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious33
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma33
5MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates29
6HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious19
7KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma19
8SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers16
9BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers10
10TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
11POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates9
12POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious9
13ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash9
14CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo8
15LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team8
16KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma8
17MAS EnricMovistar Team7
18AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7
19CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team6
20CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH6
21VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
23DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates6
24VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix6
25HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal6
26HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM5
27YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers4
28ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange4
29TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates4
30BOL JetseBurgos-BH3
31ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3
32BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo3
33CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3
34SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi3
35DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2
36TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2
37GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates2
38BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2
39PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers2
40LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2
41CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo2
42BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2
43MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1
44HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
45CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
46IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1
47PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1
48VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1
49DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1
50OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1
51DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1
52VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step-2
53NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH61
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious6:19:32
2Team Jumbo-Visma6:37
3INEOS Grenadiers8:49
4Movistar Team30:00
5Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:21
6UAE-Team Emirates44:23
7Trek - Segafredo1:16:09
8AG2R Citroën Team1:16:46
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:22:52
10Astana - Premier Tech1:44:28
11Team DSM2:35:57
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3:01:21
13Burgos-BH3:02:43
14Euskaltel - Euskadi3:05:24
15Team BikeExchange3:12:05
16BORA - hansgrohe3:42:17
17Lotto Soudal4:07:19
18Team Qhubeka NextHash4:46:13
19EF Education - Nippo4:58:19
20Groupama - FDJ5:11:14
21Alpecin-Fenix6:32:15
22Deceuninck - Quick Step7:18:36
23Israel Start-Up Nation7:50:06

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

