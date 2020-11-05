Vuelta a España stage 15: Jasper Philipsen scores uphill sprint win in blustery conditions

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 15 of the 2020 Vuelta a España, launching his winning uphill attack with 100m to go, besting Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) who opened up the sprint at 300m to go.

Race officials announced at 10 kilometers remaining that ranking times for the GC were taken with 3km left on the stage to ensure rider safety in the rapidly deteriorating weather conditions.

The 22-year old Belgian rider is yet another Hagens Berman Axeon “graduate” to score a stage win at a grand tour.

This is Philipsen’s first grand tour start. He will be joining Matthieu van der Poel at Alpecin-Fenix for the 2021 season.

How stage 15 unfolded

An 11-man break launched after 2 hours of racing into a 230km-long stage. Mark Donovan and Rob Power (Team Sunweb), Luis León Sánchez and Alex Aranburu (Astana Pro Team), Nick Schultz and Robert Stannard (Mitchelton-Scott), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Julien Simon (Total Direct Énergie), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar Team), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Stem), and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) got as much as a four-minute advantage on the peloton containing the GC contenders.

Stage 14 winner Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) abandoned the break at 55km and dropped back to the main group. Wellens was in the break on stages 1,2,5, and 14; He won from the break on stage 5 and stage 14.

Total Direct Énergie was on the front of the chasing peloton and brought the gap to 1:25. The French-registered squad quickly gave up this leadership, and the gap to the break grew to 2:00 for a short time before it dropped to 1:30 by 45km to go.

With direct headwind, the peloton strung out single-file chasing after break. Riders in the peloton, and the break, put on warmer gear as they rolled into the rainy final 40km.

Tour de France green-jersey-winner Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was spat out of the back of the main group with 38km to go as the interval to the break was just 35 seconds on a gradual rise.

The break stopped working together, as the rain started to come down harder, and riders were picked up by the chasing peloton.

Martin, in the polka dots of the KOM competition leader, was seen to drop back to his Cofidis team car momentarily. He made his way back into the remains of the break, needing only to get over the rise to collect enough points to secure this competition for this year’s Vuelta, as long as he finishes on Sunday.

Stannard and Lastra were dropped from break at 29km to go as Cattaneo, unhappy with the narrowing gap behind him to the chasers, went off the front on his own. He managed to get a minute advantage in just 5km, while the few left in the break held the peloton to a 45-second advantage.

Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) dropped out of the peloton at 27km to go, looking cold and tired, while in the break Schultz tried to bridge up to Cattaneo who was a minute ahead of the escapees, and 1:45 up on the main bunch.

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) drops from the peloton at 22km to go. The French rider won stage 19 of the previous edition of the 2019 Vuelta.

Gino Mäder (NTT Pro Cycling) saw an opportunity and tried to bridge from the peloton to break uphill at 20km to go. His team is still searching for a title sponsor for the coming season.

Mäder made up a 45-second gap, and caught the few left in the break. He continued riding right past the small group, and chased after Cattaneo.

He never got less than 57 seconds to the stage leader, and gave up his attempt to catch Cattaneo, dropping back to the peloton, leaving just one man off the front.

Inside of 10km to go, race officials announced that times would be taken at 3km to go, in an attempt to offer riders some safety measures in the worsening weather conditions.

Cattaneo had 30 seconds advantage with 6km remaining as UAE Team Emirates joined Bora-Hansgrohe at the front to chase the solo remaining breakaway rider.

At 2.5km to go Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) dropped back from the peloton, presumably to keep safe from any likely tangles at the front, while Bora-Hansgrohe tried to set up for a win by Ackermann or Felix Großschartner.

With the entire group — including the GC contenders — together at 3km, there was no change in the overall race ranking.

The final kilometer started with a 200m downhill slant, with water sheeting across the road. At 700m to go, a chicane had the group swing around two, 90-degree turns on relatively flat roads.

After navigating this, Bora-Hansgrohe on the front along with Deceuninck-Quick-Step appeared to be in good positions to launch their sprinters.

Mørkøv launched first, at nearly 500m out, while Ackermann waited slightly longer, into the final uphill 300m drag.

Rounding a corner with 100m to go, Philipsen moved into a clear position on the front, coming around Mørkøv and Ackerman in the final 80m to take the stage win.