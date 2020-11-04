Vuelta a España stage 14: Tim Wellens scores another win
Primož Roglič safe in the leader's jersey a day following his fourth stage win.
Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) took his second win of the 2020 Vuelta a España.
Launching an attack with only 200m remaining, the Belgian out-rode Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) by half a bike length.
“I knew I had to take the last corner in the first position. I felt Woods coming but suddenly the finish line was there and I crossed first.”
Wells has been active in several breakaways, scoring a win on stage 5.
“It was not easy to win, although we really fight to get in the breakaway and my companions in the breakaway were really strong riders. So, the whole day we go a super good tempo, and then in the descent, we went away with three. I thought we were going to stay away but the other three came back.”
GC contenders Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) shadowed race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) across the line, trying to distance Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) in the final meters of the stage.
“For us, it was a good escape, strong men but without danger for the classification,” commented Roglic. “If the opportunity was there to take more seconds I would definitely have
taken it but the breakaway was there and it would have been a big sprint to the top.”
How stage 14 unfolded
A strong break of seven — including three previous stage winners — escaped early on, after about an hour of racing. Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Pierre-luc Périchon (Cofidis), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Thymen Arensman (Team Sunweb), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), and Marc Soler (Movistar Team) got a maximum advantage of 5:15.
A crash in the peloton at 91km to go took down Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie) and Max Kanter (Team Subweb) at the feed zone. Terpstra got a bike change and was riding again quickly, while Kanter looked slightly frantic to get his chain sorted out. He, too, was able to reconnect with the main group.
The next 50km was relatively quiet, with Total Direct Énergie setting the pace at the front.
Roglič had a bike change at 44km to go, while the break’s advantage had slimmed down to 3:45. The race-leader made his way right back to the main group, where the Jumbo-Visma team was waiting to bring him back to front.
The peloton continued to shave time to the break, and a gap of just 2:00 remained with 30km to go.
Woods attacked at 25.5km to go, 2.5km from the top of a small climb. Soler, Arensman, chased along with van Baarle, and they get clear of the other three. Arensman quickly falls off the pace of this group, leaving the three stage-winners to try to tick off the distance.
The fractured break group comes back together at 23km to go, after the top of the climb, with the three pursuers working more effectively than the three in front.
Štybar and Soler try to get away on the descent, with 14km to go, leaving Woods try to scramble back to the lead two, with the limited help of van Baarle, who seemed content to let the others do all the work.
Wellens bridged up to this attack at 11km to go while Van Baarle, Woods, and Arensman gave chase to not let the escapees out of sight, with a 12-second gap between the groups.
With Wellens, Soler, and Štybar playing cat and mouse, Van Baarle, Woods, and Arensman were able to reconnect with them before the final 3km.
Woods positioned himself near the front of this group going into the final kilometer climb to the finish.
Wellens opened an attack at 600m to go, but this was quickly neutralized by Soler and Štybar.
After a quick regrouping, Wellens went again at 200m to go, as the road continued to pitch upwards.
Rounding a left corner, Wellens was on the inside of the turn, with Woods about half a bike length behind him, and the two finished with the same margin just several meters later.
Wellens commented after the stage that “The whole day I had the impression that Dylan van Baarle was the best. He’s a really good rouleur. But then when we speed up a little bit I saw that Woods and Soler had good legs. I was a little afraid of Woods in the sprint, but I did very [well] to start [the final attack] first. I knew it was a corner, and I had to stay in the inside.”
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 14 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4:37:05
|2
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|3
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|4
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|5
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:11
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|0:13
|7
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:11
|8
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:44
|9
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:44
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:44
|11
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:44
|12
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:44
|13
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:44
|14
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:44
|15
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:44
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:44
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:44
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:44
|19
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:44
|20
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:44
|21
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:44
|22
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:44
|23
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:44
|24
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|3:44
|25
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:44
|26
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:44
|27
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|3:51
|28
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:54
|29
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:54
|30
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:54
|31
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:54
|32
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:00
|33
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:00
|34
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:03
|35
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|4:07
|36
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|4:07
|37
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4:07
|38
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|4:07
|39
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|4:07
|40
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:07
|41
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:10
|42
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|4:12
|43
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:16
|44
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:16
|45
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:16
|46
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:16
|47
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:21
|48
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:21
|49
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:24
|50
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:24
|51
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:24
|52
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:24
|53
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|4:31
|54
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|4:31
|55
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:38
|56
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:38
|57
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|4:38
|58
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4:56
|59
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:56
|60
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:56
|61
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4:56
|62
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:56
|63
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|4:56
|64
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:56
|65
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|4:56
|66
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:56
|67
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:56
|68
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|4:56
|69
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:14
|70
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:14
|71
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|5:14
|72
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:14
|73
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:14
|74
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:14
|75
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:14
|76
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|5:14
|77
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:14
|78
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:14
|79
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:14
|80
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:14
|81
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|5:14
|82
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:21
|83
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:37
|84
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:37
|85
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:37
|86
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:37
|87
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:37
|88
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|5:37
|89
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:37
|90
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|5:37
|91
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|5:37
|92
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|5:37
|93
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|5:37
|94
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|5:37
|95
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:43
|96
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:43
|97
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:43
|98
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5:43
|99
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:43
|100
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:43
|101
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:43
|102
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|5:52
|103
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|5:52
|104
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:52
|105
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|5:52
|106
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|5:52
|107
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|5:52
|108
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|5:52
|109
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:56
|110
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:04
|111
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:04
|112
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:11
|113
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:11
|114
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:11
|115
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:18
|116
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:33
|117
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6:33
|118
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|6:33
|119
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:49
|120
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:50
|121
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:50
|122
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:50
|123
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|11:27
|124
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:27
|125
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:27
|126
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11:27
|127
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:27
|128
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:27
|129
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:27
|130
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|11:27
|131
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:27
|132
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:27
|133
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:27
|134
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11:27
|135
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:27
|136
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:02
|137
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:02
|138
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:42
|139
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:42
|140
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:42
|141
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:42
|142
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|15:42
|143
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:42
|144
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:42
|145
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:42
|146
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|15:42
|147
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21:05
|148
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|25:36
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|53:57:05
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:47
|4
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:23
|6
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|6:15
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:14
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|8:39
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|8:48
|10
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:23
|11
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:45
|12
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:46
|13
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:29
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:16
|15
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|14:30
|16
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:36
|17
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:34
|18
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:11
|19
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|19:23
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|31:08
|21
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|39:03
|22
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|44:34
|23
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:39
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|46:07
|25
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|46:18
|26
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|49:46
|27
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|50:25
|28
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|52:35
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|57:14
|30
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|57:24
|31
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|59:26
|32
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01:15
|33
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|1:03:31
|34
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:08:47
|35
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:11:56
|36
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:43
|37
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:57
|38
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21:31
|39
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21:40
|40
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:25:06
|41
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:25:16
|42
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:27:01
|43
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:27:06
|44
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:27:30
|45
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28:36
|46
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:39
|47
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:31:30
|48
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:35:54
|49
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:37:08
|50
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39:38
|51
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:39:40
|52
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:58
|53
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:29
|54
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:42:11
|55
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:43:02
|56
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:47:57
|57
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:48:29
|58
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50:23
|59
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:51:03
|60
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|1:53:23
|61
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56:06
|62
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:56:57
|63
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:57:02
|64
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:57:51
|65
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:58:54
|66
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:59:38
|67
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:00:51
|68
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:22
|69
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|2:05:41
|70
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:06:07
|71
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:06:33
|72
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:06:56
|73
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:07:32
|74
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2:11:17
|75
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:12:32
|76
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:15:18
|77
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|2:15:24
|78
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:20:15
|79
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:21:52
|80
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|2:24:54
|81
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:25:24
|82
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:29:17
|83
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:29:24
|84
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:30:55
|85
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:31:43
|86
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:33:29
|87
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:34:03
|88
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:34:10
|89
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:35:35
|90
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:19
|91
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:38:45
|92
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2:39:52
|93
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|2:41:49
|94
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:42:25
|95
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|2:42:49
|96
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:45:15
|97
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:45:21
|98
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:46:41
|99
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:47:36
|100
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:48:13
|101
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48:23
|102
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:49:14
|103
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49:36
|104
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:49:59
|105
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:50:18
|106
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:50:50
|107
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|2:53:09
|108
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:53:53
|109
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:54:24
|110
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:54:32
|111
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:54:37
|112
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:55:20
|113
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:57:24
|114
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|2:57:52
|115
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:59:44
|116
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:59:53
|117
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|2:59:59
|118
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|3:00:06
|119
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:01:15
|120
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:01:59
|121
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:02:50
|122
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:04:25
|123
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:05:17
|124
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|3:06:42
|125
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:07:12
|126
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:08:12
|127
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:10:08
|128
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:10:25
|129
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:11:00
|130
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:11:07
|131
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:14:19
|132
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:15:00
|133
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:15:41
|134
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:16:17
|135
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:17:30
|136
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:20:52
|137
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:22:17
|138
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:23:58
|139
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|3:24:13
|140
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:25:53
|141
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:28:52
|142
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:36:05
|143
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:38:59
|144
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|3:43:17
|145
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:46:08
|146
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:49:58
|147
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:50:34
|148
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:56:02
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|178
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|113
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|111
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|89
|5
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|74
|6
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|72
|7
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|69
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|66
|9
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|61
|10
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|57
|11
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|51
|12
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|51
|13
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|45
|15
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41
|16
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|35
|18
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|35
|19
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|33
|20
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|21
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|22
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|23
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|24
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27
|25
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|26
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|25
|27
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|22
|28
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|29
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|30
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|31
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|32
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|20
|33
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|34
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19
|35
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18
|36
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|37
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|38
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|16
|39
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|40
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|41
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|42
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|43
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|14
|44
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|14
|45
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|46
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|47
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|48
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|49
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|50
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|51
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|52
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|53
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10
|54
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|8
|55
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|56
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|57
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|58
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|59
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|60
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|61
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|62
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|63
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|64
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|65
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|66
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|67
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|68
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|69
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|70
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|3
|71
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|72
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|73
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|74
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|75
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|76
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|77
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|78
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|79
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1
|80
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|81
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|82
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1
|83
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|-3
|84
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-5
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|54:00:28
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:25
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:22
|4
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|35:40
|5
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|41:11
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|42:44
|7
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|42:55
|8
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:20
|9
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:08
|10
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21:53
|11
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:24:07
|12
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25:13
|13
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|1:25:16
|14
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:33:45
|15
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:36:35
|16
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38:06
|17
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:38:48
|18
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:45:06
|19
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:53:39
|20
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:55:31
|21
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:56:15
|22
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:03:33
|23
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:04:09
|24
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|2:12:01
|25
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:22:01
|26
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:25:54
|27
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:26:01
|28
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:27:32
|29
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:30:47
|30
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:34:56
|31
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:26
|32
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39:02
|33
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:43:18
|34
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:44:50
|35
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:46:55
|36
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:50:30
|37
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:51:09
|38
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:51:14
|39
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:54:01
|40
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:56:30
|41
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|2:56:36
|42
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|2:56:43
|43
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:59:27
|44
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:01:54
|45
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|3:03:19
|46
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:10:56
|47
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:14:07
|48
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|3:20:50
|49
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:22:30
|50
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:32:42
|51
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|3:39:54
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|76
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|3
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|28
|4
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|21
|7
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|21
|8
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|10
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|18
|11
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17
|12
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|17
|13
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|16
|14
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|15
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|13
|16
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|18
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|19
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|20
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|21
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|6
|22
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|5
|23
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|24
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|4
|26
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|27
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|4
|28
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|29
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|30
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|32
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|33
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|34
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|35
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|2
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|37
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|38
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2
|39
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|2
|40
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|41
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|42
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|43
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|44
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|45
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|46
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|47
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|48
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|49
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|50
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|51
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|52
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|53
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|54
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|55
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|-1
|56
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|162:08:09
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:05
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|39:49
|4
|UAE-Team Emirates
|54:18
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|58:42
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:22:16
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54:16
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:21:30
|9
|CCC Team
|2:26:46
|10
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:28:07
|11
|Team Sunweb
|3:09:48
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:16:56
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:18:29
|14
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:46:34
|15
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:48:24
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:49:42
|17
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4:02:05
|18
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4:02:16
|19
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:31:23
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|4:43:02
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:48:21
|22
|Burgos-BH
|4:49:20
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.