2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 14: Tim Wellens scores another win

Primož Roglič safe in the leader's jersey a day following his fourth stage win.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) took his second win of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Launching an attack with only 200m remaining, the Belgian out-rode Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) by half a bike length.

“I knew I had to take the last corner in the first position. I felt Woods coming but suddenly the finish line was there and I crossed first.”

Wells has been active in several breakaways, scoring a win on stage 5.

“It was not easy to win, although we really fight to get in the breakaway and my companions in the breakaway were really strong riders. So, the whole day we go a super good tempo, and then in the descent, we went away with three. I thought we were going to stay away but the other three came back.”

GC contenders Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) shadowed race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) across the line, trying to distance Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) in the final meters of the stage.

“For us, it was a good escape, strong men but without danger for the classification,” commented Roglic. “If the opportunity was there to take more seconds I would definitely have
taken it but the breakaway was there and it would have been a big sprint to the top.”

How stage 14 unfolded

A strong break of seven — including three previous stage winners — escaped early on, after about an hour of racing. Zdeněk Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Pierre-luc Périchon (Cofidis), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Thymen Arensman (Team Sunweb), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), and Marc Soler (Movistar Team) got a maximum advantage of 5:15.

A crash in the peloton at 91km to go took down Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Énergie) and Max Kanter (Team Subweb) at the feed zone. Terpstra got a bike change and was riding again quickly, while Kanter looked slightly frantic to get his chain sorted out. He, too, was able to reconnect with the main group.

The next 50km was relatively quiet, with Total Direct Énergie setting the pace at the front.

Roglič had a bike change at 44km to go, while the break’s advantage had slimmed down to 3:45. The race-leader made his way right back to the main group, where the Jumbo-Visma team was waiting to bring him back to front.

The peloton continued to shave time to the break, and a gap of just 2:00 remained with 30km to go.

Woods attacked at 25.5km to go, 2.5km from the top of a small climb. Soler, Arensman, chased along with van Baarle, and they get clear of the other three. Arensman quickly falls off the pace of this group, leaving the three stage-winners to try to tick off the distance.

The fractured break group comes back together at 23km to go, after the top of the climb, with the three pursuers working more effectively than the three in front.

Štybar and Soler try to get away on the descent, with 14km to go, leaving Woods try to scramble back to the lead two, with the limited help of van Baarle, who seemed content to let the others do all the work.

Wellens bridged up to this attack at 11km to go while Van Baarle, Woods, and Arensman gave chase to not let the escapees out of sight, with a 12-second gap between the groups.

With Wellens, Soler, and Štybar playing cat and mouse, Van Baarle, Woods, and Arensman were able to reconnect with them before the final 3km.

Woods positioned himself near the front of this group going into the final kilometer climb to the finish.

Wellens opened an attack at 600m to go, but this was quickly neutralized by Soler and Štybar.

After a quick regrouping, Wellens went again at 200m to go, as the road continued to pitch upwards.

Rounding a left corner, Wellens was on the inside of the turn, with Woods about half a bike length behind him, and the two finished with the same margin just several meters later.

Wellens commented after the stage that “The whole day I had the impression that Dylan van Baarle was the best. He’s a really good rouleur. But then when we speed up a little bit I saw that Woods and Soler had good legs. I was a little afraid of Woods in the sprint, but I did very [well] to start [the final attack] first. I knew it was a corner, and I had to stay in the inside.”

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 14 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4:37:05
2WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling0:00
3ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
4VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
5SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:11
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb0:13
7PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:11
8MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation3:44
9SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:44
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma3:44
11OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates3:44
12LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:44
13SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott3:44
14JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling3:44
15GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:44
16CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:44
17GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:44
18POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:44
19DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3:44
20VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:44
21CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling3:44
22MAS EnricMovistar Team3:44
23BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren3:44
24VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team3:44
25CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:44
26MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:44
27DEWULF StanLotto Soudal3:51
28STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step3:54
29NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott3:54
30BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:54
31MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:54
32HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4:00
33HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie4:00
34EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott4:03
35SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb4:07
36EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH4:07
37MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4:07
38ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team4:07
39BARTA WillCCC Team4:07
40GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal4:07
41SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie4:10
42MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH4:12
43EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4:16
44KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4:16
45CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale4:16
46HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma4:16
47RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo4:21
48CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling4:21
49LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:24
50GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step4:24
51CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step4:24
52STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott4:24
53VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal4:31
54VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4:31
55MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:38
56HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation4:38
57SMIT WillieBurgos-BH4:38
58ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4:56
59ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4:56
60AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers4:56
61ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4:56
62ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ4:56
63SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team4:56
64HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:56
65IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team4:56
66LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4:56
67GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale4:56
68POWER RobertTeam Sunweb4:56
69RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates5:14
70GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation5:14
71BOL JetseBurgos-BH5:14
72BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling5:14
73CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott5:14
74BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:14
75GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott5:14
76DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb5:14
77LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:14
78DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo5:14
79COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates5:14
80AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:14
81ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team5:14
82ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:21
83FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers5:37
84PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation5:37
85FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates5:37
86WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers5:37
87LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie5:37
88KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team5:37
89GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5:37
90MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal5:37
91VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH5:37
92MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal5:37
93STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb5:37
94KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb5:37
95VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling5:43
96OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling5:43
97VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling5:43
98GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5:43
99SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers5:43
100PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale5:43
101WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren5:43
102OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team5:52
103FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team5:52
104VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:52
105IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team5:52
106ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team5:52
107PALUTA MichałCCC Team5:52
108HIRT JanCCC Team5:52
109SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott5:56
110OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates6:04
111PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates6:04
112SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe6:11
113SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe6:11
114MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma6:11
115SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe6:18
116SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie6:33
117OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie6:33
118GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team6:33
119MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6:49
120BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step6:50
121SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott6:50
122VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma6:50
123OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH11:27
124FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie11:27
125VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling11:27
126CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA11:27
127SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation11:27
128RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation11:27
129DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ11:27
130WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team11:27
131DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling11:27
132BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation11:27
133MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie11:27
134DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren11:27
135DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling11:27
136ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe12:02
137LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe12:02
138GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling15:42
139LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo15:42
140BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step15:42
141INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren15:42
142MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH15:42
143SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe15:42
144TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale15:42
145DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling15:42
146CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH15:42
147TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie21:05
148THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal25:36
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 53:57:05
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:39
3CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:47
4MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42
5MAS EnricMovistar Team3:23
6POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren6:15
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe7:14
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team8:39
9VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team8:48
10DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates9:23
11GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10:45
12BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10:46
13NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott11:29
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14:16
15SOLER MarcMovistar Team14:30
16HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates14:36
17MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:34
18CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step16:11
19IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team19:23
20CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott31:08
21ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team39:03
22BARTA WillCCC Team44:34
23HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:39
24MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling46:07
25GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal46:18
26MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits49:46
27WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling50:25
28ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ52:35
29FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates57:14
30VERONA CarlosMovistar Team57:24
31GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma59:26
32SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott1:01:15
33SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:03:31
34ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:08:47
35IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:11:56
36CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:13:43
37PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:19:57
38LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:21:31
39VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:21:40
40VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:25:06
41EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:25:16
42OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:27:01
43HIRT JanCCC Team1:27:06
44POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1:27:30
45BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:28:36
46ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb1:28:39
47SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie1:31:30
48MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:35:54
49VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:37:08
50COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:39:38
51AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:39:40
52RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1:39:58
53GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1:41:29
54STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:42:11
55ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:43:02
56SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie1:47:57
57DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb1:48:29
58AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:50:23
59LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:51:03
60KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team1:53:23
61GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott1:56:06
62SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:56:57
63SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers1:57:02
64HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1:57:51
65GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:58:54
66BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren1:59:38
67ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ2:00:51
68WELLENS TimLotto Soudal2:01:22
69SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb2:05:41
70FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:06:07
71HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:06:33
72STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott2:06:56
73SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:07:32
74SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2:11:17
75CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH2:12:32
76OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie2:15:18
77ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team2:15:24
78CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling2:20:15
79LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:21:52
80BOL JetseBurgos-BH2:24:54
81LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:25:24
82STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step2:29:17
83DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling2:29:24
84RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates2:30:55
85FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers2:31:43
86ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:33:29
87DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:34:03
88DEWULF StanLotto Soudal2:34:10
89SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott2:35:35
90VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:38:19
91PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:38:45
92EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2:39:52
93MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal2:41:49
94CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:42:25
95VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH2:42:49
96WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers2:45:15
97ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2:45:21
98PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates2:46:41
99VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling2:47:36
100FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie2:48:13
101VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2:48:23
102HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie2:49:14
103MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49:36
104BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:49:59
105WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren2:50:18
106BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:50:50
107GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team2:53:09
108DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren2:53:53
109WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team2:54:24
110GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:54:32
111GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step2:54:37
112BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling2:55:20
113OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates2:57:24
114MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal2:57:52
115PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation2:59:44
116SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott2:59:53
117PALUTA MichałCCC Team2:59:59
118KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb3:00:06
119JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling3:01:15
120LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo3:01:59
121CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:02:50
122GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling3:04:25
123OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling3:05:17
124OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH3:06:42
125DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling3:07:12
126SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation3:08:12
127ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:10:08
128LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie3:10:25
129DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling3:11:00
130SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe3:11:07
131OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:14:19
132EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott3:15:00
133MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie3:15:41
134MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step3:16:17
135MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:17:30
136SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe3:20:52
137TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie3:22:17
138ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe3:23:58
139MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH3:24:13
140VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling3:25:53
141BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step3:28:52
142INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren3:36:05
143TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale3:38:59
144THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal3:43:17
145RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation3:46:08
146LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe3:49:58
147SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe3:50:34
148DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ3:56:02
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma178
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers113
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation111
4CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling89
5MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits74
6WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling72
7SOLER MarcMovistar Team69
8MAS EnricMovistar Team66
9GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe61
10VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team57
11WELLENS TimLotto Soudal51
12POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren51
13KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma48
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team45
15PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates41
16ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe39
17GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ35
18ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team35
19ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb33
20THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal32
21BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma31
22CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott30
23COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates30
24BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step27
25IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team25
26KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb25
27STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb22
28STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott21
29BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step20
30ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step20
31CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step20
32BARTA WillCCC Team20
33FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team20
34VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers19
35SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie18
36ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ17
37NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott16
38OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team16
39CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling16
40DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates15
41IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team14
42PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale14
43POWER RobertTeam Sunweb14
44DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb14
45ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14
46GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale13
47CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale12
48VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
49JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling12
50MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
51PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits11
52CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step10
53MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie10
54SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb8
55SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe8
56SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott8
57RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation8
58SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7
59DEWULF StanLotto Soudal6
60HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates6
61FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
62LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
63OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates5
64VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal4
65BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
66TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale4
67MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4
68GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
69SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott3
70MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH3
71LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo3
72VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma2
73STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step2
74EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
75LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie2
76MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
77RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
78LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
79BOL JetseBurgos-BH1
80FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1
81HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1
82MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1
83OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH-3
84HIRT JanCCC Team-5
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team 54:00:28
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:25
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ7:22
4ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team35:40
5BARTA WillCCC Team41:11
6MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling42:44
7GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal42:55
8CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:10:20
9LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:18:08
10EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:21:53
11POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1:24:07
12BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25:13
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb1:25:16
14VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:33:45
15RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1:36:35
16GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1:38:06
17STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:38:48
18DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb1:45:06
19SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers1:53:39
20GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:55:31
21BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren1:56:15
22STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott2:03:33
23SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:04:09
24ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team2:12:01
25LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:22:01
26STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step2:25:54
27DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling2:26:01
28RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates2:27:32
29DEWULF StanLotto Soudal2:30:47
30VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:34:56
31MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal2:38:26
32CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39:02
33PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates2:43:18
34FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie2:44:50
35WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren2:46:55
36DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren2:50:30
37GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:51:09
38GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step2:51:14
39OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates2:54:01
40SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott2:56:30
41PALUTA MichałCCC Team2:56:36
42KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb2:56:43
43CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:59:27
44OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling3:01:54
45OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH3:03:19
46OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3:10:56
47MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:14:07
48MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH3:20:50
49VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling3:22:30
50INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren3:32:42
51THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal3:39:54
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits76
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers30
3WELLENS TimLotto Soudal28
4KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma27
5ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma24
6CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling21
7WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling21
8MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation20
9VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team18
10SOLER MarcMovistar Team18
11PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits17
12STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb17
13MAS EnricMovistar Team16
14GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ14
15OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team13
16IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11
18EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo10
19CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
20CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step6
21POWER RobertTeam Sunweb6
22MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH5
23SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team4
24PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale4
25ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb4
26COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4
27DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb4
28BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
29VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
30VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3
31BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
32ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ3
33SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie3
34POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
35BARTA WillCCC Team2
36FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2
37GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma2
38SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2
39MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH2
40VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2
41CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1
42SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott1
43VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1
44AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
45AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
46SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
47ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1
48SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
49FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1
50STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1
51ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
52WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers1
53BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
54LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie1
55OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH-1
56HIRT JanCCC Team-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 162:08:09
2Team Jumbo-Visma8:05
3Astana Pro Team39:49
4UAE-Team Emirates54:18
5Mitchelton-Scott58:42
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:22:16
7INEOS Grenadiers1:54:16
8Groupama - FDJ2:21:30
9CCC Team2:26:46
10EF Pro Cycling2:28:07
11Team Sunweb3:09:48
12Trek - Segafredo3:16:56
13Deceuninck - Quick Step3:18:29
14Israel Start-Up Nation3:46:34
15NTT Pro Cycling3:48:24
16AG2R La Mondiale3:49:42
17Bahrain - McLaren4:02:05
18Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4:02:16
19BORA - hansgrohe4:31:23
20Lotto Soudal4:43:02
21Team Total Direct Energie4:48:21
22Burgos-BH4:49:20

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic