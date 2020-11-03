Vuelta a España stage 13: Primož Roglič rides to time trial win and back into overall lead

Defending Vuelta a España champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took the overall leader’s jersey back from the shoulders of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 13 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Traversing a 33.7-kilometer time trial — of which the final 1.8km was straight up a 14.8 percent pitch — with the fastest time of the day by just one second, the Slovenian leads Carapaz by 39 seconds and Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) by 47 seconds.

“It’s a super nice day,” said the stage winner. “I felt strong, surprisingly. I thought we’d suffer a lot more. It went quite fine.”

This is Roglič’s fourth stage win in this year’s Vuelta.

Early on in the day, Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton–Scott) — a world champion on the track in the individual pursuit — posted the best time.

When Remy Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) came through the line, he bettered Edmondson’s time by 47 seconds.

This effort stood as the best for a while, until Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) bettered Cavagna’s effort a the first time check by 2 seconds.

Oliveira came through the second time check 18 seconds up on Cavagna, and then was 25 seconds up at the third time check, before the bike exchange. When he crossed the finish line, he had overtaken Cavagna by 48 seconds.

Barta was in the “hot seat” until Roglič overtook him as the second-to-last rider to finish the day. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

And then, American Will Barta (CCC Team) came through the first and second time checks at the same time as Oliveira. Barta is a “graduate” of the Axeon Hagens Berman squad. Bart is still in search of a contract for 2021.

By the finish, Barta rewrote the best times of the day by 9 seconds, and went into the “hot seat.”

As the GC contenders came through the time checks, Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) came through at 18 seconds down to Barta at the second time check, while Roglič posted a time just one second faster than the Brit.

When Cathy came through the time check before the final climb, he lead Roglič by one second, who lead Carapaz by 19 seconds.

Enric Mas (Movistar team) struggled through the intermediate time checks and gave up loads of time on the flat section. On the final climb, he took a bike change from his time trial bike to his road bike after the designated exchange zone.

While Carthy finished the day in third with a strong ride, it was not strong enough to hold the fast-charging Slovenian.

Roglič had a flawless bike change in the designated zone and continued to take time out of Carapaz and Carthy on the steepest segment, only bettering Barta’s time in the final few hundred meters.

Commenting on taking time out of Carapaz, Roglič said, “At the start we all start from zero — and we all know it’s not a fun thing to do the time trial — but luckily today I had the legs and I could do a nice time trial.”