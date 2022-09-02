Vuelta a España stage 13: Mads Pedersen takes victory in chaotic sprint finish
The Dane extends his lead in the green jersey competition.
After several close calls, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) stormed to his first stage win of this year’s Vuelta a España on the uphill finish into Montilla on stage 13.
It was a chaotic finale with several different teams taking over the pace-setting in the final few hundred meters. Pascal Ackerman (UAE Team Emirates) tried to get the jump on his rivals as he launched his sprint going around the final corner.
However, Ackerman faded as Pedersen charged past to win by a convincing margin. Meanwhile, Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) also passed Ackerman in the finale to take second with the German eventually finishing in third.
Race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) kept a cool head during stage and finished safely within the pack.
“We knew that the final was super good. The boys did super good today and everybody was focused for the whole day. I’m just happy that I can finally get the win and give back to the boys for the work that they’ve already done so far. It’s really nice for all of us,” Pedersen said at the finish.
“Alex delivered me into the last corner, but there was still 800m to go, so it was good that [Jumbo-Visma] made a really hard tempo, and Pascal he jumped early. It meant that I could jump with him but it was a long sprint. To follow Ackerman is also a full sprint so it was a 330-meter sprint today.
“We came here for a stage win and now we have one so we keep fighting for one more. It’s super nice to have a comfortable lead in the points jersey, but it would still have been nice to have Sam [Bennett] here to keep fighting for the jersey. We will keep fighting for the stages and we will see how it goes.”
🏁Etapa 13 | Stage 13
🙋🏻♂️🏆@Mads__Pedersen – @TrekSegafredo 🏆#LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/fbpYx76ynJ
— La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 2, 2022
How it happened
The peloton got a brief respite on stage 13 with a flat 168.4km stage that looked likely to end in a sprint finish. It would not be a straightforward finale, however, with a long uphill drag to the line that would likely exclude some of the pure sprinters.
For the first time in several days, there were no non-starters, but there was some major news from the departure town after it was announced that Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) had tested positive for COVID-19 but would be allowed to continue the race.
With little prospect of the breakaway making it all the way to the finish line, the battle to get into the day’s move was far more straightforward than it was Thursday. After just three kilometers of racing Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) already had a minute on the peloton.
The three escapees were kept under close scrutiny by the bunch and the gap was not allowed to grow out to much more than three minutes. With 40 kilometers to go, it had been trimmed down to just under two with the sprint teams sharing much of the pace-setting work on the front of the main group.
A big push by the three breakaway riders injected a small sense of panic within the bunch, but a swift rise in the pace cut the gap down to a more manageable level. With 17km to go, the trio at the front had just 26 seconds on the charging peloton.
With the break almost within touching distance going through the intermediate sprint, Van den Berg decided that his day was done and dropped back, leaving Okamika and Bou to carry on for a few more kilometers, but their days were soon done.
The high pace in the peloton made it next to impossible for any late breakaway attempts to get up the road and the bunch rode into the finish together. Wide roads allowed for free and easy movement around the group and the washing machine effect of the peloton saw multiple teams pull on the front.
A big injection of pace by Jumbo-Visma really strung the peloton out but Bora-Hansgrohe then took over to settle things down. As the bunch approached the final major bend, Ackerman took to the front and set off in search of the line. He pulled out a sizable gap but then started to slow as Pedersen moved up alongside him.
Pedersen kicked again and had a clear advantage as he threw his arms in the air in celebration.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 13 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:46:01
|2
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:00
|3
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|5
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|7
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|8
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|9
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|10
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|11
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|12
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|13
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|14
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|15
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|16
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|17
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|18
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|19
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|21
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|22
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|23
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|24
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|25
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|26
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|27
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|28
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|29
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|30
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|31
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|32
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|33
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|34
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|35
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|36
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|37
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|38
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|39
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|40
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|41
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|42
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|43
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|44
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|45
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|46
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|47
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|48
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|49
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|50
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:00
|51
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|52
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|53
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|54
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|55
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|56
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:20
|57
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:20
|58
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|0:24
|59
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|0:27
|60
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:27
|61
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:31
|62
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:31
|63
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33
|64
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:42
|65
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:42
|66
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:42
|67
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:42
|68
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42
|69
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:42
|70
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|71
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42
|72
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|73
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42
|74
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|0:42
|75
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:47
|76
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:51
|77
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|78
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|0:54
|79
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00
|80
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00
|81
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00
|82
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:00
|83
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06
|84
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:10
|85
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:10
|86
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|87
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:13
|88
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:17
|89
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:17
|90
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:20
|91
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:27
|92
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:39
|93
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:39
|94
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:39
|95
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:46
|96
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:48
|97
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:48
|98
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:48
|99
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:56
|100
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:56
|101
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:56
|102
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:56
|103
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:08
|104
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|2:12
|105
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:12
|106
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:14
|107
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:23
|108
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:23
|109
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:23
|110
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:23
|111
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|2:33
|112
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:35
|113
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|2:37
|114
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:39
|115
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:39
|116
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:41
|117
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:41
|118
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:48
|119
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:03
|120
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:15
|121
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:15
|122
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15
|123
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:15
|124
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:15
|125
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|3:35
|126
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:35
|127
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:35
|128
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|3:35
|129
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:35
|130
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|3:35
|131
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:41
|132
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3:44
|133
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:45
|134
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|4:11
|135
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:33
|136
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:51
|137
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:51
|138
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|4:51
|139
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:51
|140
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:51
|141
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:51
|142
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:28
|143
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:12
|144
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:45
|145
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:45
|146
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|14:44
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|48:11:10
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:41
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:06
|5
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:53
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:28
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:56
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:18
|9
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:00
|10
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:05
|11
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:42
|12
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|9:19
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:56
|14
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:09
|15
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:15
|16
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11:39
|17
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:51
|18
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:38
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:52
|20
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:21
|21
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:49
|22
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|20:18
|23
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:53
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:13
|25
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:14
|26
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|25:42
|27
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:36
|28
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:02
|29
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:01
|30
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|32:11
|31
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|35:09
|32
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:37
|33
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|35:42
|34
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:08
|35
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:28
|36
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40:06
|37
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|41:01
|38
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|42:10
|39
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|42:31
|40
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|42:56
|41
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47:22
|42
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|48:23
|43
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:16
|44
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:22
|45
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|52:43
|46
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|54:13
|47
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|58:48
|48
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|59:14
|49
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|59:55
|50
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:00:55
|51
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:01:33
|52
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|1:01:51
|53
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:02:46
|54
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06:21
|55
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:07:33
|56
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:07:42
|57
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09:26
|58
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:09:37
|59
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:07
|60
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:11:00
|61
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:11:49
|62
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:12:44
|63
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:14:59
|64
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:17:11
|65
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|1:17:42
|66
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:17:55
|67
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:21:21
|68
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:22:14
|69
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:22:25
|70
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:22:35
|71
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23:17
|72
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24:01
|73
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:26:34
|74
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:27:27
|75
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:27:29
|76
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:27:30
|77
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:27:36
|78
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:23
|79
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28:44
|80
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:29:16
|81
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:29:40
|82
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31:25
|83
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:31:53
|84
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32:56
|85
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:35:46
|86
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:36:12
|87
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:37:07
|88
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:37:27
|89
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:38:01
|90
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:39:31
|91
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40:03
|92
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40:05
|93
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:44:37
|94
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:45:28
|95
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:45:46
|96
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:47:46
|97
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:48:17
|98
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:48:27
|99
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:48:57
|100
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49:41
|101
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:51:48
|102
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:52:36
|103
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:54:24
|104
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:54:39
|105
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59:14
|106
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00:31
|107
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:01:00
|108
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|2:01:19
|109
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:01:20
|110
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:01:25
|111
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:01:35
|112
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:02:05
|113
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:02:20
|114
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:07:30
|115
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|2:10:21
|116
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|2:11:54
|117
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:12:40
|118
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:13:08
|119
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:13:37
|120
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:14:54
|121
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:15:11
|122
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15:39
|123
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:16:39
|124
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:17:00
|125
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:18:09
|126
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:18:12
|127
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:18:31
|128
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:19:00
|129
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:23:59
|130
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|2:24:01
|131
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|2:26:55
|132
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:27:17
|133
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:28:08
|134
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30:02
|135
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:30:18
|136
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:32:08
|137
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|2:37:57
|138
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:38:49
|139
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:38:51
|140
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:42:50
|141
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:47:36
|142
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:48:59
|143
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:49:29
|144
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:50:56
|145
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:54:16
|146
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|2:57:13
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|247
|2
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|96
|3
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|96
|4
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|91
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|86
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|81
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|61
|8
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|9
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|56
|10
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|56
|11
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56
|12
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|53
|13
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|52
|14
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|49
|15
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|40
|16
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37
|17
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|18
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|19
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|20
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|33
|21
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|31
|22
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|23
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|30
|24
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29
|25
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|26
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27
|27
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27
|28
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|26
|29
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|25
|30
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|31
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|24
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|33
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21
|34
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|21
|35
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|36
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|37
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|38
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|39
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|40
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|41
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|42
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|43
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|44
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17
|45
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|46
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|47
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|48
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|49
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|50
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|17
|51
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|52
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16
|53
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|54
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15
|55
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|56
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|57
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15
|58
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|14
|59
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|60
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|61
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|13
|62
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|63
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|64
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11
|65
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11
|66
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10
|67
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|68
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|69
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|70
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|71
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|72
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|73
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|74
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|75
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|76
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|77
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|6
|78
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|79
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|80
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|81
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|82
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5
|83
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|84
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|85
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|86
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|87
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|88
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|89
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2
|90
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|91
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|92
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|93
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|94
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|95
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|-4
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|48:11:10
|2
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:06
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:53
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:18
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|9:19
|6
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:14
|7
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|32:11
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:37
|9
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:28
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40:06
|11
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|52:43
|12
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|59:14
|13
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:21:21
|14
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:22:25
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23:17
|16
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:27:27
|17
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:27:30
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:27:36
|19
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:23
|20
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:29:16
|21
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31:25
|22
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:31:53
|23
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:32:56
|24
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:37:07
|25
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:37:27
|26
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:38:01
|27
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:40:03
|28
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:45:28
|29
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:45:46
|30
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:48:27
|31
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:52:36
|32
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59:14
|33
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:01:00
|34
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|2:01:19
|35
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:02:05
|36
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|2:11:54
|37
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:13:37
|38
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15:39
|39
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:23:59
|40
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:49:29
|41
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:50:56
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|40
|2
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|6
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|7
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|8
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|10
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|10
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|11
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|12
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|13
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|16
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|17
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|18
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|19
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|20
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|21
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4
|22
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|23
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|24
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|25
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|27
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|28
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|29
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|30
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|31
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|32
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|33
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|34
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|35
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1
|36
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1
|37
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|38
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|39
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|143:46:02
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:59
|3
|EF Education-EasyPost
|22:33
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:30
|5
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:31
|6
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30:33
|7
|Movistar Team
|33:15
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:56
|9
|Jumbo-Visma
|52:31
|10
|Burgos-BH
|1:17:30
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:20:16
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28:33
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:50:31
|14
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:54:25
|15
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:00:16
|16
|Team DSM
|2:02:57
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:04:11
|18
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:11:07
|19
|Cofidis
|2:46:38
|20
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:52:51
|21
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:11:50
|22
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:26:34
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|3:51:57
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.