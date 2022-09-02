Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 13: Mads Pedersen takes victory in chaotic sprint finish

The Dane extends his lead in the green jersey competition.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

After several close calls, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) stormed to his first stage win of this year’s Vuelta a España on the uphill finish into Montilla on stage 13.

It was a chaotic finale with several different teams taking over the pace-setting in the final few hundred meters. Pascal Ackerman (UAE Team Emirates) tried to get the jump on his rivals as he launched his sprint going around the final corner.

However, Ackerman faded as Pedersen charged past to win by a convincing margin. Meanwhile, Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) also passed Ackerman in the finale to take second with the German eventually finishing in third.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) kept a cool head during stage and finished safely within the pack.

“We knew that the final was super good. The boys did super good today and everybody was focused for the whole day. I’m just happy that I can finally get the win and give back to the boys for the work that they’ve already done so far. It’s really nice for all of us,” Pedersen said at the finish.

“Alex delivered me into the last corner, but there was still 800m to go, so it was good that [Jumbo-Visma] made a really hard tempo, and Pascal he jumped early. It meant that I could jump with him but it was a long sprint. To follow Ackerman is also a full sprint so it was a 330-meter sprint today.

“We came here for a stage win and now we have one so we keep fighting for one more. It’s super nice to have a comfortable lead in the points jersey, but it would still have been nice to have Sam [Bennett] here to keep fighting for the jersey. We will keep fighting for the stages and we will see how it goes.”

How it happened

The peloton got a brief respite on stage 13 with a flat 168.4km stage that looked likely to end in a sprint finish. It would not be a straightforward finale, however, with a long uphill drag to the line that would likely exclude some of the pure sprinters.

For the first time in several days, there were no non-starters, but there was some major news from the departure town after it was announced that Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) had tested positive for COVID-19 but would be allowed to continue the race.

With little prospect of the breakaway making it all the way to the finish line, the battle to get into the day’s move was far more straightforward than it was Thursday. After just three kilometers of racing Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), and Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) already had a minute on the peloton.

The three escapees were kept under close scrutiny by the bunch and the gap was not allowed to grow out to much more than three minutes. With 40 kilometers to go, it had been trimmed down to just under two with the sprint teams sharing much of the pace-setting work on the front of the main group.

A big push by the three breakaway riders injected a small sense of panic within the bunch, but a swift rise in the pace cut the gap down to a more manageable level. With 17km to go, the trio at the front had just 26 seconds on the charging peloton.

With the break almost within touching distance going through the intermediate sprint, Van den Berg decided that his day was done and dropped back, leaving Okamika and Bou to carry on for a few more kilometers, but their days were soon done.

The high pace in the peloton made it next to impossible for any late breakaway attempts to get up the road and the bunch rode into the finish together. Wide roads allowed for free and easy movement around the group and the washing machine effect of the peloton saw multiple teams pull on the front.

A big injection of pace by Jumbo-Visma really strung the peloton out but Bora-Hansgrohe then took over to settle things down. As the bunch approached the final major bend, Ackerman took to the front and set off in search of the line. He pulled out a sizable gap but then started to slow as Pedersen moved up alongside him.

Pedersen kicked again and had a clear advantage as he threw his arms in the air in celebration.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 13 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:46:01
2COQUARD BryanCofidis0:00
3ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
4WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
5VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
7EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:00
8VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal0:00
9ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
10BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
11GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
12RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
13BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
14TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
15IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
16KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
17BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
18CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
19FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
20OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
21BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal0:00
22MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
23GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
24NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:00
25EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
26POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:00
27RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
28AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
29O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
30LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
31GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
32BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:00
33HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
34MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
35SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
36CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
37MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
38DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
39ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
40PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
41ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
42TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
43REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
44VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
45PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
46URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:00
47CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost0:00
48GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
49MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
50PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:00
51POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
52CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:00
53ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:00
54HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
55PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:00
56MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:20
57SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:20
58CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal0:24
59DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:27
60LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:27
61SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:31
62MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck0:31
63RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team0:33
64DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:42
65MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:42
66MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates0:42
67STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck0:42
68MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:42
69PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost0:42
70SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:42
71AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi0:42
72LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:42
73BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:42
74NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH0:42
75TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:47
76MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:51
77ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:54
78DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH0:54
79CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:00
80VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00
81TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:00
82LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:00
83OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates1:06
84SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:10
85PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:10
86OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:10
87TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:13
88KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:17
89HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:17
90VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:20
91AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:27
92VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:39
93MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:39
94CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:39
95VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck1:46
96MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck1:48
97ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:48
98HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:48
99GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:56
100BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:56
101NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:56
102ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:56
103KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:08
104HERRADA JesúsCofidis2:12
105CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2:12
106TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:14
107GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:23
108ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:23
109CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:23
110MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:23
111HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM2:33
112OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:35
113MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal2:37
114LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:39
115JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:39
116FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe2:41
117MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:41
118CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:48
119VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:03
120BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi3:15
121JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team3:15
122CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:15
123DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma3:15
124HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:15
125VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:35
126GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3:35
127HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:35
128FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis3:35
129FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech3:35
130MAS LluísMovistar Team3:35
131BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3:41
132BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:44
133GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic3:45
134OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4:11
135VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck4:33
136ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo4:51
137CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo4:51
138CHAMPION ThomasCofidis4:51
139VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost4:51
140PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers4:51
141KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe4:51
142JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck5:28
143DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6:12
144DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:45
145DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:45
146O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco14:44
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 48:11:10
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2:41
3MAS EnricMovistar Team3:03
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:06
5AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:53
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:28
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team6:56
8ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:18
9POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates8:00
10GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers8:05
11O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team8:42
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM9:19
13HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe10:56
14DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team11:09
15MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:15
16VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11:39
17CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost11:51
18URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost13:38
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers14:52
20PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost15:21
21BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:49
22VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck20:18
23POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:53
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious21:13
25HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe21:14
26CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH25:42
27PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ29:36
28LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious30:02
29TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:01
30PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma32:11
31OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team35:09
32MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious35:37
33SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates35:42
34REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ37:08
35ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious39:28
36CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team40:06
37OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma41:01
38MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ42:10
39HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma42:31
40HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech42:56
41BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi47:22
42VERONA CarlosMovistar Team48:23
43PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ50:16
44FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe50:22
45VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team52:43
46ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team54:13
47GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic58:48
48PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team59:14
49CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco59:55
50VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:00:55
51CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost1:01:33
52FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis1:01:51
53DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:02:46
54NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06:21
55NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:07:33
56MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck1:07:42
57VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:09:26
58GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma1:09:37
59ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:10:07
60GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:11:00
61EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:11:49
62CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:12:44
63HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:14:59
64MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:17:11
65HERRADA JesúsCofidis1:17:42
66MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:17:55
67STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck1:21:21
68DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma1:22:14
69BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:22:25
70MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:22:35
71WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:23:17
72JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:24:01
73VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:26:34
74BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:27:27
75PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:27:29
76CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:27:30
77MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:27:36
78VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:28:23
79ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:28:44
80GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:29:16
81LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:29:40
82LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:31:25
83GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:31:53
84PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:32:56
85VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck1:35:46
86BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:36:12
87ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:37:07
88PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:37:27
89BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:38:01
90BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:39:31
91CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:40:03
92DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:40:05
93KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:44:37
94AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:45:28
95BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:45:46
96SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost1:47:46
97OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:48:17
98TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:48:27
99BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:48:57
100IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:49:41
101MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:51:48
102TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers1:52:36
103DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:54:24
104PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:54:39
105TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:59:14
106KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe2:00:31
107GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:01:00
108CHAMPION ThomasCofidis2:01:19
109DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:01:20
110JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck2:01:25
111CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:01:35
112GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma2:02:05
113SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious2:02:20
114SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:07:30
115OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH2:10:21
116HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM2:11:54
117HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:12:40
118ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:13:08
119RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team2:13:37
120NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:14:54
121DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech2:15:11
122BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal2:15:39
123KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:16:39
124CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2:17:00
125FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech2:18:09
126TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma2:18:12
127MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic2:18:31
128ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates2:19:00
129FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:23:59
130DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM2:24:01
131COQUARD BryanCofidis2:26:55
132RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:27:17
133AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi2:28:08
134LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ2:30:02
135MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:30:18
136VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe2:32:08
137MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal2:37:57
138TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck2:38:49
139OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates2:38:51
140MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe2:42:50
141MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck2:47:36
142VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:48:59
143O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:49:29
144JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:50:56
145CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:54:16
146MAS LluísMovistar Team2:57:13
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo247
2SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates96
3WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious96
4BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team91
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team86
6ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma81
7MAS EnricMovistar Team61
8GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
9ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates56
10MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck56
11MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic56
12COQUARD BryanCofidis53
13VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe52
14VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck49
15HERRADA JesúsCofidis40
16CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37
17JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
18MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
19RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers34
20PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ33
21CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal31
22LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
23OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH30
24KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe29
25GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers28
26SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost27
27IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech27
28AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates26
29VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost25
30BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
31BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal24
32O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team22
33PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
34DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM21
35TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck21
36MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
37CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers20
38DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
39BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi20
40MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
41MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates19
42TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
43ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious18
44PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost17
45MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe17
46FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
47VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers17
48DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech17
49TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo17
50DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH17
51LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
52VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck16
53HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe15
54CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
55TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
56CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
57STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
58EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH14
59POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates13
60PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
61MAS LluísMovistar Team13
62HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
63OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13
64HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech11
65BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11
66LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team10
67ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates10
68ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10
69PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers10
70VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal10
71GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic10
72MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
73GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic9
74BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma7
75FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6
76REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
77NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM6
78GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma6
79CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
80HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
81MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
82RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic5
83FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4
84MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4
85GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
86TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers3
87ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
88ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
89VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2
90HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2
91CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
92OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
93MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2
94CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1
95URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost-4
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 48:11:10
2RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:06
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:53
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:18
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM9:19
6HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe21:14
7PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma32:11
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious35:37
9ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious39:28
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team40:06
11VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team52:43
12PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team59:14
13STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck1:21:21
14BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:22:25
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:23:17
16BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:27:27
17CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:27:30
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:27:36
19VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:28:23
20GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:29:16
21LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:31:25
22GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:31:53
23PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:32:56
24ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:37:07
25PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:37:27
26BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:38:01
27CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:40:03
28AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:45:28
29BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:45:46
30TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:48:27
31TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers1:52:36
32TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:59:14
33GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:01:00
34CHAMPION ThomasCofidis2:01:19
35GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma2:02:05
36HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM2:11:54
37RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team2:13:37
38BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal2:15:39
39FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:23:59
40O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:49:29
41JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:50:56
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck40
2STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck21
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates20
4JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ12
6FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
7MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
8HERRADA JesúsCofidis10
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers10
10EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9
11PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost8
12BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team8
13ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
14KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
16CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
17BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
18TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
19MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
20ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4
21MAS EnricMovistar Team4
22MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
23VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
24VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
25CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
27AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
28POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2
29OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
30DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
31LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
32BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
33IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
34CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1
35BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1
36OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
37AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
38AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
39URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 143:46:02
2INEOS Grenadiers6:59
3EF Education-EasyPost22:33
4BORA - hansgrohe23:30
5Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:31
6Astana Qazaqstan Team30:33
7Movistar Team33:15
8Bahrain - Victorious36:56
9Jumbo-Visma52:31
10Burgos-BH1:17:30
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:20:16
12Groupama - FDJ1:28:33
13AG2R Citroën Team1:50:31
14Alpecin-Deceuninck1:54:25
15Team BikeExchange - Jayco2:00:16
16Team DSM2:02:57
17Euskaltel - Euskadi2:04:11
18Equipo Kern Pharma2:11:07
19Cofidis2:46:38
20Israel - Premier Tech2:52:51
21Trek - Segafredo3:11:50
22Team Arkéa Samsic3:26:34
23Lotto Soudal3:51:57

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo