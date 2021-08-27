Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 13: Florian Sénéchal snatches opportunity for win

Odd Christian Eiking rolled through another day in the overall race lead, while Egan Bernal hitched a ride at the back of the sprint trains to try to put time into his GC rivals.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won the field sprint on stage 13 of the 2021 Vuelta a España on a textbook leadout.

Sénéchal has been one of the lead-out riders for Fabio Jakobsen in previous stages. But when the Dutch rider in the green jersey suffered a flat in the final 2km, the Frenchman took the opportunity to win the stage and deny others points in the green jersey competition.

“We did a perfect lead-out for Fabio [Jakobsen], and he said on the radio he had a flat tire or something, and said ‘Florian you can sprint,’” the stage-winner said. “It’s crazy. I am lucky today and I am very happy for my family, friends, and my wife.”

This was Sénéchal’s first grand tour stage win.

Matteo Trentin (UAE-Team Emirates), active in the sprint on the previous stage, again came up shy of the stage win.

How it happened

Throughout the first 160km of the stage, a breakaway yo-yo’ed off the front with an advantage of between 20 seconds and 2:30.

Frequent tempo changes allowed three Spaniards — Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), and Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) — time at the front of a relatively flat, windless, and hot stage.

With 60km to go, Cofidis did the work to keep Guillaume Martin, in second overall, safe in a cross-tailwind that kept speeds high.

Splits in the peloton and echelons formed behind Cofidis, with Jumbo-Visma, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, and Movistar throttling the pace.

The gap to the break plummeted to just 20 seconds in a handful of kilometers, but the pace of the chasers again settled, and again allowed the break to stretch their lead to a minute advantage, at 50km to go.

Several times the pursuing pack brought gap under control only to see the break go up the road; a 30 second gap became a minute advantage for several kilometers before becoming just a 30-second margin again.

Finally, the gap to the three on the front was erased at 28km remaining, when James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) did a turn at the front of the pack before retiring to the back of the bunch for the remainder of the stage.

At 13.5km to go, Jakobsen rolled through the intermediate sprint point uncontested, and further padded his massive lead in the points competition while overall race leader Odd Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was brought to the front by his team.

On the other side of the road, Groupama-FDJ escorted their favored sprinter, Arnaud Démare, to near the front shadowed by Jakobsen.

At 6km to go, no single team controlled the front of the race. Ineos Grenadiers escorted Egan Bernal to the pointy end of things, while the “Wolfpack” also rolled on the front — moving at nearly 65kph — for Jakobsen.

Versatility in the “Wolfpack”

After ramping up the speed of the race to prevent other teams from controlling the front, the Deceuninck-Quick-Step “Wolfpack” looked to be on the hunt for Jakobsen until just inside of the 3km safety zone (where any riders suffering a flat, a mechanical, or a crash are awarded the same time as the bunch).

Jakobsen, who had been in a perfect, fourth-wheel position, was no longer in the sprint train, apparently the victim of a flat tire.

The white-and-blue train of Deceuninck-Quick-Step ripped along the final kilometer, and Sénéchal was the last man remaining, with only Trentin on his wheel.

A well-timed bike-stab at the line earned Sénéchal the stage win and 50 points in the green jersey competition, denying others the maximum points available in the sprint classification.

“I did my sprint at full speed. Fortunately, I heard on the [race] radio that I had carte blanche, that Fabio [Jakobsen] was blocked, I don’t know why,” said Sénéchal. “I have an incredible team, who put me on the podium. To them I say a thousand times thank you for what they did for me today.”

Seeing an opportunity to steal a few seconds from his closest GC rivals, Egan Bernal — not usually in the mix in sprint stages — hopped wheels from his Ineos Grenadier teammates to the back of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step, UAE-Team Emirates, and Alpecin-Fenix sprint trains, to ride into 10th place on the stage.

What’s to come


If stage 13 was designed for the sprinters, stage 14, Saturday, is one for the climbers. With 3,200 meters (more than 11,000 feet) of climbing, mostly packed into the final 80 kilometers, this mountain stage is even tougher than it looks.

The final climb to the Pico Villuercas summit is almost 15 kilometers long at over 6 percent, with a 10-percent section in the middle. This is the first time that this mountain has featured in the Vuelta and its first stage winner will almost certainly be a top GC contender.

Primož Roglič will likely look to put time into his rivals and climb the GC standings, while Eiking will most certainly not cede the lead without a fight.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 13 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:58:23
2TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
3DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:02
4MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:03
5DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team0:03
6ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03
7EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation0:03
8SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi0:03
9OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:03
10BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:06
11KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix0:09
12VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step0:09
13MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix0:11
14MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:11
15ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11
16DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:11
17MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe0:11
18GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:11
19YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:11
20LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:11
21HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:11
22EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:11
23KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:11
24VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:11
25ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:11
26MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:11
27VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:11
28MAS EnricMovistar Team0:11
29IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:11
30VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:11
31MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:11
32VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:11
33DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:11
34MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:11
35KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:11
36ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:11
37OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma0:11
38BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:11
39CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:11
40GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates0:11
41SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:11
42MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:11
43DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:11
44LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:11
45MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:11
46CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:11
47LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:11
48ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange0:11
49HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:11
50ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:11
51HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:11
52SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH0:30
53POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:30
54ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:30
55STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange0:37
56CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH0:37
57BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:39
58TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team0:39
59NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech0:39
60MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH0:39
61CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:39
62BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:39
63ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:39
64BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:39
65MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:39
66LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:39
67CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:39
68CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:39
69PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe0:39
70KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:39
71GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:45
72GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:45
73LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi0:45
74PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix0:45
75MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:50
76ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:52
77DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix0:58
78ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:58
79TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:02
80LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe1:05
81OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:05
82CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:05
83PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:05
84TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:05
85SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:05
86BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:05
87BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:05
88BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:05
89PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:05
90CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:05
91BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:05
92ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:05
93LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:05
94NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:05
95NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:05
96DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:05
97LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:05
98KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:05
99KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo1:05
100JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05
101PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:18
102VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:26
103ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1:36
104BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:36
105NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:39
106SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange1:39
107TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:39
108ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:39
109HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:39
110THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix1:39
111AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:39
112VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:39
113SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo1:39
114PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:39
115MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:39
116VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:39
117ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:39
118PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:39
119LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:39
120MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:39
121HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:39
122HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:39
123ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:39
124CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:39
125ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:39
126POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:39
127CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:39
128IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:39
129HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:39
130LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:39
131SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:39
132GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:39
133SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:39
134CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:39
135CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:39
136HAGA ChadTeam DSM1:39
137VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix1:39
138VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:39
139VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:39
140BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48
141VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation1:50
142HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2:20
143STORER MichaelTeam DSM2:20
144PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:20
145ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:20
146NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:20
147VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step2:20
148BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20
149KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:20
150OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:20
151CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo2:20
152SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2:20
153REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo2:20
154NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:48
155HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma2:53
156CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:35
157BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:35
158FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:35
159CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo3:35
160AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:35
161BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash3:35
162RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH3:35
163HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:43
164CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:43
165KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4:12
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 50:31:52
2MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:56
4MAS EnricMovistar Team2:31
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team3:28
6HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious3:55
7BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers4:41
8YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers4:57
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma5:03
10GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe5:38
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6:08
12CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6:20
13MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6:54
14MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:11
15DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates7:15
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo10:03
17POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates13:37
18KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma15:33
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious17:49
20ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:58
21BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team25:48
22MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates27:42
23VERONA CarlosMovistar Team28:06
24TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM33:57
25ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash35:32
26CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team36:05
27LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious37:16
28IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech37:27
29CRAS SteffLotto Soudal37:38
30BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo37:51
31OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma38:11
32NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange44:47
33CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team45:39
34CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH45:40
35HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash46:14
36MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ48:08
37CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA48:22
38BARDET RomainTeam DSM49:26
39PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50:33
40IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech50:34
41SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange51:10
42LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA52:30
43POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious52:49
44ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange53:47
45AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA53:59
46ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo54:44
47SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech56:20
48VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers56:57
49CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers57:47
50MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:00:21
51STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:00:23
52MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:00:49
53HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01:48
54NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:02:36
55PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03:21
56KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:06:39
57SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:08:11
58CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:08:23
59BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:09:34
60BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09:55
61CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:12:51
62DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix1:14:00
63NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:15:44
64LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:16:08
65KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:16:12
66GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates1:16:15
67PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:16:53
68VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:17:31
69HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:18:49
70HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:20:37
71BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:21:58
72MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:23:01
73VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:24:14
74ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:24:51
75CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo1:25:12
76BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:25:28
77DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:25:42
78DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:26:33
79ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:28:06
80SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi1:28:30
81ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:28:39
82TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:29:01
83OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:29:50
84CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo1:30:00
85BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:31:05
86NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech1:32:14
87PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:32:22
88BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:32:37
89BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32:53
90ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:33:04
91HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:34:04
92TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates1:34:05
93MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:34:39
94OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:34:54
95KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:35:09
96MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:35:16
97MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange1:36:49
98HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:37:13
99TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team1:38:30
100CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:38:31
101GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:39:45
102VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix1:41:45
103NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42:44
104ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:43:00
105VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:43:26
106ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:43:30
107BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:43:49
108SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH1:44:23
109ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:45:01
110CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH1:47:22
111SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:47:34
112HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:49:15
113VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:50:19
114VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:51:03
115DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:52:32
116KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:53:15
117GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:55:00
118OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:55:41
119PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:55:52
120PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix1:55:58
121SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:56:11
122NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:56:34
123STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange1:56:43
124GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:57:08
125ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:57:23
126LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:57:41
127AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:57:42
128VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:58:12
129FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:59:09
130CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:59:34
131PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe1:59:42
132ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2:00:02
133SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:00:03
134ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:00:07
135KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix2:01:10
136HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:01:25
137DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:03:07
138TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:03:08
139LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:03:47
140LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:06:00
141HAGA ChadTeam DSM2:07:10
142ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:09:09
143VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation2:09:33
144MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix2:09:43
145BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation2:10:29
146CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:10:46
147PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:11:10
148HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma2:11:21
149LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi2:11:51
150KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:14:00
151VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step2:14:02
152BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:14:41
153THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix2:15:32
154SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo2:15:56
155DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:16:13
156VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:17:59
157RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH2:18:15
158MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18:19
159MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe2:21:18
160SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2:24:35
161JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:24:58
162LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe2:25:12
163EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation2:27:37
164ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step2:30:14
165REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo2:32:18
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step200
2CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo114
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma106
4TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates103
5DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM93
6MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange92
7DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ74
8MAS EnricMovistar Team69
9BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step69
10CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team59
11ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits59
12LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team52
13STORER MichaelTeam DSM50
14DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team46
15BOL JetseBurgos-BH45
16GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe44
17AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA43
18HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious43
19BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers43
20MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe42
21ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA41
22BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi40
23YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers40
24VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech40
25BARDET RomainTeam DSM40
26SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers40
27SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi40
28POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates35
29MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35
30MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH34
31TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33
32VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step33
33CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious30
34ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi30
35VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers29
36KRON AndreasLotto Soudal28
37EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation28
38OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates27
39CRAS SteffLotto Soudal26
40VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step25
41EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
42KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma24
43CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team22
44ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo22
45LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe22
46BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20
47PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix20
48LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20
49CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo19
50CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo18
51MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange18
52VERONA CarlosMovistar Team17
53LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ17
54DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates17
55SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH17
56LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15
57NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers15
58GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates15
59ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team15
60ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM15
61CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH15
62OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH15
63AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi15
64TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious15
65SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step13
66MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13
67DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates13
68BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team13
69SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange13
70VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
71VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma13
72LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
73HAGA ChadTeam DSM13
74SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo13
75MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits11
76TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM11
77ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ11
78ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step11
79PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers10
80BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo9
81TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team8
82VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal8
83LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious7
84LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi7
85KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix6
86HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
87MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
88VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix5
89KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma4
90IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
91VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team4
92MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix4
93MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
94ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash3
95PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
96DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix3
97STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange3
98VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation3
99LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
100HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
101NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH-4
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 50:36:33
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:27
3MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:13
4LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo5:22
5ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:17
6CRAS SteffLotto Soudal32:57
7CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team40:58
8CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA43:41
9MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi55:40
10STORER MichaelTeam DSM55:42
11KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:01:58
12SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:03:30
13BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05:14
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:11:03
15PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:12:12
16VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:12:50
17HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:15:56
18VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:19:33
19DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:21:52
20OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:25:09
21BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:26:24
22NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech1:27:33
23PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:27:41
24BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:28:12
25MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:30:35
26TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team1:33:49
27CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:33:50
28ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:38:19
29SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH1:39:42
30CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH1:42:41
31VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:45:38
32GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:50:19
33PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:51:11
34STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange1:52:02
35GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:52:27
36LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:53:00
37AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:53:01
38VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:53:31
39FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:54:28
40SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:55:22
41BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation2:05:48
42BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:10:00
43DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:11:32
44MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe2:16:37
45SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2:19:54
46JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:20:17
47EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation2:22:56
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious31
2BARDET RomainTeam DSM27
3STORER MichaelTeam DSM17
4SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers16
5HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious15
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma12
7ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo11
8TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma9
10CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo8
11MAS EnricMovistar Team7
12AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7
13POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
14VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
15DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates6
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5
17ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3
18CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
19CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3
20CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team3
21SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi3
22LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team2
23TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2
24CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo2
25VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix2
26VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation2
27DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1
28MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1
29HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
30CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
31IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1
32BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
33VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1
34OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1
35VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step-2
36NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 51:44:11
2UAE-Team Emirates1:54
3Movistar Team4:17
4Bahrain - Victorious5:47
5Team Jumbo-Visma9:42
6Trek - Segafredo21:06
7Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:44
8Astana - Premier Tech36:10
9AG2R Citroën Team55:57
10Cofidis, Solutions Crédits57:18
11Team DSM1:00:01
12Team BikeExchange1:12:57
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:33:48
14Euskaltel - Euskadi1:44:37
15Lotto Soudal1:59:27
16BORA - hansgrohe2:10:39
17Burgos-BH2:16:46
18EF Education - Nippo2:27:11
19Team Qhubeka NextHash2:32:41
20Groupama - FDJ3:04:47
21Deceuninck - Quick Step3:14:10
22Alpecin-Fenix3:40:52
23Israel Start-Up Nation4:15:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.