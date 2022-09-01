Vuelta a España stage 12: Richard Carapaz wins on Peñas Blancas, Remco Evenepoel survives crash scare
Ineos Grenadiers rider attacks from the breakaway to take the stage win with Wilco Kelderman claiming second.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) hit a high note on what has been a disappointing Vuelta a España as he attacked to stage victory on Peñas Blancas, while race leader Remco Evenepoel survived a brief scare after he crashed on a descent during the stage.
The Ecuadorian got into the day’s breakaway of 32 riders and timed his attack to perfection, launching out of the group with just under two kilometers to go.
Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to bring back Carapaz but had to settle for second at nine seconds back, though his performance saw him climb well up the standings. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) rode through for third at 24 seconds.
“I am so happy,” Carapaz said. “We came with a goal, and I wasn’t able to do it in the overall classification so today I was looking to win the stage. I am really happy that I was able to do it. I was waiting for the right moment to go, Bora was doing a lot of pulling on the front. I was just waiting for the last moment and with just over one kilometer to the finish it was really hard. I knew that I had to stay consistent. I’m really happy and it is nice to have good sensations again.”
Evenepoel endured his first major scare of the race after he slipped out on a corner as the peloton negotiated a descent off an uncategorized climb. The Belgian came down hard on his right side but appeared to avoid any serious injuries and was able to regain contact with the bunch soon enough.
The other GC teams tried to put some pressure on Evenepoel up the final ascent of Peñas Blancas, but he did not seem slowed by his earlier fall. In the end, the gaps were small between the main contenders with Carlos Rodriguez losing the most of the top five, giving away six seconds on his rivals.
🇪🇨 Y por fin… ¡¡@RichardCarapazM!!
🥇Finally… ¡Richard Carapaz! @INEOSGrenadiers #LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/LBjoUzD9cH
— La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 1, 2022
How it happened
After an all-out sprint day, the mountains returned for stage 12 from Salobreña to Peñas Blancas. The ascent up Peñas Blancas would be the only classified climb of the day, but there were still some tough rises to navigate along the way.
The peloton would start two riders lighter with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Boy van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) the latest to depart the race due to COVID-19.
With some far tougher mountain stages to come, Thursday’s effort looked like a good chance for a breakaway, and there was an almighty fight to get in the day’s move. It would take almost 50 kilometers before a group did finally push clear.
When it did go, the group was a big one with 19 teams getting at least one rider into the group of 32. Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ, and Equipo Kern Pharma were the only teams that didn’t get a rider up the road.
There were some big names in the breakaway, including Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock (Bike-Exchange-Jayco), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Soler (UAE Team Emirates). Kelderman was the best-placed rider in the overall classification at 14:04 behind the red jersey.
There was some early resistance to the move, but the elastic was finally snapped, and a gap began to grow. As the riders zoomed through the halfway point of the stage, the gap had grown to over five minutes, and it would balloon further to over seven minutes with 70km remaining.
As the leaders hit a fairly sizeable unclassified climb, Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) decided to try and go it alone. The 23-year-old quickly built up a lead of almost a minute to the rest of the breakaway, as the overall lead to the peloton tipped over nine minutes. There was no panic in the chase group and Battistella was gradually reeled back in.
While the breakaway may not have been worried about proceeding, there was a massive moment of concern for Evenepoel as he crashed on the short descent off the unclassified climb. The race leader took a bend too tightly and could do nothing as his bike slipped out from under him.
His teammate Ilan Van Wilder was quick to get to him and lend some help and several other Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl riders dropped back to bring him to the peloton. Despite a big tear to his shorts on the right-hand side, Evenepoel did not appear to be badly injured. However, he seemed frustrated and was seen remonstrating with the race jury.
There was no danger of Evenepoel losing time on the flat roads as the peloton sat up to allow him to return to the bunch. The slowing in pace allowed the break’s lead to swell to over 11 minutes, but that was cut to about 10 by the time they reached the final climb.
Perhaps sensing a weakness in Evenepoel, Jumbo-Visma sent Rohan Dennis to the front of the peloton to set a hard pace. Meanwhile, up at the front, the breakaway began to splinter under the pressure of Bora-Hansgrohe’s Matteo Frabbro, who had Kelderman in his wheel.
In the quickly reducing group of favorites, Movistar soon took up the pace-setting from Jumbo-Visma before the Dutch squad returned to the front. Evenepoel kept himself close to the front, sitting third in line just behind one of his teammates and, with six kilometers to go, Quick-Step hit the front.
Fabbro continued to set a burning pace on the front of the breakaway until Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) launched a stinging attack with five kilometers to go. Gesbert’s attack was reeled in quickly by Kelderman, but the impact of it was to drop several riders, including Soler.
The attacks kept coming from all sides and Gesbert put in another big move with 3.6k to go. This time, he got a gap. As Kelderman sought to reel him back in, the pace saw two-time stage winner Vine blow and quickly drop off the group.
Behind, with about five kilometers to go for the favorites, Mas put in a small dig, taking Evenepoel and Miguel Ángel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan) with him. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was briefly distanced by the push, but he ground his way back to the group.
Gesbert was soon back within the clutches of the remnants of the breakaway that had just four riders left in it, including the Frenchman. A brief cessation in attacks was broken with less than two kilometers to go as Carapaz made his first move of the day.
Kelderman could not react to the punchy move, but the Dutchman set about trying to bring him back. In the end, Carapaz had timed his attack to perfection, and he had nine seconds on Kelderman on the line.
Ineos Grenadiers was pushing the pace further down the climb, too, with Tao Geoghegan Hart and then Rodriguez driving a hard pace, but Evenepoel remained cool and calm under the pressure. The group rode together toward the finish with Evenepoel putting in a big dig inside the final few hundred meters.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 12 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:38:26
|2
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:09
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:24
|4
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:26
|5
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:34
|6
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:56
|7
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:12
|8
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|9
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:04
|10
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:17
|11
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:02
|12
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|5:01
|13
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:01
|14
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:07
|15
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:39
|16
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7:39
|17
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:39
|18
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:39
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:45
|20
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:45
|21
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:50
|22
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:07
|23
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:12
|24
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|8:14
|25
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:35
|26
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:35
|27
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:02
|28
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|9:10
|29
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9:11
|30
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:11
|31
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|9:11
|32
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:18
|33
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:22
|34
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:22
|35
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:22
|36
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|11:05
|37
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|11:05
|38
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:05
|39
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:24
|40
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|11:44
|41
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:42
|42
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|13:11
|43
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:29
|44
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:25
|45
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:41
|46
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:41
|47
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:41
|48
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|14:41
|49
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:41
|50
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:00
|51
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:02
|52
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:09
|53
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|17:19
|54
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|17:34
|55
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17:34
|56
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:37
|57
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|19:37
|58
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|19:37
|59
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:37
|60
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:37
|61
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:37
|62
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:41
|63
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|20:15
|64
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|20:30
|65
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20:30
|66
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|20:30
|67
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:13
|68
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|21:47
|69
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:59
|70
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|23:48
|71
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|23:48
|72
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:59
|73
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:01
|74
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|24:09
|75
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|24:09
|76
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|24:16
|77
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|24:45
|78
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|25:29
|79
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26:05
|80
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26:05
|81
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|26:05
|82
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|26:05
|83
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:05
|84
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:05
|85
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:05
|86
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:05
|87
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:05
|88
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|26:05
|89
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|26:05
|90
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:05
|91
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:05
|92
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:05
|93
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:05
|94
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:05
|95
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:05
|96
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|26:05
|97
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:05
|98
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:05
|99
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|27:24
|100
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:30
|101
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29:01
|102
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|29:01
|103
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|29:01
|104
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|29:01
|105
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|29:01
|106
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|29:01
|107
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|29:01
|108
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|29:01
|109
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|29:01
|110
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|29:01
|111
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|29:01
|112
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29:01
|113
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29:01
|114
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|29:01
|115
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:01
|116
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:01
|117
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:01
|118
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:01
|119
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:01
|120
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|29:01
|121
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29:01
|122
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|29:01
|123
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:01
|124
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:01
|125
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|29:01
|126
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:01
|127
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|29:01
|128
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|29:01
|129
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|29:01
|130
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|29:14
|131
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|29:21
|132
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30:29
|133
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30:29
|134
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|32:40
|135
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|32:40
|136
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:01
|137
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|33:01
|138
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|33:01
|139
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|33:01
|140
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|33:01
|141
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|33:01
|142
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:01
|143
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:08
|144
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:08
|145
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:08
|146
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|33:08
|147
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33:08
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44:25:09
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:41
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:06
|5
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:53
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:28
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:56
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:18
|9
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:00
|10
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:05
|11
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:42
|12
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|9:19
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:56
|14
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:09
|15
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:15
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:37
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11:39
|18
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:51
|19
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|13:38
|20
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:39
|21
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:45
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:26
|23
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:49
|24
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:53
|25
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21:13
|26
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|25:42
|27
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29:20
|28
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:36
|29
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:01
|30
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|32:11
|31
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:14
|32
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|33:59
|33
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|34:32
|34
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:08
|35
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:06
|36
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:28
|37
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|41:01
|38
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|41:14
|39
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|41:50
|40
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|42:56
|41
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46:40
|42
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|46:44
|43
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:41
|44
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:16
|45
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|51:43
|46
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|53:19
|47
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56:25
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|57:20
|49
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|58:16
|50
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|58:16
|51
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|59:14
|52
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:01:33
|53
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:01:52
|54
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:04:25
|55
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05:16
|56
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:05:54
|57
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:06:02
|58
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06:23
|59
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:06:51
|60
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:09:04
|61
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:10:32
|62
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:11:24
|63
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:11:49
|64
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|1:15:30
|65
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:16:16
|66
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:17:11
|67
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:18:59
|68
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:19:54
|69
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:20:39
|70
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:20:46
|71
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:22:25
|72
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23:17
|73
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:23:43
|74
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:25:14
|75
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25:31
|76
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26:19
|77
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:26:21
|78
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:26:45
|79
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:27:30
|80
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:28:05
|81
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:23
|82
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:28:40
|83
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28:46
|84
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:31:53
|85
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32:31
|86
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:34:00
|87
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:35:19
|88
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:37:27
|89
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:37:35
|90
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:38:01
|91
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:23
|92
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:39
|93
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:42:34
|94
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:43:20
|95
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:44:01
|96
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:45:42
|97
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:46:13
|98
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:47:15
|99
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:47:39
|100
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:48:57
|101
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49:41
|102
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:51:06
|103
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:52:36
|104
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:54:35
|105
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:54:49
|106
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55:40
|107
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:55:57
|108
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:56:28
|109
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:58:14
|110
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:59:12
|111
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:01:00
|112
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01:38
|113
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:02:05
|114
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|2:06:12
|115
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:07:10
|116
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:07:30
|117
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:08:59
|118
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|2:09:21
|119
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:09:25
|120
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:11:12
|121
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:12:09
|122
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:13:04
|123
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:14:31
|124
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:14:34
|125
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:14:54
|126
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15:39
|127
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:17:25
|128
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:18:31
|129
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:19:04
|130
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|2:23:34
|131
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:23:59
|132
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|2:27:01
|133
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:27:17
|134
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:27:26
|135
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:35
|136
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:29:36
|137
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:32:08
|138
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:34:45
|139
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:20
|140
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:37:36
|141
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:37:45
|142
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:42:08
|143
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:44:09
|144
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:47:05
|145
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:48:17
|146
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:51:28
|147
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|2:53:38
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|184
|2
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|96
|3
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|87
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|86
|5
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|78
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|73
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|61
|8
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|9
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56
|10
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|56
|11
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|49
|12
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|40
|13
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|37
|14
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|15
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|16
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|36
|17
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36
|18
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|19
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|31
|20
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|21
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29
|22
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|23
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27
|24
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|26
|25
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25
|26
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|27
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|24
|28
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|23
|29
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|30
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|31
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21
|32
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|21
|33
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|34
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|35
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|37
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|38
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|39
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|40
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|41
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|42
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|43
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|17
|44
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|45
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|46
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|47
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|48
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16
|49
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|50
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|51
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|52
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15
|53
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15
|54
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|55
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|56
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|57
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|58
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|13
|59
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|60
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|13
|61
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11
|62
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11
|63
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10
|64
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|65
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|66
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|67
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|68
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|69
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|70
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|71
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|72
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|73
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|6
|74
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|75
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|76
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|77
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|78
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|79
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|80
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|81
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2
|82
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|83
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|84
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|85
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|86
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|87
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44:25:09
|2
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:06
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:53
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:18
|5
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|9:19
|6
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:26
|7
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|32:11
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:14
|9
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:06
|10
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:28
|11
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|51:43
|12
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|59:14
|13
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:20:39
|14
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:22:25
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23:17
|16
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:23:43
|17
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25:31
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:26:45
|19
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:27:30
|20
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:28:05
|21
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:28:23
|22
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28:46
|23
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:31:53
|24
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:35:19
|25
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:37:27
|26
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:38:01
|27
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:39
|28
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:42:34
|29
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:44:01
|30
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:46:13
|31
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:52:36
|32
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:56:28
|33
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:58:14
|34
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:01:00
|35
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:02:05
|36
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:07:30
|37
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|2:09:21
|38
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:13:04
|39
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15:39
|40
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:23:59
|41
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:34:45
|42
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:48:17
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|40
|2
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|4
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|6
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|7
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|8
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|9
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|10
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|10
|11
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|12
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|13
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|15
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|16
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|17
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|18
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|19
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|20
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|21
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4
|22
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|23
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|24
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|25
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|27
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|28
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|29
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|30
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|31
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|32
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1
|33
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|34
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|35
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|36
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|37
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1
|38
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|39
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|132:27:59
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:59
|3
|EF Education-EasyPost
|22:33
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:30
|5
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:31
|6
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30:33
|7
|Movistar Team
|32:21
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:56
|9
|Jumbo-Visma
|51:44
|10
|Burgos-BH
|1:17:30
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:17:56
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28:33
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:49:58
|14
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:51:59
|15
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:55:22
|16
|Team DSM
|2:02:30
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:03:29
|18
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:11:07
|19
|Cofidis
|2:41:38
|20
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:50:55
|21
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:08:42
|22
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:24:11
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|3:51:33
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.