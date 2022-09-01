Vuelta a España stage 12: Richard Carapaz wins on Peñas Blancas, Remco Evenepoel survives crash scare

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) hit a high note on what has been a disappointing Vuelta a España as he attacked to stage victory on Peñas Blancas, while race leader Remco Evenepoel survived a brief scare after he crashed on a descent during the stage.

The Ecuadorian got into the day’s breakaway of 32 riders and timed his attack to perfection, launching out of the group with just under two kilometers to go.

Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to bring back Carapaz but had to settle for second at nine seconds back, though his performance saw him climb well up the standings. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) rode through for third at 24 seconds.

“I am so happy,” Carapaz said. “We came with a goal, and I wasn’t able to do it in the overall classification so today I was looking to win the stage. I am really happy that I was able to do it. I was waiting for the right moment to go, Bora was doing a lot of pulling on the front. I was just waiting for the last moment and with just over one kilometer to the finish it was really hard. I knew that I had to stay consistent. I’m really happy and it is nice to have good sensations again.”

Evenepoel endured his first major scare of the race after he slipped out on a corner as the peloton negotiated a descent off an uncategorized climb. The Belgian came down hard on his right side but appeared to avoid any serious injuries and was able to regain contact with the bunch soon enough.

The other GC teams tried to put some pressure on Evenepoel up the final ascent of Peñas Blancas, but he did not seem slowed by his earlier fall. In the end, the gaps were small between the main contenders with Carlos Rodriguez losing the most of the top five, giving away six seconds on his rivals.

How it happened

After an all-out sprint day, the mountains returned for stage 12 from Salobreña to Peñas Blancas. The ascent up Peñas Blancas would be the only classified climb of the day, but there were still some tough rises to navigate along the way.

The peloton would start two riders lighter with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Boy van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) the latest to depart the race due to COVID-19.

With some far tougher mountain stages to come, Thursday’s effort looked like a good chance for a breakaway, and there was an almighty fight to get in the day’s move. It would take almost 50 kilometers before a group did finally push clear.

When it did go, the group was a big one with 19 teams getting at least one rider into the group of 32. Cofidis, Groupama-FDJ, and Equipo Kern Pharma were the only teams that didn’t get a rider up the road.

There were some big names in the breakaway, including Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock (Bike-Exchange-Jayco), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Soler (UAE Team Emirates). Kelderman was the best-placed rider in the overall classification at 14:04 behind the red jersey.

There was some early resistance to the move, but the elastic was finally snapped, and a gap began to grow. As the riders zoomed through the halfway point of the stage, the gap had grown to over five minutes, and it would balloon further to over seven minutes with 70km remaining.

As the leaders hit a fairly sizeable unclassified climb, Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) decided to try and go it alone. The 23-year-old quickly built up a lead of almost a minute to the rest of the breakaway, as the overall lead to the peloton tipped over nine minutes. There was no panic in the chase group and Battistella was gradually reeled back in.

While the breakaway may not have been worried about proceeding, there was a massive moment of concern for Evenepoel as he crashed on the short descent off the unclassified climb. The race leader took a bend too tightly and could do nothing as his bike slipped out from under him.

His teammate Ilan Van Wilder was quick to get to him and lend some help and several other Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl riders dropped back to bring him to the peloton. Despite a big tear to his shorts on the right-hand side, Evenepoel did not appear to be badly injured. However, he seemed frustrated and was seen remonstrating with the race jury.

There was no danger of Evenepoel losing time on the flat roads as the peloton sat up to allow him to return to the bunch. The slowing in pace allowed the break’s lead to swell to over 11 minutes, but that was cut to about 10 by the time they reached the final climb.

Perhaps sensing a weakness in Evenepoel, Jumbo-Visma sent Rohan Dennis to the front of the peloton to set a hard pace. Meanwhile, up at the front, the breakaway began to splinter under the pressure of Bora-Hansgrohe’s Matteo Frabbro, who had Kelderman in his wheel.

In the quickly reducing group of favorites, Movistar soon took up the pace-setting from Jumbo-Visma before the Dutch squad returned to the front. Evenepoel kept himself close to the front, sitting third in line just behind one of his teammates and, with six kilometers to go, Quick-Step hit the front.

Fabbro continued to set a burning pace on the front of the breakaway until Élie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic) launched a stinging attack with five kilometers to go. Gesbert’s attack was reeled in quickly by Kelderman, but the impact of it was to drop several riders, including Soler.

The attacks kept coming from all sides and Gesbert put in another big move with 3.6k to go. This time, he got a gap. As Kelderman sought to reel him back in, the pace saw two-time stage winner Vine blow and quickly drop off the group.

Behind, with about five kilometers to go for the favorites, Mas put in a small dig, taking Evenepoel and Miguel Ángel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan) with him. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was briefly distanced by the push, but he ground his way back to the group.

Gesbert was soon back within the clutches of the remnants of the breakaway that had just four riders left in it, including the Frenchman. A brief cessation in attacks was broken with less than two kilometers to go as Carapaz made his first move of the day.

Kelderman could not react to the punchy move, but the Dutchman set about trying to bring him back. In the end, Carapaz had timed his attack to perfection, and he had nine seconds on Kelderman on the line.

Ineos Grenadiers was pushing the pace further down the climb, too, with Tao Geoghegan Hart and then Rodriguez driving a hard pace, but Evenepoel remained cool and calm under the pressure. The group rode together toward the finish with Evenepoel putting in a big dig inside the final few hundred meters.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 12 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:38:26
2KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:09
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:24
4POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:26
5BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:34
6GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic0:56
7VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck1:12
8HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
9SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost3:04
10FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe3:17
11BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:02
12DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH5:01
13ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious5:01
14CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost5:07
15EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:39
16MAS EnricMovistar Team7:39
17ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma7:39
18AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates7:39
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team7:45
20CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team7:45
21RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers7:50
22GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers8:07
23ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates8:12
24ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM8:14
25DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team8:35
26O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team8:35
27LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team9:02
28VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck9:10
29CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi9:11
30HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe9:11
31VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team9:11
32URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost9:18
33TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:22
34MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:22
35CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost9:22
36NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH11:05
37CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH11:05
38PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ11:05
39PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost11:24
40OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team11:44
41ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi12:42
42ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team13:11
43HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe13:29
44TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma14:25
45LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious14:41
46SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious14:41
47POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:41
48PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma14:41
49PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team14:41
50GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech15:00
51TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo15:02
52VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:09
53CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco17:19
54HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM17:34
55BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech17:34
56REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ19:37
57VERONA CarlosMovistar Team19:37
58VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team19:37
59HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma19:37
60OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma19:37
61BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi19:37
62OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic19:41
63GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma20:15
64VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal20:30
65DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20:30
66MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team20:30
67VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers21:13
68CHAMPION ThomasCofidis21:47
69PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ22:59
70GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma23:48
71DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma23:48
72JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team23:59
73MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe24:01
74BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team24:09
75TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team24:09
76TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck24:16
77CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal24:45
78OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates25:29
79AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi26:05
80MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi26:05
81FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis26:05
82ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma26:05
83CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost26:05
84PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team26:05
85PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team26:05
86MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ26:05
87ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ26:05
88NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team26:05
89BOL JetseBurgos-BH26:05
90MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck26:05
91TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers26:05
92KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost26:05
93BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo26:05
94MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates26:05
95PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers26:05
96HERRADA JesúsCofidis26:05
97SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious26:05
98LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo26:05
99VILLELLA DavideCofidis27:24
100MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:30
101BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi29:01
102GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma29:01
103BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal29:01
104MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal29:01
105DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM29:01
106IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech29:01
107RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team29:01
108FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech29:01
109EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH29:01
110STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck29:01
111BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma29:01
112MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi29:01
113AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi29:01
114JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck29:01
115HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:01
116HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:01
117DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:01
118GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:01
119KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe29:01
120OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH29:01
121GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic29:01
122ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates29:01
123LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ29:01
124MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious29:01
125MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck29:01
126WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious29:01
127DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech29:01
128JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux29:01
129MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates29:01
130NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM29:14
131CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team29:21
132GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic30:29
133RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic30:29
134COQUARD BryanCofidis32:40
135CIMOLAI DavideCofidis32:40
136VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe33:01
137DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team33:01
138FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team33:01
139MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic33:01
140MAS LluísMovistar Team33:01
141VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost33:01
142SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ33:01
143PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo33:08
144KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo33:08
145CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo33:08
146ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo33:08
147O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33:08
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 44:25:09
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2:41
3MAS EnricMovistar Team3:03
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:06
5AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:53
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:28
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team6:56
8ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:18
9POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates8:00
10GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers8:05
11O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team8:42
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM9:19
13HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe10:56
14DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team11:09
15MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:15
16CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers11:37
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team11:39
18CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost11:51
19URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost13:38
20PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost14:39
21VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck15:45
22HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe19:26
23BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:49
24POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:53
25SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious21:13
26CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH25:42
27LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious29:20
28PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ29:36
29TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:01
30PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma32:11
31MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious33:14
32OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team33:59
33SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates34:32
34REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ37:08
35CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team39:06
36ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious39:28
37OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma41:01
38HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma41:14
39MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ41:50
40HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech42:56
41BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi46:40
42VERONA CarlosMovistar Team46:44
43FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe47:41
44PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ50:16
45VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team51:43
46ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team53:19
47GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic56:25
48VILLELLA DavideCofidis57:20
49FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis58:16
50CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco58:16
51PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team59:14
52CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost1:01:33
53DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:01:52
54NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:04:25
55ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:05:16
56MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck1:05:54
57GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma1:06:02
58VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:06:23
59NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:06:51
60GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:09:04
61CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:10:32
62HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:11:24
63EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:11:49
64HERRADA JesúsCofidis1:15:30
65MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:16:16
66MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:17:11
67DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma1:18:59
68MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:19:54
69STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck1:20:39
70JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:20:46
71BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:22:25
72WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:23:17
73BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:23:43
74VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:25:14
75GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25:31
76PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:26:19
77ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:26:21
78MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:26:45
79CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:27:30
80PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:28:05
81VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:28:23
82LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:28:40
83LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:28:46
84GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:31:53
85BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:32:31
86VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck1:34:00
87ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:35:19
88PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:37:27
89BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:37:35
90BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:38:01
91DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:39:23
92CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:39:39
93BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:42:34
94KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:43:20
95AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:44:01
96OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:45:42
97TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:46:13
98SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost1:47:15
99DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:47:39
100BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:48:57
101IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:49:41
102MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:51:06
103TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers1:52:36
104DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:54:35
105PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:54:49
106KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe1:55:40
107JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck1:55:57
108CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:56:28
109TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:58:14
110CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:59:12
111GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:01:00
112SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious2:01:38
113GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma2:02:05
114OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH2:06:12
115SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:07:10
116GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic2:07:30
117DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech2:08:59
118HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM2:09:21
119HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:09:25
120ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:11:12
121CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo2:12:09
122RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team2:13:04
123KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:14:31
124FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech2:14:34
125NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:14:54
126BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal2:15:39
127TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma2:17:25
128MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic2:18:31
129ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates2:19:04
130DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM2:23:34
131FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:23:59
132COQUARD BryanCofidis2:27:01
133RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:27:17
134AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi2:27:26
135LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ2:29:35
136MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:29:36
137VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe2:32:08
138O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:34:45
139MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal2:35:20
140TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck2:37:36
141OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates2:37:45
142MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe2:42:08
143VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:44:09
144MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck2:47:05
145JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:48:17
146CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:51:28
147MAS LluísMovistar Team2:53:38
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo184
2SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates96
3BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team87
4EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team86
5WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious78
6ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma73
7MAS EnricMovistar Team61
8GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
9MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic56
10MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck56
11VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck49
12HERRADA JesúsCofidis40
13CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco37
14JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
15MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
16ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates36
17VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe36
18RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers34
19CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal31
20LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
21KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe29
22GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers28
23SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost27
24AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates26
25IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech25
26BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
27BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal24
28COQUARD BryanCofidis23
29O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team22
30PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost21
31PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
32DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM21
33TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck21
34MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
35CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers20
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
37MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
38PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ19
39MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates19
40ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious18
41TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
42FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
43DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH17
44VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers17
45TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo17
46DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech17
47MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe17
48VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck16
49LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
50HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe15
51TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
52STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
53CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
54CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
55POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates13
56PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
57HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
58OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH13
59OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13
60MAS LluísMovistar Team13
61HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech11
62BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11
63LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team10
64ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates10
65GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic10
66ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10
67VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost10
68MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
69GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic9
70REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
71FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6
72CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
73NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM6
74MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
75HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
76MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4
77FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4
78ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
79GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
80ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
81VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2
82OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
83HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2
84MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2
85CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
86EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
87CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 44:25:09
2RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers4:06
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:53
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:18
5ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM9:19
6HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe19:26
7PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma32:11
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious33:14
9CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team39:06
10ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious39:28
11VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team51:43
12PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team59:14
13STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck1:20:39
14BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:22:25
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:23:17
16BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:23:43
17GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25:31
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:26:45
19CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:27:30
20PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:28:05
21VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:28:23
22LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:28:46
23GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:31:53
24ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:35:19
25PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:37:27
26BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:38:01
27CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:39:39
28BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:42:34
29AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:44:01
30TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:46:13
31TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers1:52:36
32CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:56:28
33TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:58:14
34GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:01:00
35GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma2:02:05
36GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic2:07:30
37HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM2:09:21
38RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team2:13:04
39BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal2:15:39
40FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:23:59
41O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:34:45
42JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:48:17
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck40
2STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck21
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates20
4JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ12
6FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
7MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
8CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers10
9PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost10
10HERRADA JesúsCofidis10
11EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9
12ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
13BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team8
14KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
15WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
16CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
17BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
18TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
19MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
20ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4
21MAS EnricMovistar Team4
22MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
23VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
24VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
25CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
27AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
28POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2
29OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
30DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
31BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
32BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1
33LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
34CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1
35AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
36IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
37OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
38GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1
39AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 132:27:59
2INEOS Grenadiers6:59
3EF Education-EasyPost22:33
4BORA - hansgrohe23:30
5Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:31
6Astana Qazaqstan Team30:33
7Movistar Team32:21
8Bahrain - Victorious36:56
9Jumbo-Visma51:44
10Burgos-BH1:17:30
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:17:56
12Groupama - FDJ1:28:33
13AG2R Citroën Team1:49:58
14Alpecin-Deceuninck1:51:59
15Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:55:22
16Team DSM2:02:30
17Euskaltel - Euskadi2:03:29
18Equipo Kern Pharma2:11:07
19Cofidis2:41:38
20Israel - Premier Tech2:50:55
21Trek - Segafredo3:08:42
22Team Arkéa Samsic3:24:11
23Lotto Soudal3:51:33

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

