Vuelta a España stage 12: Magnus Cort Nielsen punches to redeeming win

Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education Nippo) won stage 12 of the 2021 Vuelta a España in temperatures near 106F° at the finish line in Córdoba.

After nearly taking the win on the previous stage — only to be passed by winner Primož Roglič in the closing 100m — the Dane held off a charge by Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) on a long-range sprint and then a bike-throw at the line.

“When the group was reduced and the team believed in me, the whole team did a great job. I was able to sit on the back when everyone was fighting for the breakaway,” said Nielsen “I felt the legs a bit from yesterday, but I managed to get over the two climbs, and Jens [Keukeleire] did an amazing job leading me out for the sprint. We wanted to give it a try, and I am super-happy to take the win,” said Neilsen.

Nielsen also won stage 6 in this edition of the Vuelta.

How it happened

A break including Iturria Segurola (Euskaltel–Euskadi), Sebastian Berwick (Israel Start-Up Nation), and Sander Armee (Qhubeka NextHash) had slightly more than a minute at 90km to go of the 175km route.

Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) tried to bridge up to the three on the front at 88km, but this looked to be an ill-fated attempt. When he came back, another group launched off the front of the main group.

Making it from the peloton to the break were Chad Haga (Team DSM), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën Team), Maxim van Gils (Lotto Soudal). This group of eight established an advantage hovering between 1:07 and 1:15.

A crash at 84km to go brought down two Alpecin-Fenix riders, and Euskaltel Euskadi rider, and caught up a Bora-Hansgrohe rider.

Tobias Bayer (Alpecin Fenix) did not get up quickly and needed medical attention.

Back in the front of the race, Chad Haga was shed on the climb at 60km to go, as the pace on the front accelerated and the gap grew to nearly 1:45.

Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) struggled at the back of the peloton as did Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Primož Roglič on the ground, again

Another big crash on the front at 55km to go with several Jumbo-Visma riders including Primož Roglič, as well as Adam Yates, Dylan van Baarle, Tom Pidcock (all Ineos Grenadiers ), and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), when they went off the road to the right as the peloton swept around a left-hand corner.

Jumbo Visma paced the race favorite back to the bunch, storming through the riders being dropped on the climb, while Oliveira and the three Ineos riders struggled a good distance behind.

UAE-Team Emirates led by Matteo Trentin set an infernal tempo on the front of the big group and did not ease off the gas on the descent, as they were still 1:13 behind the break.

Segurola then attacked on a riser at 50km to go and this split the remaining six at the front into two groups of three on a 70kph descent. This lasted until 37km out when the seven came back together.

The gap between the break and the peloton had lost a minute, hovered around 30 seconds as UAE Team Emirate and Team BikeExchange kept the pace high.

Berwick was shed from the front at 27km to go, and then Segurola, and Bol, leaving van Gils to go solo.

Break brought back, new break forms

Race leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), second-place in the GC, were at the back of the main bunch, while Jumbo-Visma and EF Education-Nippo let Bahrain-Victorious and UAE Team Emirates do the pace-making for the time being.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) could not sustain the pace set by these teams in the bunch and dropped from the back of the big group.

The remains of the group on the front were brought back, and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) immediately attacked, with Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Zwifty Academy winner Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Sebastien Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash) going with him.

The disorganized chasing peloton was lead by Matteo Trentin (UAE-Team Emirates) and Ion Izaguirre (Astana-Premier Tech) who tried to bring the gap below 30 seconds with a bridging move, however, this attempt did not last long when Team BikeExchange brought Michael Matthews to the front of the final, flat 10km.

Redeeming win

A 37-second margin remained with 8km to go, with Team BikeExchange doing all of the work to shave time from the four of the front.

A chaotic chase was lead by Team BikeExchange and UAE-Team Emirates, but the four on the front were 100 percent committed, keeping their heads down and taking turns on the ront to keep the speed high.

The gap came down to 10 seconds at 3km to go, and the inevitable catch was made at 1.5km to go.

Jumbo-Visma and Movistar squads had their GC favorites at the front of the race to keep them safe.

Only Vine tried to stay out at 1km to go when EF Education-Nippo and Team BikeExchange came to the head of the race at the red kite.

Keukeleire dragged Nielsen — with Bagioli on his wheel — around traffic and into position with 800m to go, while Michael Matthews lurked several wheels back.

The final 300m was a long, straight and wide stretch, and Nielsen went for the win, just getting his wheel ahead of Bagioli’s with a well-timed bike-stab.

What’s to come


Stage 13, 203km from Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena has a few small rolling hills in the first half of the stage before a finale perfect for sprinters.

With a relatively flat parcours, there should be no changes to the GC. Look for Deceuninck-Quick-Step to set up Fabio Jakobsen for another win to pad his lead in the green jersey competition.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 12 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo3:44:21
2BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
4TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
5KRON AndreasLotto Soudal0:00
6GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
7SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
8ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:00
9BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:00
10TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:00
11CRAS SteffLotto Soudal0:00
12ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
13IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:00
14VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:00
15BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
16ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
17MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
18CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
19DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:00
20EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
21IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:00
22HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:00
23MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
24MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
25KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
26LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:00
27OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
28MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:00
29CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
30KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:00
31BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
32PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
33MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
34KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
35YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:00
36CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
37HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
38CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
39LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
40POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:09
41MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:12
42BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
43VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:14
44CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:16
45MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:16
46NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange0:20
47HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:20
48VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix0:32
49SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:37
50BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:43
51MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:08
52ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange1:50
53HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange2:55
54HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange3:01
55NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH3:15
56MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:18
57SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:18
58MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3:18
59LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA3:18
60TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:21
61NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech5:13
62DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix5:50
63CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team6:31
64BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe6:31
65BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team6:57
66CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team6:57
67VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal6:57
68NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation6:57
69PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:57
70GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates8:01
71ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka NextHash8:01
72TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team8:01
73DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ9:12
74ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM9:12
75ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team9:12
76SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ9:12
77DENZ NicoTeam DSM9:12
78ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious9:12
79BOL JetseBurgos-BH9:12
80LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ9:12
81VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team9:12
82VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma9:12
83CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo9:12
84ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team9:12
85DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team9:12
86AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:12
87ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step9:12
88NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers9:12
89HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:12
90CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo9:12
91HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:12
92CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo9:12
93LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:12
94LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious9:12
95ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo9:12
96ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi12:05
97SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH12:05
98PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix12:05
99BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi12:05
100MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix12:05
101OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates12:05
102ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe12:05
103POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious12:05
104BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation12:05
105DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates12:08
106GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe14:33
107KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo14:33
108HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal14:33
109GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma14:33
110HAGA ChadTeam DSM14:33
111STORER MichaelTeam DSM14:33
112GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ14:33
113SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo14:33
114TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious14:33
115VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal14:33
116SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:33
117OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH14:33
118ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:33
119RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH14:33
120HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM14:33
121STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange14:33
122SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers14:33
123BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi14:33
124VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step14:33
125VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation14:33
126ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:33
127LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash14:33
128PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team14:33
129OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team14:33
130ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:33
131AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi14:33
132KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix14:33
133KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step14:43
134PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe16:10
135CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH16:10
136VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:10
137FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:10
138MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:10
139MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe16:10
140ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step16:10
141LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ16:10
142CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash16:10
143LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi16:10
144LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe16:10
145DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM16:10
146EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation16:10
147NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo16:10
148KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:10
149BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits16:10
150CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA16:10
151VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal16:10
152VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step16:10
153HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma16:10
154JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step16:10
155PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers16:10
156THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix17:23
157SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo22:10
158PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious22:10
159BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash22:10
160FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech22:10
161SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe22:10
162REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo22:10
163PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers22:10
164CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers22:10
165MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH22:10
166SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech22:10
167VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers22:10
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux 45:33:18
2MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:56
4MAS EnricMovistar Team2:31
5LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team3:28
6HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious3:55
7BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers4:46
8YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers4:57
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma5:03
10GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe5:38
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6:08
12CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6:20
13MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious6:54
14MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:11
15DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates7:15
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo9:35
17POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates13:18
18KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma15:33
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious16:55
20ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:58
21BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team25:20
22MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates26:14
23VERONA CarlosMovistar Team26:38
24TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM32:29
25ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash33:23
26CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team35:37
27LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious36:22
28BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo36:57
29IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech37:27
30CRAS SteffLotto Soudal37:38
31OOMEN SamTeam Jumbo-Visma38:11
32NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange43:53
33CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team44:45
34CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH45:12
35HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash46:14
36CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA46:54
37BARDET RomainTeam DSM48:01
38MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ48:08
39IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech49:06
40PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux49:39
41SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange49:42
42POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious51:21
43LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA52:30
44AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA52:31
45ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo53:16
46ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange53:47
47CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers54:23
48SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech54:52
49VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers55:29
50STORER MichaelTeam DSM58:14
51MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi59:42
52HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:00:20
53MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:00:21
54NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:01:08
55PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01:53
56KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:04:30
57BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:06:10
58SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:06:43
59CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:07:55
60BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08:18
61CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:11:23
62NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:13:07
63DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix1:13:13
64VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:15:22
65PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:15:25
66KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:15:44
67LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:16:08
68GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates1:16:15
69HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:17:21
70HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:18:28
71BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:21:58
72VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:22:46
73MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:23:01
74CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo1:23:03
75ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:24:33
76BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:24:34
77DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:24:48
78CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo1:26:36
79ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:26:38
80DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:26:41
81TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:28:07
82ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:28:11
83SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi1:28:38
84OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:29:58
85BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:30:11
86KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:31:08
87PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:31:28
88NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech1:31:46
89BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:31:59
90BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:32:09
91HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:32:36
92OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:32:45
93ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:33:04
94MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:33:48
95MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:34:11
96TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates1:34:22
97HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:35:45
98MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange1:36:57
99CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:37:03
100TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team1:38:02
101GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:38:17
102VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix1:40:17
103SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:41:15
104ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:41:32
105NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:41:50
106ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:42:02
107BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:43:21
108VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:43:26
109SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH1:44:04
110ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:44:14
111HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:45:43
112CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH1:46:56
113SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:47:55
114VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:48:51
115VAN HOOYDONCK NathanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:51:03
116KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:52:21
117DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:52:32
118AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:54:18
119NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:54:25
120GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:54:26
121PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:54:45
122OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:54:47
123PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix1:55:24
124FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:55:45
125CUADROS ÁlvaroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:56:02
126SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:56:11
127STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange1:56:17
128ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:56:29
129GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:56:34
130LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:56:47
131VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:58:12
132SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:59:09
133PALZER AntonBORA - hansgrohe1:59:14
134ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:59:21
135ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:00:07
136KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix2:01:12
137HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:01:25
138TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:02:17
139LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:02:19
140DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:03:07
141LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:04:32
142HAGA ChadTeam DSM2:05:42
143VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation2:07:54
144BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation2:08:20
145HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma2:08:39
146PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:09:01
147ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:09:17
148CLAEYS DimitriTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:09:18
149MODOLO SachaAlpecin-Fenix2:09:43
150BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:11:17
151LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi2:11:17
152KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:13:06
153THWAITES ScottAlpecin-Fenix2:14:04
154VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step2:14:06
155SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo2:14:28
156RUBIO DiegoBurgos-BH2:14:51
157FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech2:15:37
158DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:16:26
159VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16:44
160MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:18:19
161MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe2:21:18
162SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2:22:26
163JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:24:07
164LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe2:24:18
165EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation2:27:45
166ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step2:28:49
167REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo2:30:09
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step180
2CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo114
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma106
4MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange92
5DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ74
6TRENTIN MatteoUAE-Team Emirates73
7DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM73
8MAS EnricMovistar Team69
9BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step69
10CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team59
11LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team52
12STORER MichaelTeam DSM50
13BOL JetseBurgos-BH45
14ALLEGAERT PietCofidis, Solutions Crédits45
15GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe44
16AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA43
17HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious43
18MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe42
19BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi40
20YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers40
21VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech40
22BARDET RomainTeam DSM40
23ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA39
24BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers36
25POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates35
26MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH34
27TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33
28MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32
29CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious30
30DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team30
31SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers30
32SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi30
33ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi30
34VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers29
35KRON AndreasLotto Soudal28
36CRAS SteffLotto Soudal26
37VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step25
38EIKING Odd ChristianIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
39KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma24
40CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team22
41ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo22
42LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe22
43BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20
44PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix20
45LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA20
46CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo19
47OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates19
48CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo18
49VERONA CarlosMovistar Team17
50LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ17
51DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates17
52SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH17
53EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation16
54LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15
55NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers15
56GIBBONS RyanUAE-Team Emirates15
57ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM15
58CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH15
59AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi15
60OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH15
61TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious15
62MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious13
63DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates13
64BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team13
65SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange13
66VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
67LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
68HAGA ChadTeam DSM13
69SCULLY TomEF Education - Nippo13
70FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech13
71MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits11
72TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM11
73ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ11
74VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step11
75ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step11
76PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers10
77BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo9
78TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team8
79VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal8
80LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious7
81LOBATO Juan JoséEuskaltel - Euskadi7
82HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash5
83MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
84VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix5
85KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma4
86IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
87VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team4
88MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
89ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka NextHash3
90PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
91DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Fenix3
92STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange3
93VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation3
94LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2
95HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
96NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH-4
97SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step-37
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 45:38:04
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:22
3MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:08
4LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:49
5ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:12
6CRAS SteffLotto Soudal32:52
7CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team39:59
8CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA42:08
9STORER MichaelTeam DSM53:28
10MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi54:56
11KRON AndreasLotto Soudal59:44
12SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:01:57
13BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:32
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:08:21
15VANSEVENANT MauriDeceuninck - Quick Step1:10:36
16PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:10:39
17HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:13:42
18VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:18:00
19DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:21:55
20OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:25:12
21BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:25:25
22PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:26:42
23NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech1:27:00
24BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:27:13
25MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:29:02
26CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education - Nippo1:32:17
27TOUZÉ DamienAG2R Citroën Team1:33:16
28ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:36:46
29SANCHEZ PelayoBurgos-BH1:39:18
30CANAL CarlosBurgos-BH1:42:10
31VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:44:05
32AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:49:32
33GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:49:40
34PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:49:59
35FINÉ EddyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:50:59
36STANNARD RobertTeam BikeExchange1:51:31
37GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:51:48
38LAZKANO OierCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:52:01
39VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:53:26
40SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:54:23
41BERWICK SebastianIsrael Start-Up Nation2:03:34
42BROWN ConnorTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:06:31
43DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:11:40
44MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe2:16:32
45SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo2:17:40
46JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:19:21
47EINHORN ItamarIsrael Start-Up Nation2:22:59
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious31
2BARDET RomainTeam DSM27
3STORER MichaelTeam DSM17
4SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers16
5HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious15
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma12
7ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo11
8TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma9
10CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo8
11MAS EnricMovistar Team7
12AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7
13POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
14VERONA CarlosMovistar Team6
15DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates6
16POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious5
17ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3
18CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3
19CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team3
20CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team3
21SOTO Antonio JesúsEuskaltel - Euskadi3
22LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team2
23TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM2
24CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo2
25VINE JayAlpecin-Fenix2
26VANMARCKE SepIsrael Start-Up Nation2
27DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1
28MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1
29HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
30CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
31IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1
32BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
33VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1
34OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1
35VAN LERBERGHE BertDeceuninck - Quick Step-2
36NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 36:47:27
2UAE-Team Emirates3:15
3Movistar Team5:19
4Bahrain - Victorious5:58
5Team Jumbo-Visma10:44
6Trek - Segafredo20:46
7Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:46
8Astana - Premier Tech36:44
9AG2R Citroën Team56:39
10Cofidis, Solutions Crédits58:28
11Team DSM59:47
12Team BikeExchange1:14:07
13Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1:34:22
14Euskaltel - Euskadi1:44:45
15Lotto Soudal2:00:29
16BORA - hansgrohe2:11:13
17Burgos-BH2:17:03
18EF Education - Nippo2:24:49
19Team Qhubeka NextHash2:31:21
20Groupama - FDJ3:05:49
21Deceuninck - Quick Step3:14:44
22Alpecin-Fenix3:41:22
23Israel Start-Up Nation4:14:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.