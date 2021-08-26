Vuelta a España stage 12: Magnus Cort Nielsen punches to redeeming win
Odd Christian Eiking retains race leader's jersey with no changes to the top-10 of the GC.
Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education Nippo) won stage 12 of the 2021 Vuelta a España in temperatures near 106F° at the finish line in Córdoba.
After nearly taking the win on the previous stage — only to be passed by winner Primož Roglič in the closing 100m — the Dane held off a charge by Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) on a long-range sprint and then a bike-throw at the line.
“When the group was reduced and the team believed in me, the whole team did a great job. I was able to sit on the back when everyone was fighting for the breakaway,” said Nielsen “I felt the legs a bit from yesterday, but I managed to get over the two climbs, and Jens [Keukeleire] did an amazing job leading me out for the sprint. We wanted to give it a try, and I am super-happy to take the win,” said Neilsen.
Nielsen also won stage 6 in this edition of the Vuelta.
How it happened
A break including Iturria Segurola (Euskaltel–Euskadi), Sebastian Berwick (Israel Start-Up Nation), and Sander Armee (Qhubeka NextHash) had slightly more than a minute at 90km to go of the 175km route.
Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) tried to bridge up to the three on the front at 88km, but this looked to be an ill-fated attempt. When he came back, another group launched off the front of the main group.
Making it from the peloton to the break were Chad Haga (Team DSM), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Stan Dewulf (AG2R-Citroën Team), Maxim van Gils (Lotto Soudal). This group of eight established an advantage hovering between 1:07 and 1:15.
A crash at 84km to go brought down two Alpecin-Fenix riders, and Euskaltel Euskadi rider, and caught up a Bora-Hansgrohe rider.
Tobias Bayer (Alpecin Fenix) did not get up quickly and needed medical attention.
Back in the front of the race, Chad Haga was shed on the climb at 60km to go, as the pace on the front accelerated and the gap grew to nearly 1:45.
Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) struggled at the back of the peloton as did Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
Primož Roglič on the ground, again
Another big crash on the front at 55km to go with several Jumbo-Visma riders including Primož Roglič, as well as Adam Yates, Dylan van Baarle, Tom Pidcock (all Ineos Grenadiers ), and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), when they went off the road to the right as the peloton swept around a left-hand corner.
Jumbo Visma paced the race favorite back to the bunch, storming through the riders being dropped on the climb, while Oliveira and the three Ineos riders struggled a good distance behind.
UAE-Team Emirates led by Matteo Trentin set an infernal tempo on the front of the big group and did not ease off the gas on the descent, as they were still 1:13 behind the break.
Segurola then attacked on a riser at 50km to go and this split the remaining six at the front into two groups of three on a 70kph descent. This lasted until 37km out when the seven came back together.
The gap between the break and the peloton had lost a minute, hovered around 30 seconds as UAE Team Emirate and Team BikeExchange kept the pace high.
Berwick was shed from the front at 27km to go, and then Segurola, and Bol, leaving van Gils to go solo.
Break brought back, new break forms
Race leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), second-place in the GC, were at the back of the main bunch, while Jumbo-Visma and EF Education-Nippo let Bahrain-Victorious and UAE Team Emirates do the pace-making for the time being.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) could not sustain the pace set by these teams in the bunch and dropped from the back of the big group.
The remains of the group on the front were brought back, and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) immediately attacked, with Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Zwifty Academy winner Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and Sebastien Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash) going with him.
The disorganized chasing peloton was lead by Matteo Trentin (UAE-Team Emirates) and Ion Izaguirre (Astana-Premier Tech) who tried to bring the gap below 30 seconds with a bridging move, however, this attempt did not last long when Team BikeExchange brought Michael Matthews to the front of the final, flat 10km.
Redeeming win
A 37-second margin remained with 8km to go, with Team BikeExchange doing all of the work to shave time from the four of the front.
A chaotic chase was lead by Team BikeExchange and UAE-Team Emirates, but the four on the front were 100 percent committed, keeping their heads down and taking turns on the ront to keep the speed high.
The gap came down to 10 seconds at 3km to go, and the inevitable catch was made at 1.5km to go.
Jumbo-Visma and Movistar squads had their GC favorites at the front of the race to keep them safe.
Only Vine tried to stay out at 1km to go when EF Education-Nippo and Team BikeExchange came to the head of the race at the red kite.
Keukeleire dragged Nielsen — with Bagioli on his wheel — around traffic and into position with 800m to go, while Michael Matthews lurked several wheels back.
The final 300m was a long, straight and wide stretch, and Nielsen went for the win, just getting his wheel ahead of Bagioli’s with a well-timed bike-stab.
What’s to come
Stage 13, 203km from Belmez to Villanueva de la Serena has a few small rolling hills in the first half of the stage before a finale perfect for sprinters.
With a relatively flat parcours, there should be no changes to the GC. Look for Deceuninck-Quick-Step to set up Fabio Jakobsen for another win to pad his lead in the green jersey competition.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 12 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:44:21
|2
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|4
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|5
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|6
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|7
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00
|8
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|9
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|10
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:00
|11
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|12
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|13
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|14
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|15
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|16
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|17
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|18
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|19
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|20
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|21
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|22
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|23
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|24
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|25
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|26
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|27
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|28
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|29
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|30
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|31
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|32
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|33
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|34
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|35
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|36
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|37
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|38
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|39
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|40
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:09
|41
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|0:12
|42
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|43
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:14
|44
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:16
|45
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16
|46
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:20
|47
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:20
|48
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:32
|49
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:37
|50
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:43
|51
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:08
|52
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|1:50
|53
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|2:55
|54
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|3:01
|55
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|3:15
|56
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:18
|57
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:18
|58
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:18
|59
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:18
|60
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:21
|61
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:13
|62
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:50
|63
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:31
|64
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:31
|65
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:57
|66
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:57
|67
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|6:57
|68
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:57
|69
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:57
|70
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:01
|71
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|8:01
|72
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:01
|73
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:12
|74
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|9:12
|75
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|9:12
|76
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:12
|77
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|9:12
|78
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:12
|79
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|9:12
|80
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:12
|81
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:12
|82
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:12
|83
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:12
|84
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|9:12
|85
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:12
|86
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:12
|87
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:12
|88
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:12
|89
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:12
|90
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:12
|91
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:12
|92
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:12
|93
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:12
|94
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:12
|95
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:12
|96
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:05
|97
|SANCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|12:05
|98
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:05
|99
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:05
|100
|MODOLO Sacha
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12:05
|101
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:05
|102
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:05
|103
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:05
|104
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:05
|105
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:08
|106
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:33
|107
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:33
|108
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|14:33
|109
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:33
|110
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|14:33
|111
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|14:33
|112
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:33
|113
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:33
|114
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:33
|115
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|14:33
|116
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:33
|117
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|14:33
|118
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:33
|119
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|14:33
|120
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|14:33
|121
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|14:33
|122
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:33
|123
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:33
|124
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:33
|125
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:33
|126
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:33
|127
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14:33
|128
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:33
|129
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|14:33
|130
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:33
|131
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:33
|132
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:33
|133
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:43
|134
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:10
|135
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|16:10
|136
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:10
|137
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:10
|138
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:10
|139
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:10
|140
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:10
|141
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:10
|142
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|16:10
|143
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16:10
|144
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:10
|145
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|16:10
|146
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:10
|147
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:10
|148
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:10
|149
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:10
|150
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:10
|151
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|16:10
|152
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:10
|153
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:10
|154
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:10
|155
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:10
|156
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:23
|157
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:10
|158
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:10
|159
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|22:10
|160
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:10
|161
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:10
|162
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:10
|163
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:10
|164
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:10
|165
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|22:10
|166
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:10
|167
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:10
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45:33:18
|2
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:56
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:31
|5
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|3:28
|6
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:55
|7
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:46
|8
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:57
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:03
|10
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:38
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:08
|12
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:20
|13
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:54
|14
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:11
|15
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:15
|16
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:35
|17
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:18
|18
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:33
|19
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:55
|20
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:58
|21
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:20
|22
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:14
|23
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|26:38
|24
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|32:29
|25
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|33:23
|26
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|35:37
|27
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:22
|28
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|36:57
|29
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|37:27
|30
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|37:38
|31
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|38:11
|32
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|43:53
|33
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:45
|34
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|45:12
|35
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|46:14
|36
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|46:54
|37
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|48:01
|38
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:08
|39
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|49:06
|40
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|49:39
|41
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|49:42
|42
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51:21
|43
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52:30
|44
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|52:31
|45
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|53:16
|46
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|53:47
|47
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54:23
|48
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|54:52
|49
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55:29
|50
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|58:14
|51
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|59:42
|52
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:00:20
|53
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:00:21
|54
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:01:08
|55
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01:53
|56
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:30
|57
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:06:10
|58
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06:43
|59
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07:55
|60
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08:18
|61
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:11:23
|62
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:13:07
|63
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13:13
|64
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:15:22
|65
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:15:25
|66
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:15:44
|67
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:16:08
|68
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:15
|69
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:17:21
|70
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:18:28
|71
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:21:58
|72
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22:46
|73
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:23:01
|74
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:23:03
|75
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:24:33
|76
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:34
|77
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:24:48
|78
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:26:36
|79
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:26:38
|80
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26:41
|81
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:28:07
|82
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28:11
|83
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:28:38
|84
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29:58
|85
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:30:11
|86
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:31:08
|87
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:31:28
|88
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:31:46
|89
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:31:59
|90
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:32:09
|91
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|1:32:36
|92
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:32:45
|93
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:33:04
|94
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:33:48
|95
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:34:11
|96
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:34:22
|97
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:35:45
|98
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|1:36:57
|99
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:37:03
|100
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38:02
|101
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:38:17
|102
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:40:17
|103
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:41:15
|104
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:41:32
|105
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:41:50
|106
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:42:02
|107
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:43:21
|108
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:43:26
|109
|SANCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|1:44:04
|110
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:44:14
|111
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:45:43
|112
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|1:46:56
|113
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:47:55
|114
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48:51
|115
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:51:03
|116
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:52:21
|117
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52:32
|118
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:54:18
|119
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:54:25
|120
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:54:26
|121
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54:45
|122
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1:54:47
|123
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:55:24
|124
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:55:45
|125
|CUADROS Álvaro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:56:02
|126
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56:11
|127
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|1:56:17
|128
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:56:29
|129
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56:34
|130
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:56:47
|131
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:12
|132
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:59:09
|133
|PALZER Anton
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:59:14
|134
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:59:21
|135
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:00:07
|136
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:01:12
|137
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:25
|138
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:02:17
|139
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:02:19
|140
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|2:03:07
|141
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:04:32
|142
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|2:05:42
|143
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:07:54
|144
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:08:20
|145
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:08:39
|146
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:09:01
|147
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:09:17
|148
|CLAEYS Dimitri
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:09:18
|149
|MODOLO Sacha
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:09:43
|150
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:11:17
|151
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:11:17
|152
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13:06
|153
|THWAITES Scott
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:14:04
|154
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:14:06
|155
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:14:28
|156
|RUBIO Diego
|Burgos-BH
|2:14:51
|157
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:15:37
|158
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|2:16:26
|159
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16:44
|160
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:18:19
|161
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:21:18
|162
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:22:26
|163
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:24:07
|164
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:24:18
|165
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:27:45
|166
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:28:49
|167
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:30:09
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|180
|2
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|114
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|106
|4
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|92
|5
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|74
|6
|TRENTIN Matteo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|73
|7
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|73
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|69
|9
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|69
|10
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59
|11
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|52
|12
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|50
|13
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|45
|14
|ALLEGAERT Piet
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45
|15
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|16
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|17
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43
|18
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|19
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|20
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40
|21
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40
|22
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|40
|23
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|39
|24
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36
|25
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35
|26
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|34
|27
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33
|28
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32
|29
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|30
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|31
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|32
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|33
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|34
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29
|35
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|28
|36
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|37
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|38
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|39
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|40
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|41
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|42
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|43
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|44
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|45
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|20
|46
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|47
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19
|48
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|18
|49
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|17
|50
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|51
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|52
|SANCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|17
|53
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|54
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15
|55
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|56
|GIBBONS Ryan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|57
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|15
|58
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|15
|59
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|60
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|15
|61
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|62
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|63
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13
|64
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|65
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|66
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|67
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|68
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|13
|69
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|70
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13
|71
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11
|72
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|11
|73
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|74
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|75
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|76
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|77
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|78
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|79
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|80
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|81
|LOBATO Juan José
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|82
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|83
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|84
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|85
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|86
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|87
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|88
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|89
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|90
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|91
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|92
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|93
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|94
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|95
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|96
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|-4
|97
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|-37
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:38:04
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:22
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:08
|4
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:49
|5
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:12
|6
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|32:52
|7
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:59
|8
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|42:08
|9
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|53:28
|10
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54:56
|11
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|59:44
|12
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:57
|13
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:32
|14
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:08:21
|15
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:10:36
|16
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:10:39
|17
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:13:42
|18
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18:00
|19
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21:55
|20
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25:12
|21
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:25:25
|22
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26:42
|23
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:27:00
|24
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:27:13
|25
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:02
|26
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:32:17
|27
|TOUZÉ Damien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:33:16
|28
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:36:46
|29
|SANCHEZ Pelayo
|Burgos-BH
|1:39:18
|30
|CANAL Carlos
|Burgos-BH
|1:42:10
|31
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:44:05
|32
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:49:32
|33
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49:40
|34
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:49:59
|35
|FINÉ Eddy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:50:59
|36
|STANNARD Robert
|Team BikeExchange
|1:51:31
|37
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:51:48
|38
|LAZKANO Oier
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:52:01
|39
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:53:26
|40
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:54:23
|41
|BERWICK Sebastian
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03:34
|42
|BROWN Connor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:06:31
|43
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|2:11:40
|44
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16:32
|45
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:17:40
|46
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:19:21
|47
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:22:59
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31
|2
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|27
|3
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|17
|4
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|5
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|7
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|8
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|10
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|11
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7
|12
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|13
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|14
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6
|15
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|16
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|17
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|18
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|19
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|20
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|21
|SOTO Antonio Jesús
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|22
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|2
|23
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|2
|24
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|25
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|26
|VANMARCKE Sep
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|27
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|28
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|29
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|30
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|31
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|32
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|33
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|34
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|35
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|-2
|36
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:47:27
|2
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:15
|3
|Movistar Team
|5:19
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:58
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:44
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:46
|7
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:46
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:44
|9
|AG2R Citroën Team
|56:39
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|58:28
|11
|Team DSM
|59:47
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:14:07
|13
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:34:22
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:44:45
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|2:00:29
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:11:13
|17
|Burgos-BH
|2:17:03
|18
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:24:49
|19
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:31:21
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:05:49
|21
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:14:44
|22
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:41:22
|23
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:14:32
