Vuelta a España stage 12: Hugh Carthy wins atop the Angliru, Richard Carapaz takes red jersey
EF Pro Cycling climber takes stage atop the super-steep Asturian ascent, Primož Roglič loses contact in final two kilometers to cede the overall lead.
Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) took victory atop the fearsome Alto de l’Angliru at the Vuelta a España on Sunday.
The British rider ground his way clear in the final kilometer of the ultra-steep Asturian ascent, leading home Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) and Enric Mas (Movistar), who took second and third respectively.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took fourth on the stage, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) next to the line, 10 seconds back. With the pair starting the day tied on time, the red leader’s jersey passes from Roglič back to the Ecuadorian, who lead the classification for four days earlier this week.
Carthy now sits firmly in GC contention after his victory on the Angliru, a climb that pitches up to over 20 percent for much of the final five kilometers. The stage win is arguably his biggest result to date.
“It’s a dream come true to win,” he said. “To win any professional race is a dream come true, but to win in a grand tour, on a mythical climb – it doesn’t get any better than that. It’s hard to put into words.”
Carthy’s victory elevates him to third on GC, 32 seconds back on Carapaz. The 26-year-old moves up from fourth overall, pushing Dan Martin down one slot, 3 seconds behind him.
Although Carapaz has the race lead heading into Monday’s rest day, Roglič’s strength against the clock means the Vuelta is still finely-balanced ahead of Tuesday’s 34km time trial.
“For the public, it’s everything they want – a close race going into the time trial, everything’s to play for,” Carthy said.
Although Mas had lit up the moves on the steepest slopes of the Angliru, the Spaniard’s aggressive performance went relatively unrewarded as he remains fifth overall at 1:50.
#LaVuelta20 – Stage 12
🚩 La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana
🏁 Alto de l'Angliru
🚴🏻♂️ 109 Km
Route: https://t.co/g0cDWa7Tew pic.twitter.com/HvapZfNc0p
— La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) November 1, 2020
Like Saturday’s stage, it took some time for the break to settle. Eventually, 20 riders went clear in the first hour of the short 109km stage through the Asturias, with Ineos Grenadiers, EF Pro Cycling, and Movistar all getting a rider in the break, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and mountains jersey holder Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) also in the group.
The escapees soon gained three minutes as Jumbo-Visma controlled behind.
However, when Movistar began pulling on the cat 1 Alto de la Mozqueta midway through the race, the gap began to tumble, leaving them with under one minute heading into the short, steep penultimate climb of the Cordal.
The damp, sketchy descent off the Mozqueta saw a handful of riders hit the deck, including key Ineos Grenadiers domestique, Andrey Amador. The Costa Rican rode on but didn’t get back on the GC group as Movistar continued cranking the place, leaving Carapaz down one important helper.
The escape group began to break down on the Cordal climb, with Martin, Sanchez, Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Anthony Roux (Groupama FDJ) splintering off the front. With 1km of the climb remaining, Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) upped the pace in the GC pack with Carapaz on his wheel. The acceleration didn’t cause problems for the GC contenders as Robert Gesink neutralized the threat for Jumbo-Visma, but saw the main bunch thin down to around 50 riders.
Gesink lead the peloton to the Angliru, with Roglič and four other Jumbo-Visma riders nestled just behind him. Carapaz followed next with just Froome for support.
The last breakaway riders were finally scooped up with around 10km to go as Gesink continued to drive the group. Heading into the final six kilometers as the slope started looking near-vertical, Roglič and two teammates were still at the front.
The Dutch squad’s relentless pace via Jonas Vingegaard splintered the lead group to around 15 riders with Carapaz now isolated, looking to be struggling toward the back of the pack.
Mas broke the deadlock with 3.5km to go, just ahead of the Angliru’s steepest pitches. The Spaniard ground his way off the front as Kuss lead the chase, with Dan Martin wobbling toward the back of the group
Carthy went next on 3km to go, slowly winching his way toward Mas at the front of the race, with Vlasov next down the road. The trio came together around one kilometer later with the rest of the group just 20 meters – though several seconds – behind.
Roglič began losing the wheels in the final 1500 meters, and though Kuss stuck with him in support, there was little the Coloradan could do to help on such a steep ascent.
Carthy made his move with 1200 meters to go, grinding out of the saddle, rapidly putting 5 seconds into Mas and Vlasov. The gangly climber continued to pull clear, and with 300 meters to go, his victory was assured.
Carapaz managed to gain contact with the two chasers, though narrowly missed the podium after the young Russian and Spanish riders narrowly beat him to the line, 16 seconds behind Carthy.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 12 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:08:40
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:16
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|6
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|7
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:26
|8
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:35
|9
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:35
|10
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:15
|11
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:15
|12
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:54
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:54
|14
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:31
|15
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:41
|16
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:41
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:41
|18
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:01
|19
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:30
|20
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|4:30
|21
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:12
|22
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|6:12
|23
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|6:44
|24
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|6:44
|25
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|7:07
|26
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|7:14
|27
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:34
|28
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:53
|29
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:15
|30
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:37
|31
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:56
|32
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:39
|33
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10:00
|34
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|10:28
|35
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:34
|36
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:11
|37
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:11
|38
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|13:58
|39
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:01
|40
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:27
|41
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|14:29
|42
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|14:33
|43
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:07
|44
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|15:24
|45
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:43
|46
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|16:10
|47
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|16:10
|48
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16:10
|49
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16:10
|50
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|16:21
|51
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|17:11
|52
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17:15
|53
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:57
|54
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|17:59
|55
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|17:59
|56
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:21
|57
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:46
|58
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:46
|59
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|18:46
|60
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:46
|61
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|18:51
|62
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:12
|63
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|20:12
|64
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:12
|65
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:12
|66
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:46
|67
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|20:46
|68
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|21:38
|69
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21:59
|70
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|23:04
|71
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|23:04
|72
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|23:59
|73
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|24:43
|74
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:38
|75
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|25:49
|76
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|27:24
|77
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|27:52
|78
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|28:19
|79
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:31
|80
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|28:31
|81
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|28:31
|82
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:31
|83
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:31
|84
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:31
|85
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:31
|86
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28:31
|87
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:31
|88
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|28:31
|89
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|28:31
|90
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|28:31
|91
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|28:31
|92
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|28:46
|93
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:46
|94
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:46
|95
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:46
|96
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:46
|97
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|28:46
|98
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:46
|99
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:46
|100
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|28:46
|101
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|28:46
|102
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:19
|103
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|29:19
|104
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:19
|105
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|29:19
|106
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:33
|107
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29:48
|108
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29:48
|109
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|29:51
|110
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|30:02
|111
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30:35
|112
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|30:35
|113
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30:56
|114
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30:56
|115
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|30:56
|116
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|31:11
|117
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:18
|118
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|31:49
|119
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:56
|120
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|32:01
|121
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|32:22
|122
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:22
|123
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|32:22
|124
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:31
|125
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32:31
|126
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|33:55
|127
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:55
|128
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:55
|129
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|34:02
|130
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:32
|131
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:49
|132
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35:03
|133
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|36:11
|134
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|36:11
|135
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36:11
|136
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|36:11
|137
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:50
|138
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:50
|139
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:00
|140
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:00
|141
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|37:14
|142
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|37:16
|143
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:23
|144
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:23
|145
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|37:23
|146
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|37:54
|147
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:54
|148
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|38:54
|149
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:54
|150
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38:54
|151
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38:54
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:29:27
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:32
|4
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:35
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:50
|6
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:13
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:30
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:22
|9
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|6:41
|10
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6:42
|11
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:40
|12
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:27
|13
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:34
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:49
|15
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:15
|16
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12:25
|17
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|15:14
|18
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:35
|19
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|17:01
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|25:36
|21
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|34:49
|22
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:55
|23
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|43:04
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|43:58
|25
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|44:20
|26
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:55
|27
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|48:51
|28
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|49:31
|29
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|50:52
|30
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|51:55
|31
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|55:22
|32
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|56:38
|33
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|58:23
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01:22
|35
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:03:14
|36
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:37
|37
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:45
|38
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:14:15
|39
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17:07
|40
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:17:23
|41
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:19:16
|42
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:20:44
|43
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:20:58
|44
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:23:19
|45
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:24:15
|46
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:24:53
|47
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:27:37
|48
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:29:30
|49
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|1:30:51
|50
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:32:46
|51
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:33:40
|52
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:34:47
|53
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:34:58
|54
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:22
|55
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:37:30
|56
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:40:55
|57
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:42:54
|58
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:43:01
|59
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:43:31
|60
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|1:45:37
|61
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47:56
|62
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:49:22
|63
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50:17
|64
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:50:31
|65
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:51:20
|66
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:52:59
|67
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:54:02
|68
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56:40
|69
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:57:52
|70
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:58:12
|71
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:59:22
|72
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:59:48
|73
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|2:02:50
|74
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|2:04:21
|75
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2:06:15
|76
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:07:25
|77
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|2:08:32
|78
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:12:55
|79
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:14:30
|80
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|2:15:16
|81
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:18:48
|82
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:20:12
|83
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:23:57
|84
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:24:12
|85
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:25:56
|86
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:26:05
|87
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:26:51
|88
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:27:48
|89
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:28:34
|90
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29:44
|91
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2:30:22
|92
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|2:33:52
|93
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:33:57
|94
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|2:34:14
|95
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:34:28
|96
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:05
|97
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:35:24
|98
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:38:02
|99
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:38:12
|100
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:38:19
|101
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38:48
|102
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:40:57
|103
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:41:34
|104
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:41:37
|105
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:41:53
|106
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:42:13
|107
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|2:43:25
|108
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:43:38
|109
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:43:52
|110
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:44:12
|111
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:44:35
|112
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:44:59
|113
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:46:26
|114
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:46:37
|115
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:46:52
|116
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|2:48:09
|117
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:49:56
|118
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:50:12
|119
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|2:50:34
|120
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|2:50:35
|121
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|2:50:48
|122
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:51:06
|123
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:51:46
|124
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:51:55
|125
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:55:20
|126
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:55:41
|127
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:56:34
|128
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:57:35
|129
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:59:16
|130
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:59:50
|131
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:01:24
|132
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:01:33
|133
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:03:28
|134
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|3:06:53
|135
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:06:56
|136
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:07:42
|137
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:08:27
|138
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:08:50
|139
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|3:10:43
|140
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:10:48
|141
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:11:12
|142
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:11:19
|143
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:13:06
|144
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|3:13:57
|145
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:14:42
|146
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:19:30
|147
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:24:58
|148
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:29:42
|149
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:30:47
|150
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:33:20
|151
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:41:33
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|147
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|104
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|100
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|75
|5
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|74
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|66
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|60
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|57
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|53
|10
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|52
|11
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|12
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|46
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|45
|14
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41
|15
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|35
|17
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|35
|18
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|19
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|21
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|22
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27
|23
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|26
|24
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|25
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|25
|26
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|22
|27
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|21
|28
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|29
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|30
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|31
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|18
|32
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|33
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|34
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|35
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|36
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|14
|37
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|14
|38
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|39
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|40
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|41
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|42
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|43
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|44
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|45
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|46
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10
|47
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|48
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|49
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|50
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|51
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|52
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|53
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|54
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|55
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|56
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|57
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|58
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|59
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|60
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|61
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|3
|62
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|63
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|64
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|2
|65
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|66
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|67
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|68
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|2
|69
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|70
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|71
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|72
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|73
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1
|74
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|75
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|76
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|77
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1
|78
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-5
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|48:31:17
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|4:51
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:37
|4
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|32:59
|5
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|41:14
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|42:08
|7
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|42:30
|8
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:47
|9
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:12:25
|10
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15:17
|11
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:17:26
|12
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:54
|13
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:47
|14
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|1:29:01
|15
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:31:50
|16
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:33:08
|17
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:32
|18
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:41:41
|19
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:47:32
|20
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:48:27
|21
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:52:12
|22
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56:22
|23
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:57:58
|24
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|2:06:42
|25
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:16:58
|26
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:18:22
|27
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22:07
|28
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:25:58
|29
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:26:44
|30
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:27:54
|31
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|2:32:24
|32
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:33:15
|33
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:33:34
|34
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:36:29
|35
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39:07
|36
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:41:48
|37
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:42:22
|38
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:43:09
|39
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:44:36
|40
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:48:06
|41
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|2:48:44
|42
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|2:48:45
|43
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|2:48:58
|44
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:49:56
|45
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:53:30
|46
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:53:51
|47
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|3:05:03
|48
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:05:06
|49
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|3:08:53
|50
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:08:58
|51
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|3:09:29
|52
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|3:12:07
|53
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:12:52
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|76
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|3
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|4
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|21
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21
|7
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|8
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|9
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|17
|10
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|11
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|16
|12
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|16
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|14
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|12
|15
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|16
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|11
|18
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|19
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|20
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|21
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|6
|22
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|5
|23
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|24
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|4
|26
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|27
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|4
|28
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|29
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|30
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|33
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3
|34
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|35
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|36
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|37
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2
|38
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|2
|39
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|40
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|41
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|42
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|43
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|44
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|45
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|46
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|47
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|49
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|50
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|51
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|52
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|53
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|54
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|45:46:13
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|26:39
|4
|UAE-Team Emirates
|47:06
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|48:46
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:10:29
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:48:18
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:12:20
|9
|CCC Team
|2:14:44
|10
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:18:55
|11
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:02:02
|12
|Team Sunweb
|3:05:01
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:18:22
|14
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:29:52
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:37:11
|16
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:38:45
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3:39:49
|18
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:51:27
|19
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:09:54
|20
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:30:48
|21
|Burgos-BH
|4:31:11
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|4:37:34
