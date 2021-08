Vuelta a España stage 11: Primož Roglič bests Enric Mas with late surge

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 11 of the 2021 Vuelta a España.

The two-time defending Vuelta champion overhauled Magnus Cort Nielson (EF Education-Nippo) — who had stayed away in a day-long break until 100m to go — and put 3 seconds into Enric Mas (Movistar Team) in the closing 80 meters.

Odd Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) spent the day in the race leader’s jersey and had to rapidly adjust to the attention that came with the responsibility of the maillot roja. He struggled on the categorized climb some 12km from the finish but managed to stick with the group.

Full results and report to follow.