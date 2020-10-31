Vuelta a España stage 11: David Gaudu wins from break as GC contenders hit stalemate
Young Frenchman beat Marc Soler from two-up sprint atop the Farrapona, Primoz Roglič retains red jersey after crossing line with Richard Carapaz and Dan Martin.
David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) sprinted clear from Marc Soler (Movistar) in the final 200 meters of the Alto de la Farrapona to take stage 11 of the Vuelta a España on Saturday.
The GC contenders came to the line together, 1:03 back.
Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) had attacked the GC group in the final stretch of the Asturian summit finish to try to snatch seconds in the red jersey battle. However, the Irishman was marked out by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), meaning there was no change in the standings in the top-3 on the classification, with Roglič retaining the race lead.
Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) finished a handful of seconds behind the Roglič group to hang on to fourth place overall. The major change in the classification was Soler’s vault from tenth up to sixth overall having finished second on the stage.
The GC battle will resume Sunday with a summit finish atop the fearsome Angliru climb. Roglič and Carapaz remain dead-level on time, with Martin and Carthy not far behind.
Gaudu’s victory was the biggest in his career to date. The 24-year-old has long been marked out as a new French hope yet had failed to register a major result. Having abandoned this summer’s Tour de France on stage 16 and with Thibaut Pinot abandoning this Vuelta early in the race, Gaudu had his big opportunity.
“At the start of the day I wasn’t feeling very good,” Gaudu said after the stage. “But to win a stage like this, it’s huge for me.”
“It was such a relief … The team has been a bit glum,” he continued. “It’s been a tough period for us. We didn’t have a good Tour de France because of the lack of climbers at the Tour. Thibaut quit so we’ve been trying to stick together and hold onto our belief.”
Though Gaudu is the best-placed of his team on GC at 12th overall, his stage win ensures the squad comes away from the race with something to boost morale.
#LaVuelta20 – Stage 11
🚩 Villaviciosa
🏁 Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo
🚴🏻♂️ 169.5 Km
Route: https://t.co/ZFd9g4DE4Q pic.twitter.com/Vh0uQrpCzA
— La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) October 31, 2020
The stage was the first of two back-to-back multi-mountain days in the steep climbs of the Asturias, finishing on the long haul to the Alto de Farrapona.
The day started off with a brief rider protest as Chris Froome lead arguments against the race organizer’s awarding of time gaps on stage 10. The race jury changed the method in which time gaps were judged late in the stage Friday, a decision which wiped Carapaz’s slender GC lead over Roglič to leave the pair level on time heading into Saturday’s stage.
Once the peloton had rolled out after a 10-minute delay due to the protest, it took over 60km for the race to settle. Two breakaway groups went away and then merged in the first hour before being caught by the peloton as Cofidis cranked the pace for Guillaume Martin, who started the day in the polka dot jersey.
The relentless pace over the first few hours saw Ineos Grenadiers riders Ivan Sosa and Chris Froome distanced early only to scramble their way back as the pace eased when the break of eight finally went clear with around 100km to go.
The group of Gaudu, Guillaume Martin, Mark Donovan, Michael Storer (both Sunweb), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) held around two minutes going into the steep 10-kilometer climb of the Cobertoria, which fell mid-way in the stage. Soler bridged across to the escapees midway up the ascent as Wellens fell off the pace to drop into the peloton.
The group held over 3 minutes going into the penultimate climb of the Puerto de San Lorenzo and continued to climb well through the cat.1 mountain, while behind, Jumbo-Visma began motoring.
Midway into the 20-kilometer long summit finish to the Farrapona, the breakaway began to split as Soler and Gaudu drove the pace, leaving only Martin and Sunweb pair Donovan and Storer with them.
A number of Jumbo-Visma riders continued to lead the GC group, cutting the break’s gap to around two minutes as Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton Scott) dropped off. Soler kicked off the action in the breakaway, punching ahead with 5km to go as Gaudu followed his wheel. Soler looked the most aggressive of the pair as Storer chased around 45 seconds back, before Donovan hauled himself back to his Australian teammate.
Going into the 11 percent slopes of the final 2km, Gaudu led the two at the front of the race as Soler began to look like he was suffering.
Sepp Kuss and George Bennett began pulling in the peloton behind for Jumbo-Visma as the GC group thinned. Carapaz looked isolated from his teammates as he, Carthy and Dan Martin hugged Roglič’s wheel.
The Dutch squad’s stranglehold on the group was only broken by Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana), who launched clear with 800 meters to go. With the Russian well down on GC, he was left free to ride ahead of the main group.
Soler and Gaudu began cat-and-mousing in the final kilometer as the Frenchman looked unwilling to let the Movistar man hug his wheel.
It all came down to a sprint for the stage as the pair remained locked together. Gaudu accelerated with 150 meters remaining and instantly gapped Soler. The young Frenchman continued to build his lead through the steep ramp to the lin to take victory by around 30 meters, screaming with joy.
Back in the GC group, Martin launched an acceleration in the final 500 meters, only to be marked by Enric Mas (Movistar), Carapaz and Roglic. The quartet crossed the line together, with Carthy a few seconds behind them.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 11 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:54:13
|2
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|3
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:52
|4
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|0:52
|5
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:55
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|0:58
|7
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:03
|9
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|11
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:10
|12
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:10
|13
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:12
|14
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:12
|15
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|16
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17
|17
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:28
|18
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36
|19
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44
|20
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:44
|21
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:44
|22
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|2:37
|23
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|2:37
|24
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:15
|25
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:15
|26
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:15
|27
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:18
|28
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|4:14
|29
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:43
|30
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:03
|31
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:03
|32
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:11
|33
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:47
|34
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:15
|35
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|8:15
|36
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|8:51
|37
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:29
|38
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|9:36
|39
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:05
|40
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:04
|41
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11:04
|42
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|11:52
|43
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|11:52
|44
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|11:52
|45
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:52
|46
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|14:32
|47
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|14:32
|48
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|14:32
|49
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14:32
|50
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|14:32
|51
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|14:54
|52
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:46
|53
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:52
|54
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17:55
|55
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:14
|56
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22:20
|57
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:20
|58
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|22:20
|59
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:20
|60
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|22:43
|61
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|23:06
|62
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:06
|63
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:06
|64
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:58
|65
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|24:39
|66
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:39
|67
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:39
|68
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|24:39
|69
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:07
|70
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:07
|71
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:07
|72
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:07
|73
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|28:07
|74
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|28:07
|75
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:07
|76
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:07
|77
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:07
|78
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|28:07
|79
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|28:07
|80
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:07
|81
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|28:07
|82
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|28:32
|83
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|28:32
|84
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|28:40
|85
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:47
|86
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:49
|87
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|29:49
|88
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|31:11
|89
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:11
|90
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|31:11
|91
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:17
|92
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|32:17
|93
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|32:17
|94
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|32:17
|95
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|32:17
|96
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|32:17
|97
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|32:17
|98
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|32:17
|99
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|32:17
|100
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32:17
|101
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|32:17
|102
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|32:17
|103
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|32:17
|104
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:17
|105
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|32:17
|106
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|32:17
|107
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|32:17
|108
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|32:17
|109
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|32:17
|110
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|32:17
|111
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|32:17
|112
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32:17
|113
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|32:17
|114
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32:17
|115
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|32:17
|116
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|32:17
|117
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:17
|118
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|32:17
|119
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|32:17
|120
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|32:17
|121
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|32:17
|122
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|32:17
|123
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:17
|124
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:17
|125
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:17
|126
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:39
|127
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|32:49
|128
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|32:49
|129
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:49
|130
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|34:59
|131
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:31
|132
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:31
|133
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|35:55
|134
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:00
|135
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:00
|136
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|36:00
|137
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:00
|138
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:02
|139
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:02
|140
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:02
|141
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|36:02
|142
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|36:02
|143
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:02
|144
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36:05
|145
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:03
|146
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:03
|147
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:03
|148
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:14
|149
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|37:17
|150
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|39:23
|151
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|40:50
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:20:31
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:25
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:58
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|6
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:44
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:31
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:44
|9
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:54
|10
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:43
|11
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:02
|12
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:02
|13
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:09
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:40
|15
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|6:47
|16
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:50
|17
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:14
|18
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|8:46
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:39
|20
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:39
|21
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:01
|22
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|24:37
|23
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|25:28
|24
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|26:59
|25
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:47
|26
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:25
|27
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:32
|28
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|37:29
|29
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|38:55
|30
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|43:03
|31
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44:38
|32
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|47:20
|33
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|47:32
|34
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:37
|35
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|54:38
|36
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|57:08
|37
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|58:18
|38
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:01:33
|39
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:03:45
|40
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03:48
|41
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04:49
|42
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05:12
|43
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06:16
|44
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:32
|45
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:08:59
|46
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:09:03
|47
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:36
|48
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:11:27
|49
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:13:10
|50
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:13:10
|51
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:13:26
|52
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:14:39
|53
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|1:15:43
|54
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|1:15:49
|55
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:17:34
|56
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|1:18:01
|57
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:18:07
|58
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19:26
|59
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:19:50
|60
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:23:02
|61
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:23:05
|62
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:24:22
|63
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:45
|64
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|1:29:18
|65
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:31:07
|66
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:33:39
|67
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:34:09
|68
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1:34:37
|69
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|1:35:56
|70
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|1:39:29
|71
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:41:28
|72
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:41:49
|73
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:44:01
|74
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:44:25
|75
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:44:37
|76
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:46:01
|77
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1:47:26
|78
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:50:33
|79
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:51:27
|80
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:53:17
|81
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53:50
|82
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:54:34
|83
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:56:19
|84
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:56:41
|85
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:57:35
|86
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:58:21
|87
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:58:31
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|135
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|91
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|90
|4
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|70
|5
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54
|6
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|53
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|50
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|50
|9
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|45
|10
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|42
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|45:22:25
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:08
|3
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|4:53
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50
|2
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|4
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|7
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|17
|8
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|16
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|16
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|136:10:19
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:37
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|25:03
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.