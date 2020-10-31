2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 11: David Gaudu wins from break as GC contenders hit stalemate

Young Frenchman beat Marc Soler from two-up sprint atop the Farrapona, Primoz Roglič retains red jersey after crossing line with Richard Carapaz and Dan Martin.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

David Gaudu (Groupama FDJ) sprinted clear from Marc Soler (Movistar) in the final 200 meters of the Alto de la Farrapona to take stage 11 of the Vuelta a España on Saturday.

The GC contenders came to the line together, 1:03 back.

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) had attacked the GC group in the final stretch of the Asturian summit finish to try to snatch seconds in the red jersey battle. However, the Irishman was marked out by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), meaning there was no change in the standings in the top-3 on the classification, with Roglič retaining the race lead.

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) finished a handful of seconds behind the Roglič group to hang on to fourth place overall. The major change in the classification was Soler’s vault from tenth up to sixth overall having finished second on the stage.

The GC battle will resume Sunday with a summit finish atop the fearsome Angliru climb. Roglič and Carapaz remain dead-level on time, with Martin and Carthy not far behind.

Gaudu’s victory was the biggest in his career to date. The 24-year-old has long been marked out as a new French hope yet had failed to register a major result. Having abandoned this summer’s Tour de France on stage 16 and with Thibaut Pinot abandoning this Vuelta early in the race, Gaudu had his big opportunity.

“At the start of the day I wasn’t feeling very good,” Gaudu said after the stage. “But to win a stage like this, it’s huge for me.”

“It was such a relief … The team has been a bit glum,” he continued. “It’s been a tough period for us. We didn’t have a good Tour de France because of the lack of climbers at the Tour. Thibaut quit so we’ve been trying to stick together and hold onto our belief.”

Though Gaudu is the best-placed of his team on GC at 12th overall, his stage win ensures the squad comes away from the race with something to boost morale.

The stage was the first of two back-to-back multi-mountain days in the steep climbs of the Asturias, finishing on the long haul to the Alto de Farrapona.

The day started off with a brief rider protest as Chris Froome lead arguments against the race organizer’s awarding of time gaps on stage 10. The race jury changed the method in which time gaps were judged late in the stage Friday, a decision which wiped Carapaz’s slender GC lead over Roglič to leave the pair level on time heading into Saturday’s stage.

Once the peloton had rolled out after a 10-minute delay due to the protest, it took over 60km for the race to settle. Two breakaway groups went away and then merged in the first hour before being caught by the peloton as Cofidis cranked the pace for Guillaume Martin, who started the day in the polka dot jersey.

The relentless pace over the first few hours saw Ineos Grenadiers riders Ivan Sosa and Chris Froome distanced early only to scramble their way back as the pace eased when the break of eight finally went clear with around 100km to go.

The group of Gaudu, Guillaume Martin, Mark Donovan, Michael Storer (both Sunweb), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) held around two minutes going into the steep 10-kilometer climb of the Cobertoria, which fell mid-way in the stage. Soler bridged across to the escapees midway up the ascent as Wellens fell off the pace to drop into the peloton.

The group held over 3 minutes going into the penultimate climb of the Puerto de San Lorenzo and continued to climb well through the cat.1 mountain, while behind, Jumbo-Visma began motoring.

Midway into the 20-kilometer long summit finish to the Farrapona, the breakaway began to split as Soler and Gaudu drove the pace, leaving only Martin and Sunweb pair Donovan and Storer with them.

A number of Jumbo-Visma riders continued to lead the GC group, cutting the break’s gap to around two minutes as Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton Scott) dropped off. Soler kicked off the action in the breakaway, punching ahead with 5km to go as Gaudu followed his wheel. Soler looked the most aggressive of the pair as Storer chased around 45 seconds back, before Donovan hauled himself back to his Australian teammate.

Going into the 11 percent slopes of the final 2km, Gaudu led the two at the front of the race as Soler began to look like he was suffering.

Sepp Kuss and George Bennett began pulling in the peloton behind for Jumbo-Visma as the GC group thinned. Carapaz looked isolated from his teammates as he, Carthy and Dan Martin hugged Roglič’s wheel.

The Dutch squad’s stranglehold on the group was only broken by Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana), who launched clear with 800 meters to go. With the Russian well down on GC, he was left free to ride ahead of the main group.

Soler and Gaudu began cat-and-mousing in the final kilometer as the Frenchman looked unwilling to let the Movistar man hug his wheel.

It all came down to a sprint for the stage as the pair remained locked together. Gaudu accelerated with 150 meters remaining and instantly gapped Soler. The young Frenchman continued to build his lead through the steep ramp to the lin to take victory by around 30 meters, screaming with joy.

Back in the GC group, Martin launched an acceleration in the final 500 meters, only to be marked by Enric Mas (Movistar), Carapaz and Roglic. The quartet crossed the line together, with Carthy a few seconds behind them.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 11 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:54:13
2SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:04
3STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb0:52
4DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb0:52
5MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:55
6VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team0:58
7MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03
8MAS EnricMovistar Team1:03
9CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:03
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03
11CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling1:10
12POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren1:10
13KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:12
14VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:12
15GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:15
16NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:17
17DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:28
18HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:36
19BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:44
20WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling1:44
21HIRT JanCCC Team1:44
22ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team2:37
23IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team2:37
24SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott3:15
25CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott3:15
26CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:15
27GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3:18
28BARTA WillCCC Team4:14
29VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:43
30MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:03
31HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:03
32VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma6:11
33RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo7:47
34VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers8:15
35ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb8:15
36GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal8:51
37PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale9:29
38BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren9:36
39ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10:05
40AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers11:04
41IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11:04
42ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team11:52
43OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team11:52
44POWER RobertTeam Sunweb11:52
45VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling11:52
46MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH14:32
47ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team14:32
48KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team14:32
49LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA14:32
50SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team14:32
51MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling14:54
52FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates15:46
53ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ17:52
54OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie17:55
55SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie19:14
56SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation22:20
57FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers22:20
58CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling22:20
59EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo22:20
60LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo22:43
61SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb23:06
62HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation23:06
63AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:06
64COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates23:58
65DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling24:39
66HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma24:39
67SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott24:39
68ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team24:39
69MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma28:07
70RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates28:07
71STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step28:07
72WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers28:07
73WELLENS TimLotto Soudal28:07
74MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal28:07
75PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates28:07
76BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step28:07
77GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step28:07
78DEWULF StanLotto Soudal28:07
79VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling28:07
80ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step28:07
81VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal28:07
82BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA28:32
83ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team28:32
84CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale28:40
85SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe29:47
86PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:49
87KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb29:49
88SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb31:11
89ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe31:11
90OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling31:11
91GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale32:17
92SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie32:17
93OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH32:17
94FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie32:17
95BOL JetseBurgos-BH32:17
96VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal32:17
97SMIT WillieBurgos-BH32:17
98WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren32:17
99GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott32:17
100RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation32:17
101DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren32:17
102STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott32:17
103GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation32:17
104DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ32:17
105SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott32:17
106MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal32:17
107VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH32:17
108CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH32:17
109INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren32:17
110FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team32:17
111BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling32:17
112SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA32:17
113GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling32:17
114CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA32:17
115GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA32:17
116EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH32:17
117LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits32:17
118WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team32:17
119LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie32:17
120GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team32:17
121TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie32:17
122DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling32:17
123CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step32:17
124LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo32:17
125LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ32:17
126MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits32:39
127JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling32:49
128DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling32:49
129SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe33:49
130PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation34:59
131OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates35:31
132OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates35:31
133MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie35:55
134SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe36:00
135SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe36:00
136VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling36:00
137LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe36:00
138MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step36:02
139BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step36:02
140EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott36:02
141HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie36:02
142MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH36:02
143SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers36:02
144ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA36:05
145DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo37:03
146RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation37:03
147BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation37:03
148KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo37:14
149PALUTA MichałCCC Team37:17
150TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale39:23
151THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal40:50
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 45:20:31
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:25
4CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:58
5MAS EnricMovistar Team1:54
6SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:44
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe3:31
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:44
9POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:54
10NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott4:43
11BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma5:02
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5:02
13DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates5:09
14CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott5:40
15VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team6:47
16HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates7:50
17MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:14
18IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team8:46
19CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9:39
20KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma10:39
21HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:01
22ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team24:37
23MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling25:28
24GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal26:59
25ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ32:47
26FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates33:25
27MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:32
28BARTA WillCCC Team37:29
29SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team38:55
30VERONA CarlosMovistar Team43:03
31SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott44:38
32ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team47:20
33WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling47:32
34GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma51:37
35CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale54:38
36IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team57:08
37PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale58:18
38POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1:01:33
39SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie1:03:45
40AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:03:48
41VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:04:49
42LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:05:12
43BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06:16
44COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:06:32
45OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:08:59
46VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:09:03
47RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1:09:36
48HIRT JanCCC Team1:11:27
49SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers1:13:10
50STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:13:10
51EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:13:26
52LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:14:39
53ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb1:15:43
54MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH1:15:49
55ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:17:34
56KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team1:18:01
57BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren1:18:07
58GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott1:19:26
59GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:19:50
60AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:23:02
61SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie1:23:05
62VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:24:22
63GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale1:27:45
64DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb1:29:18
65HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:31:07
66HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1:33:39
67FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:34:09
68SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1:34:37
69SMIT WillieBurgos-BH1:35:56
70ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team1:39:29
71WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:41:28
72ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ1:41:49
73SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:44:01
74CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling1:44:25
75OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie1:44:37
76CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:46:01
77SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1:47:26
78DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling1:50:33
79STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1:51:27
80RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates1:53:17
81DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:53:50
82LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:54:34
83RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:56:19
84BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:56:41
85ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:57:35
86SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott1:58:21
87STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step1:58:31
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma135
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation91
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers90
4MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits70
5GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe54
6SOLER MarcMovistar Team53
7CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling50
8MAS EnricMovistar Team50
9WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling45
10VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team42
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team 45:22:25
2GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:08
3VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team4:53
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits50
2KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma24
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers24
4WELLENS TimLotto Soudal22
5MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation20
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma17
7STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb17
8WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling16
9SOLER MarcMovistar Team16
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ14
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 136:10:19
2Team Jumbo-Visma7:37
3Astana Pro Team25:03

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic