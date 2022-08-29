Vuelta a España stage 10 TT start times

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There’s no rest for the wicked and the Vuelta a España’s peloton will soon be racing again with the one and only individual time trial of the race kicking off the second week.

This 30.9-kilometer test from Elche to Alicante is almost pan-flat with just a few small rises along the way. With few taxing corners, this will be a big opportunity for those with big power to make some major differences.

After the opening team time trial through Utrecht, stage 10 is only the second time that the riders will ride their TT machinery during the three-week race. For some, that will be a small mercy, but there are plenty of others who would like more.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is one of those that would love some extra TT time. The Belgian has dominated the Vuelta’s GC contest so far and arrives in the second week of racing with a handy 1:12 gap on Enric Mas (Movistar) and 1:53 on Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

Also read:

For Evenepoel, who sets off at 16:55 local time, the time trial will be a solid gold opportunity to take a win in the red jersey as well as putting some serious time into his rivals. He is the Belgian national TT champion and he beat some stiff competition to get that title so he’s going to be a big favorite for the stage win.

Roglič will be another big contender for the stage victory and the Slovenian will be looking to make time on those around him after some difficult days in the mountains of late. Right in his sights will be Mas, who is a rider that will be happy to get through the day with as little time lost as possible.

By the time the top 20 are rolling down the ramp, the gaps will be at two minutes so Mas may be saved from the awkward moment of being caught by Roglič on the road.

Others in the upper echelons of the GC that will be looking to gain time on their rivals will he João Almeida, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Gino Mäder, and Juan Ayuso. Simon Yates has made some big strides in his TT abilities and could find himself making up for lost time.

Further down the standings, there are a few riders who will be looking to get take home a stage win in the TT. Rohan Dennis, who sets off at 15:20 CEST, has been working for Roglič so far in this Vuelta but the TT is a place that he will be able to shine.

Heading out on course in the minutes before Dennis are Brandon McNulty (15:19) and Ethan Hayter (15:17). U.S. time trial champion Lawson Craddock will set off a little later at 15:37.

Check out the full list of start times below.