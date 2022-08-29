Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 10 TT start times

Floris De Tier will kick off the second week of racing at 13:52 CEST while Remco Evenepoel sets off last at 16:55 CEST as he looks to put more time into his rivals.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There’s no rest for the wicked and the Vuelta a España’s peloton will soon be racing again with the one and only individual time trial of the race kicking off the second week.

This 30.9-kilometer test from Elche to Alicante is almost pan-flat with just a few small rises along the way. With few taxing corners, this will be a big opportunity for those with big power to make some major differences.

After the opening team time trial through Utrecht, stage 10 is only the second time that the riders will ride their TT machinery during the three-week race. For some, that will be a small mercy, but there are plenty of others who would like more.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is one of those that would love some extra TT time. The Belgian has dominated the Vuelta’s GC contest so far and arrives in the second week of racing with a handy 1:12 gap on Enric Mas (Movistar) and 1:53 on Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

Also read:

For Evenepoel, who sets off at 16:55 local time, the time trial will be a solid gold opportunity to take a win in the red jersey as well as putting some serious time into his rivals. He is the Belgian national TT champion and he beat some stiff competition to get that title so he’s going to be a big favorite for the stage win.

Roglič will be another big contender for the stage victory and the Slovenian will be looking to make time on those around him after some difficult days in the mountains of late. Right in his sights will be Mas, who is a rider that will be happy to get through the day with as little time lost as possible.

By the time the top 20 are rolling down the ramp, the gaps will be at two minutes so Mas may be saved from the awkward moment of being caught by Roglič on the road.

Others in the upper echelons of the GC that will be looking to gain time on their rivals will he João Almeida, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Gino Mäder, and Juan Ayuso. Simon Yates has made some big strides in his TT abilities and could find himself making up for lost time.

Further down the standings, there are a few riders who will be looking to get take home a stage win in the TT. Rohan Dennis, who sets off at 15:20 CEST, has been working for Roglič so far in this Vuelta but the TT is a place that he will be able to shine.

Heading out on course in the minutes before Dennis are Brandon McNulty (15:19) and Ethan Hayter (15:17). U.S. time trial champion Lawson Craddock will set off a little later at 15:37.

Check out the full list of start times below.

Order Name Team Time (CEST)
1 de TIER Floris ADC 13:52:00
2 van POPPEL Boy IWG 13:53:00
3 MAS Luis Guillermo MOV 13:54:00
4 JOHANSEN Julius IWG 13:55:00
5 MULLEN Ryan BOH 13:56:00
6 CIMOLAI Davide COF 13:57:00
7 MERLIER Tim ADC 13:58:00
8 TAMINIAUX Lionel ADC 13:59:00
9 ALVES OLIVEIRA Ivo Manuel UAD 14:00:00
10 van den BERG Julius EFE 14:01:00
11 JORGENSEN Mathias MOV 14:02:00
12 MALECKI Kamil LTS 14:03:00
13 O BRIEN Kelland BEX 14:04:00
14 TEUNISSEN Mike TJV 14:05:00
15 MOLANO BENAVIDES Juan Sebastian UAD 14:06:00
16 LIENHARD Fabian GFC 14:07:00
17 AZURMENDI SAGASTIBELTZA Ibai EUS 14:08:00
18 BENNETT Sam BOH 14:09:00
19 DRIZNERS Jarrad LTS 14:10:00
20 RUSSO Clement ARK 14:11:00
21 van POPPEL Danny BOH 14:12:00
22 ITURRIA SEGUROLA Mikel EUS 14:13:00
23 DEGENKOLB John DSM 14:14:00
24 FEDOROV Yevgeniy AST 14:15:00
25 COQUARD Bryan COF 14:16:00
26 HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby DSM 14:17:00
27 ACKERMANN Pascal UAD 14:18:00
28 BEULLENS Cedric LTS 14:19:00
29 NIEUWENHUIS Joris DSM 14:20:00
30 TIBERI Antonio TFS 14:21:00
31 McLAY Daniel ARK 14:22:00
32 SHAW James EFE 14:23:00
33 KIRSCH Alex TFS 14:24:00
34 RAUGEL Antoine ACT 14:25:00
35 FROOME Chris IPT 14:26:00
36 HEPBURN Michael BEX 14:27:00
37 GUERNALEC Thibault ARK 14:28:00
38 CATALDO Dario TFS 14:29:00
39 de MARCHI Alessandro IPT 14:30:00
40 SUTTERLIN Jasha TBV 14:31:00
41 OKAMIKA BENGOETXEA Ander BBH 14:32:00
42 CHAMPION Thomas COF 14:33:00
43 SCOTSON Miles GFC 14:34:00
44 CAVAGNA Remi QST 14:35:00
45 GROVES Kaden BEX 14:36:00
46 GALVAN FERNANDEZ Francisco EKP 14:37:00
47 CARRETERO Hector EKP 14:38:00
48 KOCH Jonas BOH 14:39:00
49 OWSIAN Lukasz ARK 14:40:00
50 AFFINI Edoardo TJV 14:41:00
51 VERMEERSCH Gianni ADC 14:42:00
52 JANSSENS Jimmy ADC 14:43:00
53 PEDERSEN Mads TFS 14:44:00
54 TURNER Ben IGD 14:45:00
55 TEJADA Harold Alfonso AST 14:46:00
56 BOL Jetse BBH 14:47:00
57 MARTIN SANZ Gotzon EUS 14:48:00
58 BRENNER Marco DSM 14:49:00
59 IMPEY Daryl IPT 14:50:00
60 DEVENYNS Dries QST 14:51:00
61 BEVIN Patrick IPT 14:52:00
62 de GENDT Thomas LTS 14:53:00
63 DURBRIDGE Luke BEX 14:54:00
64 LUTSENKO Alexey AST 14:55:00
65 CANAL BLANCO Carlos EUS 14:56:00
66 AZPARREN IRURZUN Xabier Mikel EUS 14:57:00
67 GHEBREMEDHIN Merhawi EFE 14:58:00
68 CONCA Filippo LTS 14:59:00
69 GARCIA PIERNA Raul EKP 15:00:00
70 BOU COMPANY Joan EUS 15:01:00
71 PRODHOMME Nicolas ACT 15:02:00
72 MIQUEL DELGADO Pau EKP 15:03:00
73 BERRADE FERNANDEZ Urko EKP 15:04:00
74 ŘEPA Vojtěch EKP 15:05:00
75 van GILS Maxim LTS 15:06:00
76 SWEENY Harrison LTS 15:07:00
77 CAICEDO Jonathan EFE 15:08:00
78 BERNARD Julien TFS 15:09:00
79 ARMIRAIL Bruno GFC 15:10:00
80 VERVAEKE Louis QST 15:11:00
81 PLAPP Lucas IGD 15:12:00
82 LOPEZ PEREZ Juan Pedro TFS 15:13:00
83 HERRADA Jose COF 15:14:00
84 ADRIA OLIVERAS Roger EKP 15:15:00
85 PETERS Nans ACT 15:16:00
86 HAYTER Ethan IGD 15:17:00
87 JUNGELS Bob ACT 15:18:00
88 McNULTY Brandon UAD 15:19:00
89 DENNIS Rohan TJV 15:20:00
90 WRIGHT Fred TBV 15:21:00
91 BATTISTELLA Samuele AST 15:22:00
92 DIAZ GALLEGO Jose Manuel BBH 15:23:00
93 GUGLIELMI Simon ARK 15:24:00
94 GOLDSTEIN Omer IPT 15:25:00
95 MUHLBERGER Gregor MOV 15:26:00
96 GESBERT Elie ARK 15:27:00
97 NAVARRO Daniel BBH 15:28:00
98 MASNADA Fausto QST 15:29:00
99 STANNARD Robert ADC 15:30:00
100 MATE MARDONES Luis Angel EUS 15:31:00
101 van BAARLE Dylan IGD 15:32:00
102 HERRADA Jesus COF 15:33:00
103 EZQUERRA MUELA Jesus BBH 15:34:00
104 PRONSKIY Vadim AST 15:35:00
105 GESINK Robert TJV 15:36:00
106 CRADDOCK G Lawson BEX 15:37:00
107 FABBRO Matteo BOH 15:38:00
108 HAGEN Carl Fredrik IPT 15:39:00
109 MEURISSE Xandro ADC 15:40:00
110 HAMILTON Lucas BEX 15:41:00
111 ROJAS Jose MOV 15:42:00
112 NIBALI Vincenzo AST 15:43:00
113 ALAPHILIPPE Julian QST 15:44:00
114 CHAVES Jhoan Esteban EFE 15:45:00
115 ZAMBANINI Edoardo TBV 15:46:00
116 SCOTSON Callum BEX 15:47:00
117 van WILDER Ilan QST 15:48:00
118 SOLER Marc UAD 15:49:00
119 FERNANDEZ Ruben COF 15:50:00
120 BUITRAGO SANCHEZ Santiago TBV 15:51:00
121 CHAMPOUSSIN Clement ACT 15:52:00
122 ELISSONDE Kenny TFS 15:53:00
123 VILLELLA Davide COF 15:54:00
124 BIZKARRA Mikel EUS 15:55:00
125 PACHER Quentin GFC 15:56:00
126 OLIVEIRA Nelson MOV 15:57:00
127 VERONA Carlos MOV 15:58:00
128 TAARAMAE Rein IWG 15:59:00
129 HARPER Chris TJV 16:00:00
130 OOMEN Sam TJV 16:01:00
131 REICHENBACH Sebastien GFC 16:02:00
132 PINOT Thibaut GFC 16:03:00
133 PARRA CUERDA Jose Felix EKP 16:04:00
134 BAKELANTS Jan IWG 16:05:00
135 VINE Jay ADC 16:06:00
136 MOLARD Rudy GFC 16:07:00
137 LANDA Mikel TBV 16:08:00
138 CABEDO CARDA Oscar BBH 16:09:00
139 CARAPAZ Richard IGD 16:10:00
140 POLANC Jan UAD 16:11:00
141 SANCHEZ Luis Leon TBV 16:12:00
142 KELDERMAN Wilco BOH 16:13:00
143 POZZOVIVO Domenico IWG 16:14:00
144 HIGUITA Sergio Andres BOH 16:15:00
145 URAN Rigoberto EFE 16:17:00
146 MADER Gino TBV 16:19:00
147 de la CRUZ David AST 16:21:00
148 PADUN Mark EFE 16:23:00
149 MEINTJES Louis IWG 16:25:00
150 CARTHY Hugh John EFE 16:27:00
151 VALVERDE Alejandro MOV 16:29:00
152 O’CONNOR Ben ACT 16:31:00
153 GEOGHEGAN HART Tao IGD 16:33:00
154 ARENSMAN Thymen DSM 16:35:00
155 SIVAKOV Pavel IGD 16:37:00
156 HINDLEY Jai BOH 16:39:00
157 LOPEZ Miguel Angel AST 16:41:00
158 GONCALVES ALMEIDA Joao
Pedro		 UAD 16:43:00
159 YATES Simon Philip BEX 16:45:00
160 AYUSO PESQUERA Juan UAD 16:47:00
161 RODRIGUEZ CANO Carlos IGD 16:49:00
162 ROGLIČ Primož TJV 16:51:00
163 MAS Enric MOV 16:53:00
164 EVENEPOEL Remco QST 16:55:00

