Vuelta a España stage 10: Remco Evenepoel blitzes his rivals with dominant TT win
The Belgian expands his lead at the top of the overall classification.
Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) made his biggest deposit on the red jersey as he blasted to victory in the time trial on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, beating his nearest rival by almost a minute.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was the next best rider. The Slovenian finished some 48 seconds behind Evenepoel while Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was third and a minute slower than the Belgian.
Evenepoel was 36 seconds up on his teammate Cavagna at the second intermediate time check and continued to add time to his buffer over the second half of the course. Roglič gained time on Cavagna following the second check, having been a second slower than the Frenchman, but he gave away an extra 11 seconds on Evenepoel on the way to the line.
Roglič now moves into second overall but Evenepoel drastically extended his advantage in the GC and he now takes a 2:41 lead into stage 11. Enric Mas (Movistar), who started the day in second place, limited his losses as much as possible but dropped down to third after giving away 1:51 to Evenepoel in the TT.
“That’s a big surprise,” Evenepoel said when he was told of the 48-second margin of victory. “I saw that my teammate Remi did very well and, actually, it was perfect that he did such a good time trial for me to know the good times. When I was still sitting on the bus, I could see that everybody was actually slowing down in the second part compared to his time.
“I knew I just had to push one power all the time because it was flat with a super hard finish. My legs were so heavy on this last bump, it was really hard, but it was super nice to win this time trial in the red jersey. It’s an amazing feeling.
“I’m just so happy to take a stage win. I think I achieved what I came to do and now we’re going to fight and try to win this Vuelta. The pressure is off, I won a stage, so now the whole team is super confident. Everyone is performing so well, now we just need to fight to keep this jersey and take it home to Wevelgem.”
First Belgian rider in more than three decades to win a time trial at #LaVuelta22 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z4WhrekJhQ
— Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) August 30, 2022
How it happened
After the second rest day of the race, the Vuelta ramped up again with an almost pan-flat time trial test from Elche to Alicante. The 31.1km effort was going to be a defining moment in the fight for the red jersey. With nary a climb to be seen along the way, it was one for the true time trialists.
There would be a massive eight non-starters with the vast majority, including Sam Bennett and Ethan Hayter, pulling out due to a positive COVID-19 test. It brought the number of coronavirus positives during the race so far to 15.
As the early starters rolled through the finish line, the quickest time changed regularly. It wasn’t until Cavagna hit the course around 45 minutes into proceedings that a benchmark would be set.
The Frenchman blasted around the course almost a minute quicker than anyone else, beating the previous best time set by Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) by 52 seconds. Even as the likes of Rohan Dennis and Fred Wright completed their runs, Cavagna was comfortable in the hotseat.
Of the non-GC riders, U.S. time trial champion Lawson Craddock was the man that pushed him closest, setting the second quickest time as he crossed the line 37 seconds down on Cavagna. He would eventually finish in sixth.
It soon became clear that Cavagna’s biggest threat would come much later on as the final riders rolled through.
Putting in an impressive performance, though not troubling the top of the time sheets, was Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan). The Colombian caught Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the final corners, despite starting two minutes behind the Giro d’Italia champion. He ultimately lost 1:47 on Evenepoel but placed himself well within the other GC contenders.
Ineos Grenadiers had a good day with Carlos Rodriguez leading the way with his fourth-placed finish. The Spaniard gave away 1:22 on Evenepoel but gained time on most others and closed in on the podium. Pavel Sivakov was just five seconds back with Tao Geoghegan Hart an extra 19 seconds back.
João Almeida would have started the day looking to gain time on many of his rivals, but the UAE Team Emirates rider lost time after a mistake in the final meters of the race. Almeida mistakenly took the deviation road for the race vehicles and had to slow and turn around before he could get back onto the course.
He lost 2:13 and his teammate Juan Ayuso lost a further four seconds, allowing Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) to jump ahead of him in the GC.
The biggest contest of the day was between Roglič and Evenepoel, who started four minutes apart. Roglič set off first and went through the opening time check on the same time as Cavagna. Any hopes that he may have had of winning the stage were quickly squashed as Evenepoel stormed through the intermediate check at 21 seconds up.
That gap extended to 36 seconds by the second check and ballooned to 48 over Roglič by the line.
The general classification battle will take a back seat as the sprinters take center stage for Wednesday’s ride from ElPozo Alimentación to Cabo de Gata. The GC contenders will have to wait until Thursday to have another go at each other as the peloton tries to figure out how to crack Evenepoel.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 10 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|33:18
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|3
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:00
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:22
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27
|6
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:37
|7
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:42
|8
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:47
|10
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:51
|11
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:53
|12
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:53
|13
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:53
|14
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:59
|15
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:13
|16
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:16
|17
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:17
|18
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:18
|19
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:21
|20
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:22
|21
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:22
|22
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|23
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:26
|24
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:43
|25
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:46
|26
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:48
|27
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:52
|28
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:56
|29
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:56
|30
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:57
|31
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:57
|32
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:59
|33
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:03
|34
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:05
|35
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:07
|36
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:11
|37
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:13
|38
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:15
|39
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|3:21
|40
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:25
|41
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:30
|42
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:37
|43
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:46
|44
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:48
|45
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:51
|46
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:58
|47
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:02
|48
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:04
|49
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:04
|50
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:10
|51
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4:14
|52
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:24
|53
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:25
|54
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:26
|55
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:30
|56
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:30
|57
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:32
|58
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:38
|59
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:38
|60
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:38
|61
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:40
|62
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:41
|63
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:44
|64
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:47
|65
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:48
|66
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:50
|67
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:50
|68
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:52
|69
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:52
|70
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:53
|71
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|4:54
|72
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:54
|73
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|4:54
|74
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:58
|75
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:59
|76
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|4:59
|77
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:02
|78
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:02
|79
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:02
|80
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:05
|81
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:05
|82
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:06
|83
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:06
|84
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:08
|85
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:08
|86
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|5:08
|87
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|5:10
|88
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:11
|89
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:12
|90
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:13
|91
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:14
|92
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:15
|93
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:16
|94
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:17
|95
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:17
|96
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|5:18
|97
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:18
|98
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:19
|99
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:19
|100
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:22
|101
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:22
|102
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:22
|103
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:23
|104
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:23
|105
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|5:23
|106
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:25
|107
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:26
|108
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:27
|109
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|5:29
|110
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:29
|111
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:29
|112
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:29
|113
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:35
|114
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:35
|115
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:38
|116
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|5:38
|117
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:42
|118
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:42
|119
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:46
|120
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:47
|121
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:48
|122
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5:48
|123
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|5:48
|124
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:49
|125
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:52
|126
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:52
|127
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:53
|128
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:54
|129
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|5:58
|130
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:03
|131
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:11
|132
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:13
|133
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:15
|134
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:17
|135
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|6:20
|136
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6:22
|137
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:24
|138
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:25
|139
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|6:26
|140
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|6:31
|141
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6:32
|142
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|6:33
|143
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:40
|144
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:40
|145
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:45
|146
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:47
|147
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:52
|148
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6:56
|149
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|7:06
|150
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|7:12
|151
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|7:16
|152
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|7:20
|153
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|7:24
|154
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|7:28
|155
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:44
|156
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:07
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34:35:50
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:41
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:03
|4
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:55
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:50
|6
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:53
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:45
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6:50
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:06
|10
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:37
|11
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:46
|12
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|8:44
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:24
|14
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:32
|15
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|10:07
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:08
|17
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:13
|18
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:44
|19
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:49
|20
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:52
|21
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:36
|22
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:51
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:04
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:11
|25
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:13
|26
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:26
|27
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|22:12
|28
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|22:16
|29
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:18
|30
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:24
|31
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:26
|32
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|25:09
|33
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:10
|34
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:10
|35
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|29:03
|36
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|29:16
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|29:54
|38
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:18
|39
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|32:50
|40
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:49
|41
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34:42
|42
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|37:35
|43
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:00
|44
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:47
|45
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|39:50
|46
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:54
|47
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|41:51
|48
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42:06
|49
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|43:07
|50
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|43:14
|51
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44:13
|52
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|45:03
|53
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|45:59
|54
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|46:47
|55
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|47:28
|56
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|47:42
|57
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|47:47
|58
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|49:12
|59
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|49:53
|60
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50:07
|61
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|50:27
|62
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|52:00
|63
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|52:12
|64
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|54:44
|65
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|58:45
|66
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|59:03
|67
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|59:17
|68
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|1:01:29
|69
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:01:43
|70
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01:55
|71
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:02:18
|72
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:33
|73
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:41
|74
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:50
|75
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:04:02
|76
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04:26
|77
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:04:30
|78
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:30
|79
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07:53
|80
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07:55
|81
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:09:33
|82
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09:39
|83
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:20
|84
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:11:20
|85
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:11:57
|86
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12:09
|87
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:15:32
|88
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:15:46
|89
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:16:39
|90
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:18:03
|91
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:19:01
|92
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19:16
|93
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:19:17
|94
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22:33
|95
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:39
|96
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:23:57
|97
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:24:54
|98
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:25:21
|99
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25:25
|100
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:25:58
|101
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:27:40
|102
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:28:19
|103
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:29:13
|104
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29:23
|105
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:29:43
|106
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:29:44
|107
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:30:31
|108
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:30:48
|109
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:31:32
|110
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:32:15
|111
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:32:29
|112
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:33:40
|113
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34:18
|114
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:35:34
|115
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:37:10
|116
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:39:48
|117
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:40:43
|118
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:41:48
|119
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:42:21
|120
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:43:12
|121
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1:43:43
|122
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:45:01
|123
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:45:17
|124
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46:40
|125
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:48:03
|126
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49:02
|127
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50:53
|128
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:51:16
|129
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:51:42
|130
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:51:50
|131
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:53:09
|132
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:53:19
|133
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:54:17
|134
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:57:42
|135
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:58:37
|136
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|1:59:26
|137
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|2:02:00
|138
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|2:02:12
|139
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:04:27
|140
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:04:27
|141
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:06:52
|142
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:08:13
|143
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:08:14
|144
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:09:00
|145
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:09:16
|146
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:10:39
|147
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|2:13:58
|148
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:18:47
|149
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:19:55
|150
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:21:00
|151
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:25:47
|152
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:25:48
|153
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:26:27
|154
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:26:55
|155
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|2:28:16
|156
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:35:22
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|147
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|85
|3
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|81
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|73
|5
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|67
|6
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|67
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|61
|8
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|41
|9
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|40
|10
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|40
|11
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38
|12
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|13
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|15
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|34
|16
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|34
|17
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|31
|18
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|20
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|30
|21
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|22
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|27
|23
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|26
|24
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25
|25
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|26
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|27
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21
|28
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|29
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|30
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|31
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|32
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19
|33
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|34
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|18
|35
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|36
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|37
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|38
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|39
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|40
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|41
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|42
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|43
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|44
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15
|45
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|46
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|47
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|48
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|13
|49
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|50
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|13
|51
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|13
|52
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|53
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|54
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|55
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10
|56
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|57
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|58
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|59
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|60
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|8
|61
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|62
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|63
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|64
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6
|65
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|6
|66
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|67
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|68
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|69
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|70
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|71
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|72
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2
|73
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|74
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|75
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|76
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|77
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|78
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|34:35:50
|2
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:55
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:53
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:45
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:06
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|8:44
|7
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:52
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:36
|9
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|25:09
|10
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|39:00
|11
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:54
|12
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42:06
|13
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44:13
|14
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|52:12
|15
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|59:17
|16
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01:55
|17
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:41
|18
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:04:02
|19
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06:30
|20
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:09:33
|21
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09:39
|22
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:20
|23
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:15:32
|24
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:15:46
|25
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:16:39
|26
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:18:03
|27
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:19:01
|28
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19:16
|29
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:19:17
|30
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:22:33
|31
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:39
|32
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:25:58
|33
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:29:43
|34
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:30:48
|35
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:31:32
|36
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:39:48
|37
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:40:43
|38
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|1:42:21
|39
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:45:01
|40
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:50:53
|41
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:51:42
|42
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:54:17
|43
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:58:37
|44
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|1:59:26
|45
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:09:16
|46
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:26:55
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|40
|2
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|3
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17
|4
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|6
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|7
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|8
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10
|9
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|10
|10
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|11
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|12
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|13
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|14
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|15
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|16
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|17
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|18
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|19
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|20
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4
|21
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|22
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|23
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|24
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|25
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|26
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|27
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|28
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|29
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|30
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|31
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|32
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|33
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|34
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|35
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1
|36
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|37
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|103:14:01
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29
|3
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:31
|4
|Movistar Team
|12:45
|5
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:02
|6
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:09
|7
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:43
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|19:01
|9
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:51
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:50
|11
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44:29
|12
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|48:59
|13
|Burgos-BH
|59:17
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:18:37
|15
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:19:04
|16
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:26:19
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:30:57
|18
|Cofidis
|1:36:39
|19
|Team DSM
|1:45:06
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:10:28
|21
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:25:56
|22
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:43:31
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|2:54:46
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.