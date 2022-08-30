Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 10: Remco Evenepoel blitzes his rivals with dominant TT win

The Belgian expands his lead at the top of the overall classification.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) made his biggest deposit on the red jersey as he blasted to victory in the time trial on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, beating his nearest rival by almost a minute.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) was the next best rider. The Slovenian finished some 48 seconds behind Evenepoel while Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was third and a minute slower than the Belgian.

Evenepoel was 36 seconds up on his teammate Cavagna at the second intermediate time check and continued to add time to his buffer over the second half of the course. Roglič gained time on Cavagna following the second check, having been a second slower than the Frenchman, but he gave away an extra 11 seconds on Evenepoel on the way to the line.

Roglič now moves into second overall but Evenepoel drastically extended his advantage in the GC and he now takes a 2:41 lead into stage 11. Enric Mas (Movistar), who started the day in second place, limited his losses as much as possible but dropped down to third after giving away 1:51 to Evenepoel in the TT.

“That’s a big surprise,” Evenepoel said when he was told of the 48-second margin of victory. “I saw that my teammate Remi did very well and, actually, it was perfect that he did such a good time trial for me to know the good times. When I was still sitting on the bus, I could see that everybody was actually slowing down in the second part compared to his time.

“I knew I just had to push one power all the time because it was flat with a super hard finish. My legs were so heavy on this last bump, it was really hard, but it was super nice to win this time trial in the red jersey. It’s an amazing feeling.

“I’m just so happy to take a stage win. I think I achieved what I came to do and now we’re going to fight and try to win this Vuelta. The pressure is off, I won a stage, so now the whole team is super confident. Everyone is performing so well, now we just need to fight to keep this jersey and take it home to Wevelgem.”

How it happened

After the second rest day of the race, the Vuelta ramped up again with an almost pan-flat time trial test from Elche to Alicante. The 31.1km effort was going to be a defining moment in the fight for the red jersey. With nary a climb to be seen along the way, it was one for the true time trialists.

There would be a massive eight non-starters with the vast majority, including Sam Bennett and Ethan Hayter, pulling out due to a positive COVID-19 test. It brought the number of coronavirus positives during the race so far to 15.

As the early starters rolled through the finish line, the quickest time changed regularly. It wasn’t until Cavagna hit the course around 45 minutes into proceedings that a benchmark would be set.

The Frenchman blasted around the course almost a minute quicker than anyone else, beating the previous best time set by Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) by 52 seconds. Even as the likes of Rohan Dennis and Fred Wright completed their runs, Cavagna was comfortable in the hotseat.

Of the non-GC riders, U.S. time trial champion Lawson Craddock was the man that pushed him closest, setting the second quickest time as he crossed the line 37 seconds down on Cavagna. He would eventually finish in sixth.

It soon became clear that Cavagna’s biggest threat would come much later on as the final riders rolled through.

Putting in an impressive performance, though not troubling the top of the time sheets, was Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan). The Colombian caught Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the final corners, despite starting two minutes behind the Giro d’Italia champion. He ultimately lost 1:47 on Evenepoel but placed himself well within the other GC contenders.

Ineos Grenadiers had a good day with Carlos Rodriguez leading the way with his fourth-placed finish. The Spaniard gave away 1:22 on Evenepoel but gained time on most others and closed in on the podium. Pavel Sivakov was just five seconds back with Tao Geoghegan Hart an extra 19 seconds back.

João Almeida would have started the day looking to gain time on many of his rivals, but the UAE Team Emirates rider lost time after a mistake in the final meters of the race. Almeida mistakenly took the deviation road for the race vehicles and had to slow and turn around before he could get back onto the course.

He lost 2:13 and his teammate Juan Ayuso lost a further four seconds, allowing Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) to jump ahead of him in the GC.

The biggest contest of the day was between Roglič and Evenepoel, who started four minutes apart. Roglič set off first and went through the opening time check on the same time as Cavagna. Any hopes that he may have had of winning the stage were quickly squashed as Evenepoel stormed through the intermediate check at 21 seconds up.

That gap extended to 36 seconds by the second check and ballooned to 48 over Roglič by the line.

The general classification battle will take a back seat as the sprinters take center stage for Wednesday’s ride from ElPozo Alimentación to Cabo de Gata. The GC contenders will have to wait until Thursday to have another go at each other as the peloton tries to figure out how to crack Evenepoel.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 10 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team33:18
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:48
3CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:00
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1:22
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:27
6CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:37
7YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:42
8GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:46
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team1:47
10MAS EnricMovistar Team1:51
11HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:53
12O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:53
13WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:53
14OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:59
15ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2:13
16DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team2:16
17AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2:17
18POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2:18
19DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma2:21
20DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:22
21VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:22
22KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:24
23VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck2:26
24GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:43
25SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious2:46
26MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:48
27AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:52
28O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:56
29ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:56
30TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:57
31PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost2:57
32ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:59
33PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:03
34GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic3:05
35URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3:07
36FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:11
37GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3:13
38JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team3:15
39EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH3:21
40DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:25
41BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:30
42MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:37
43KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe3:46
44HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe3:48
45HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe3:51
46REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ3:58
47POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:02
48JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:04
49SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious4:04
50CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4:10
51VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4:14
52BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi4:24
53MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe4:25
54SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost4:26
55ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:30
56LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:30
57MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck4:32
58HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech4:38
59HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma4:38
60MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:38
61BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team4:40
62DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech4:41
63VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:44
64TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team4:47
65CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team4:48
66CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost4:50
67PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team4:50
68CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:52
69CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo4:52
70ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious4:53
71NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM4:54
72FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech4:54
73CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal4:54
74MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma4:58
75BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma4:59
76FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis4:59
77PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma5:02
78CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma5:02
79RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic5:02
80IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech5:05
81BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech5:05
82BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious5:06
83PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers5:06
84HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:08
85VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost5:08
86DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM5:08
87MAS LluísMovistar Team5:10
88BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5:11
89OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic5:12
90FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe5:13
91MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic5:14
92RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team5:15
93CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi5:16
94NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team5:17
95PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team5:17
96MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team5:18
97LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious5:18
98PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ5:19
99GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:19
100PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team5:22
101CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost5:22
102GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech5:22
103BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5:23
104MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates5:23
105BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal5:23
106STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck5:25
107MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ5:26
108LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ5:27
109HERRADA JesúsCofidis5:29
110OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma5:29
111TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:29
112KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe5:29
113PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ5:35
114JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck5:35
115VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck5:38
116BOL JetseBurgos-BH5:38
117VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:42
118TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck5:42
119MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5:46
120ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:47
121OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates5:48
122ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5:48
123CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH5:48
124GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic5:49
125MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates5:52
126TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers5:52
127ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma5:53
128KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost5:54
129VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal5:58
130MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi6:03
131LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo6:11
132ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates6:13
133DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:15
134ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma6:17
135MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal6:20
136GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma6:22
137SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:24
138GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic6:25
139NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH6:26
140HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM6:31
141AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi6:32
142DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH6:33
143ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6:40
144VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:40
145SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ6:45
146TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma6:47
147SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates6:52
148MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck6:56
149CHAMPION ThomasCofidis7:06
150VILLELLA DavideCofidis7:12
151BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM7:16
152CIMOLAI DavideCofidis7:20
153COQUARD BryanCofidis7:24
154OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH7:28
155VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:44
156VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe8:07
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 34:35:50
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2:41
3MAS EnricMovistar Team3:03
4RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers3:55
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:50
6AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:53
7ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates6:45
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team6:50
9SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers7:06
10GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers7:37
11O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team7:46
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM8:44
13HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe9:24
14MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:32
15VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team10:07
16CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost10:08
17DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team10:13
18PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost10:44
19URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost11:49
20MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious11:52
21HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe13:36
22POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:51
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe14:04
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious14:11
25POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates15:13
26CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers19:26
27VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck22:12
28CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH22:16
29LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious22:18
30MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ23:24
31BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:26
32PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma25:09
33REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ25:10
34PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ26:10
35OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma29:03
36HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma29:16
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team29:54
38TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:18
39VERONA CarlosMovistar Team32:50
40PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ33:49
41BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi34:42
42VILLELLA DavideCofidis37:35
43CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team39:00
44ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo39:47
45FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis39:50
46BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious39:54
47SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates41:51
48ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious42:06
49CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost43:07
50SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco43:14
51VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team44:13
52ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team45:03
53NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team45:59
54CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco46:47
55MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck47:28
56HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco47:42
57ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team47:47
58HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech49:12
59GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma49:53
60FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe50:07
61EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH50:27
62VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers52:00
63PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team52:12
64HERRADA JesúsCofidis54:44
65MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi58:45
66MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team59:03
67STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck59:17
68MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team1:01:29
69GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:01:43
70WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:01:55
71NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:02:18
72GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:33
73GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:41
74DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma1:02:50
75BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:04:02
76JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:04:26
77DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:04:30
78MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:06:30
79PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:07:53
80ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:07:55
81ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma1:09:33
82PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:09:39
83LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:10:20
84VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:11:20
85CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:11:57
86BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:12:09
87VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:15:32
88ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:15:46
89BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:16:39
90MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma1:18:03
91PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:19:01
92BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:19:16
93GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:19:17
94CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:22:33
95AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:22:39
96DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:23:57
97KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:24:54
98LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:25:21
99DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:25:25
100CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:25:58
101BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:27:40
102IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:28:19
103DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:29:13
104PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:29:23
105TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:29:43
106MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:29:44
107BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:30:31
108BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:30:48
109TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers1:31:32
110JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck1:32:15
111VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck1:32:29
112OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:33:40
113KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe1:34:18
114CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:35:34
115CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma1:37:10
116GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:39:48
117GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma1:40:43
118SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:41:48
119CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:42:21
120SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:43:12
121OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:43:43
122GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:45:01
123DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech1:45:17
124CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:46:40
125HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:48:03
126KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo1:49:02
127TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:50:53
128FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech1:51:16
129RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:51:42
130SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost1:51:50
131MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:53:09
132NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:53:19
133BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:54:17
134ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates1:57:42
135FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:58:37
136HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM1:59:26
137COQUARD BryanCofidis2:02:00
138DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM2:02:12
139ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:04:27
140RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:04:27
141VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe2:06:52
142LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ2:08:13
143MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:08:14
144AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi2:09:00
145O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:09:16
146TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma2:10:39
147MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal2:13:58
148VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:18:47
149OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates2:19:55
150TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck2:21:00
151MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck2:25:47
152MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe2:25:48
153CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:26:27
154JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:26:55
155MAS LluísMovistar Team2:28:16
156VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:35:22
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo147
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team85
3SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates81
4ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma73
5WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious67
6BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team67
7MAS EnricMovistar Team61
8MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic41
9VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck40
10HERRADA JesúsCofidis40
11SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers38
12JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
13MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
14RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers34
15ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates34
16MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck34
17CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal31
18YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
20GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco30
21GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers28
22CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco27
23AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates26
24IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech25
25O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team22
26PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost21
27PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
28MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
29DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
30SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost20
31MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
32BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19
33PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ19
34COQUARD BryanCofidis18
35TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
36FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
37VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers17
38MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma17
39DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech17
40LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
41HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe15
42TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
43ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious15
44STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
45CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
46BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal15
47PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
48ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13
49HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
50DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH13
51OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH13
52KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe12
53VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe11
54ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates10
55LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team10
56ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ10
57VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost10
58MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
59GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic9
60DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM8
61ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma7
62REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
63CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
64VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck6
65TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck6
66HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
67MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4
68ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
69HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech3
70GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
71ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
72VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2
73HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2
74OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
75MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2
76EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
77MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2
78CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 34:35:50
2RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers3:55
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:53
4ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates6:45
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers7:06
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM8:44
7MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious11:52
8HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe13:36
9PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma25:09
10CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team39:00
11BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious39:54
12ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious42:06
13VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team44:13
14PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team52:12
15STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck59:17
16WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:01:55
17GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:41
18BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team1:04:02
19MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1:06:30
20ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma1:09:33
21PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:09:39
22LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:10:20
23VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:15:32
24ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:15:46
25BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:16:39
26MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma1:18:03
27PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:19:01
28BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:19:16
29GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma1:19:17
30CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:22:33
31AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:22:39
32CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:25:58
33TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:29:43
34BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:30:48
35TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers1:31:32
36GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:39:48
37GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma1:40:43
38CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:42:21
39GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:45:01
40TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo1:50:53
41RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:51:42
42BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:54:17
43FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:58:37
44HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM1:59:26
45O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:09:16
46JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:26:55
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck40
2STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck21
3JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
4SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates16
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ12
6FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
7MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
8PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost10
9HERRADA JesúsCofidis10
10EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9
11ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
12BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team8
13WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
14ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma6
15CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
16BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
18MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
19ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma4
20MAS EnricMovistar Team4
21MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
22VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
23VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
24CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
25DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
26AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
27OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
28ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
29DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
30BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
31CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1
32AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
33LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
34IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
35OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
36GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1
37AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 103:14:01
2UAE Team Emirates0:29
3Bahrain - Victorious11:31
4Movistar Team12:45
5EF Education-EasyPost14:02
6Astana Qazaqstan Team14:09
7Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:43
8Jumbo-Visma19:01
9BORA - hansgrohe19:51
10Groupama - FDJ43:50
11Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team44:29
12Team BikeExchange - Jayco48:59
13Burgos-BH59:17
14AG2R Citroën Team1:18:37
15Equipo Kern Pharma1:19:04
16Alpecin-Deceuninck1:26:19
17Euskaltel - Euskadi1:30:57
18Cofidis1:36:39
19Team DSM1:45:06
20Trek - Segafredo2:10:28
21Israel - Premier Tech2:25:56
22Team Arkéa Samsic2:43:31
23Lotto Soudal2:54:46

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

