Vuelta a España stage 10: Primož Roglič takes the win with late charge, leads overall

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) surged to the Vuelta a España stage 10 win, gapping a group from a well-timed attack launched at 150 meters out.

Riding an uphill attack initiated by Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), the green jersey rocketed to the stage win, dropping sprinters and climbers alike.

“Super happy, never easy to win. I had legs — this doesn’t change much we have to keep momentum and day by day,” Roglič said.

With the time bonus for the stage win, the defending Vuelta champion takes back the overall lead from Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Full report to follow.