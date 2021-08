Vuelta a España stage 10: Michael Storer scores second win

Michael Storer (Team DSM) grabbed the win on stage 10 of the 2021 Vuelta a España from the front of a 31-man breakaway.

The Australian also won stage 7.

Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) took over the GC lead, while Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) crashed on a technical, high-speed descent with 12km to go.

Full results and race report to follow.