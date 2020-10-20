Vuelta a España stage 1: Primož Roglič picks up another Spanish win
Chris Froome appeared to struggle on the final climb in the first stage of the Spanish grand tour.
From a star-studded field, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took the first win of the 2020 Vuelta a España.
Roglič picked up where he left off as the defending champion.
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) led the final 5 kilometers for his team captain, setting up Roglič for an attack at the red kite.
Enric Mas (Movistar) was in the group of GC contenders at the front and commented, “I felt good, even if it was, pardon the expression, f*cking hard. The wind was very dangerous, with strong gusts, and it was cold. It’s something we’re going to have to get used to in this Vuelta.”
Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) was distanced before the final climb and was not able to contribute to the Ineos Grenadiers efforts for Richard Carapaz.
Both Michael Woods and Dani Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) suffered a crash and were not in the front group for the stage finale.
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) who was in the front group said, “The last climb I knew from previous years, I needed to be smart, and not go with the early attacks, or I could explode and get dropped. I had to go at my rhythm, and I could stay with them. And in the finish, I knew it was downhill and it was quite nervous.”
Full report to follow.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22:34
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:01
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01
|4
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01
|5
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:01
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:01
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:04
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|9
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|10
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:51
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:51
|12
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51
|13
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:51
|14
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:51
|15
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:51
|16
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:51
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:51
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:08
|19
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17
|20
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:17
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:32
|22
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38
|23
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38
|24
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:38
|25
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:51
|26
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:51
|27
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:51
|28
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51
|29
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:22
|30
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|2:22
|31
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:22
|32
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:22
|33
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:22
|34
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|2:22
|35
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:22
|36
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:22
|37
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|4:06
|38
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4:29
|39
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:29
|40
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:29
|41
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|4:31
|42
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|4:31
|43
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:51
|44
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:57
|45
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:36
|46
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:36
|47
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:38
|48
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|5:49
|49
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:51
|50
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7:33
|51
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7:33
|53
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|7:33
|54
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|7:33
|55
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:33
|56
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7:54
|57
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:32
|58
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:32
|59
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|8:59
|60
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|8:59
|61
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:01
|63
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:56
|64
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|9:56
|65
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:16
|66
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:18
|67
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:50
|68
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|10:50
|69
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|10:50
|70
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:12
|71
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|11:12
|72
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:12
|73
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:12
|74
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:12
|75
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|11:12
|76
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:12
|77
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:12
|79
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:42
|80
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:42
|81
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:42
|82
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|12:16
|83
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12:16
|84
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|12:16
|85
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:37
|86
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:02
|87
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|14:35
|88
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|14:37
|89
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:51
|90
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|15:20
|91
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|15:20
|92
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|15:20
|93
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|15:20
|94
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:20
|95
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|15:20
|96
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:20
|97
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:20
|98
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:20
|99
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:20
|100
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:20
|101
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:20
|102
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:20
|103
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|15:20
|104
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:20
|105
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|15:20
|106
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:20
|107
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:20
|108
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|15:20
|109
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:20
|110
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:20
|111
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:20
|112
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:20
|113
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:20
|114
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:20
|115
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:20
|116
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|15:20
|117
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|15:20
|118
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:20
|119
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:20
|120
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|15:20
|121
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:20
|122
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|15:20
|124
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:20
|125
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15:20
|126
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:20
|127
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|15:20
|128
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:20
|129
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|15:20
|130
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|15:20
|131
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:20
|132
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|15:20
|133
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:20
|134
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:20
|136
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:20
|137
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:20
|138
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:20
|139
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|15:20
|140
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:20
|141
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|16:21
|142
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|16:21
|143
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|16:21
|144
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:21
|145
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|16:21
|146
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|16:21
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:22:24
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:05
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:07
|4
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11
|5
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:11
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:11
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:14
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|9
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|10
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:01
|12
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|13
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01
|14
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:01
|15
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|16
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18
|19
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:25
|20
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:27
|21
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:42
|22
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:48
|23
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:48
|24
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48
|25
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:01
|26
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:01
|27
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:01
|28
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:01
|29
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:32
|30
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|2:32
|31
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2:32
|32
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:32
|33
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:32
|34
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|2:32
|35
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:32
|36
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32
|37
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|4:16
|38
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4:39
|39
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|4:39
|40
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:39
|41
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|4:41
|42
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|4:41
|43
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:00
|44
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:07
|45
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:46
|46
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:46
|47
|RIVERA Brandon Smith
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:48
|48
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|5:59
|49
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:01
|50
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7:43
|51
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7:43
|53
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|7:43
|54
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|7:43
|55
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:43
|56
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:04
|57
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:42
|58
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:42
|59
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9:09
|60
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|9:09
|61
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:11
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|4
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|5
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|10
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|9
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|10
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5
|12
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|13
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|14
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|15
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|16
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|17
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|18
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|4:22:35
|2
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:50
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|2
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|4
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|5
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|6
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|7
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|8
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|9
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:08:32
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.