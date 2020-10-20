Vuelta a España stage 1: Primož Roglič picks up another Spanish win

From a star-studded field, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took the first win of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Roglič picked up where he left off as the defending champion.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) led the final 5 kilometers for his team captain, setting up Roglič for an attack at the red kite.

Enric Mas (Movistar) was in the group of GC contenders at the front and commented, “I felt good, even if it was, pardon the expression, f*cking hard. The wind was very dangerous, with strong gusts, and it was cold. It’s something we’re going to have to get used to in this Vuelta.”

Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) was distanced before the final climb and was not able to contribute to the Ineos Grenadiers efforts for Richard Carapaz.

Both Michael Woods and Dani Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) suffered a crash and were not in the front group for the stage finale.

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) who was in the front group said, “The last climb I knew from previous years, I needed to be smart, and not go with the early attacks, or I could explode and get dropped. I had to go at my rhythm, and I could stay with them. And in the finish, I knew it was downhill and it was quite nervous.”

Full report to follow.

