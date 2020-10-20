2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 1: Primož Roglič picks up another Spanish win

Chris Froome appeared to struggle on the final climb in the first stage of the Spanish grand tour.

From a star-studded field, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took the first win of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Roglič picked up where he left off as the defending champion.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) led the final 5 kilometers for his team captain, setting up Roglič for an attack at the red kite.

Enric Mas (Movistar) was in the group of GC contenders at the front and commented, “I felt good, even if it was, pardon the expression, f*cking hard. The wind was very dangerous, with strong gusts, and it was cold. It’s something we’re going to have to get used to in this Vuelta.”

Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) was distanced before the final climb and was not able to contribute to the Ineos Grenadiers efforts for Richard Carapaz.

Both Michael Woods and Dani Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) suffered a crash and were not in the front group for the stage finale.

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) who was in the front group said, “The last climb I knew from previous years, I needed to be smart, and not go with the early attacks, or I could explode and get dropped. I had to go at my rhythm, and I could stay with them. And in the finish, I knew it was downhill and it was quite nervous.”

Full report to follow.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4:22:34
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:01
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:01
4CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:01
5GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:01
6MAS EnricMovistar Team0:01
7CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:04
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
9BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:40
10BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:51
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:51
12GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:51
13IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:51
14NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:51
15DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:51
16DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:51
17FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:51
18MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08
19ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:17
20SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:17
21MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling1:32
22HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:38
23COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:38
24EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:38
25SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers1:51
26MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren1:51
27POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren1:51
28CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:51
29SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie2:22
30ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team2:22
31AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:22
32CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:22
33HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:22
34HIRT JanCCC Team2:22
35GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:22
36LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:22
37BARTA WillCCC Team4:06
38ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4:29
39MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling4:29
40VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:29
41SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team4:31
42VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team4:31
43RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo4:51
44SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie4:57
45LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:36
46ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5:36
47RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers5:38
48GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal5:49
49BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation5:51
50GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7:33
51SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7:33
53OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team7:33
54ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team7:33
55MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:33
56VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling7:54
57DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling8:32
58PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8:32
59LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA8:59
60STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb8:59
61OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie9:01
63PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ9:56
64MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal9:56
65SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe10:16
66VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma10:18
67HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma10:50
68ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb10:50
69KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team10:50
70BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:12
71IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team11:12
72FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers11:12
73VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers11:12
74GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale11:12
75CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH11:12
76DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo11:12
77AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers11:12
79HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie11:42
80STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott11:42
81GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott11:42
82MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH12:16
83GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling12:16
84ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team12:16
85TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie12:37
86LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ14:02
87JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling14:35
88VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal14:37
89GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation14:51
90FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team15:20
91EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH15:20
92MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal15:20
93OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH15:20
94PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation15:20
95SMIT WillieBurgos-BH15:20
96STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step15:20
97LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ15:20
98DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling15:20
99BOLE GregaBahrain - McLaren15:20
100OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates15:20
101BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:20
102WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren15:20
103THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal15:20
104WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers15:20
105VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH15:20
106DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling15:20
107HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation15:20
108ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team15:20
109INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren15:20
110DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren15:20
111FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie15:20
112BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling15:20
113SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott15:20
114RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation15:20
115BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren15:20
116VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling15:20
117DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb15:20
118SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott15:20
119GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers15:20
120WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team15:20
121SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott15:20
122WELLENS TimLotto Soudal15:20
124ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ15:20
125MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie15:20
126ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:20
127SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA15:20
128GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step15:20
129VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal15:20
130DEWULF StanLotto Soudal15:20
131MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:20
132CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling15:20
133KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo15:20
134PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:20
136MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step15:20
137WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren15:20
138BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step15:20
139GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team15:20
140SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ15:20
141GESCHKE SimonCCC Team16:21
142KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb16:21
143SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb16:21
144TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale16:21
145MARECZKO JakubCCC Team16:21
146VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team16:21
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4:22:24
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:05
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:07
4CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:11
5GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:11
6MAS EnricMovistar Team0:11
7CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:14
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:20
9BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:50
10BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:01
12GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01
13IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team1:01
14NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:01
15DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1:01
16DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma1:01
17FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:01
18MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18
19ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:25
20SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:27
21MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling1:42
22HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates1:48
23COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:48
24EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:48
25SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers2:01
26MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren2:01
27POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2:01
28CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale2:01
29SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie2:32
30ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team2:32
31AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA2:32
32CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:32
33HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:32
34HIRT JanCCC Team2:32
35GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:32
36LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo2:32
37BARTA WillCCC Team4:16
38ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4:39
39MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling4:39
40VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:39
41SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team4:41
42VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team4:41
43RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo5:00
44SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie5:07
45LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:46
46ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5:46
47RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers5:48
48GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal5:59
49BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation6:01
50GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7:43
51SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA7:43
53OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team7:43
54ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team7:43
55MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:43
56VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling8:04
57DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling8:42
58PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8:42
59LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA9:09
60STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb9:09
61OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie9:11
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma25
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers20
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation16
4CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott14
5GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe12
6MAS EnricMovistar Team10
7CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling9
8KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma8
9BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma7
10BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step6
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5
12LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4
13GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
14IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3
15NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2
16ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
17DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates1
18RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team4:22:35
2BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:50
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma10
2JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale6
3MAS EnricMovistar Team6
4BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
5BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
6MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2
7CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
8SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
9AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 13:08:32

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

