2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España stage 4: Sam Bennett muscles to win fast sprint

Philipsen gets the last-corner jump, but Bennett nips the UAE rider at the line.

On the first day for sprinters at the Vuelta a España, Deceuninck-Quick-Step set up their sprinter Sam Bennett and the Irishman delivered in a fast, downhill finish, just nipping Jasper Philipsen (UAE) at the line.

After a high-speed set-up on wide-open highways — the peloton was averaging well over 60kph in the final 10km — the finish was technical, with two hard turns inside the last 500m.

With 2km to go, Deceuninck-Quick-Step took the reins, and commanded the front until a righthand turn at 500m. At a lefthand turn at 300m, Philipsen blazed through the inside of the corner and jumped hard, getting a gap on Bennett and the rest of the sprinters. It was only in the final meters that Bennett was able to get on his wheel and then come around at the line, with Jakub Mareczko (CCC) third.

“It was so fast in the run-in, a bit nervous,” Bennett said. “It was fast all day, but a bit sketchy at the end.”

Indeed, the riders covered the 192km stage in 3:53.

“In the final, we weren’t all together yet,” Bennett said of his teammates. “We said we needed to be together at one point, and at that point we all came together perfectly. We just asked three guys to be there, but the entire team was there. When we went into the last left hander it looked a bit dirty, and we weren’t sure how much grip there was. I saw 300 meters to go, and Jasper came up in the inside and got a jump. I didn’t think I would be able to get him.”

But get him he did, and the Bennett was all smiles and congratulations for his teammates at the end.

The 192km day was raced largely on wide-open highways with a net elevation loss. The peloton finished in well under four hours. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

There was no change to the general classification, with Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) holding onto the lead, 5 seconds ahead of Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up National) and 13 seconds before Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

“It was super fast and a little scary,” Roglic said. “The team did a good job of protecting me. One day more in red.”

Movistar’s Enric Mas echoed Roglic’s sentiment on the fast day being less than relaxing.

“It’s been anything but an easy day, we had to be wary from the start,” said Mas, who sits fourth overall and is wearing the best young rider’s white jersey. “But luckily nothing happened although it was a tense stage for the whole day. We did well today, trying to spend as little energy as possible.”

How the stage played out

After the Vuelta opened earlier this week with three climbing stages in a row, today’s stage was an easier one — at least one paper. In fact, the first half was downhill before roughly leveling out for the run-in to Ejea de los Caballeros with a single sprint point at 169km.

It was a long day for four riders, who went out on the attack just 2km into the stage. Harry Tanfield (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH) and Willie Smit (Burgos-BH) got clear almost from the gun, and spent hour rotating together across northern Spain.

Harry Tanfield (AG2R) leads his all-day companions Jesus Ezquerra Muela, Willie Smit (both Burgos-BH), and Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Cofidis). Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Behind, Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step shared duties on the front of the peloton.

Coming into the sprint point, Tanfield attacked to take maximum points and a few meters on his breakaway companions. Smit bridged up, sat on for a bit, and then attacked Tanfield on a bit of a rise.

It was all for naught as the peloton got serious and ramped up the pace to set up the sprinters for the finish.

Maté and Ezquerra were caught at 22km to go, and with Tanfield brought to heel soon after with Movistar doing much of the work on the front of the peloton. Smit stubbornly stayed out in front for another few kilometers, riding on his top tube with the massive peloton just a few hundred meters behind on a wide-open highway.

Once inside the final 10km, a fast day just got faster, as Movistar wound it up to keep its GC riders safe and Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck did the same to position their sprinters.

UAE and Philipsen nearly spoiled Deceuninck’s party for Bennett, but the 2020 Tour de France green jersey showed he still has the legs to finish it off at the Vuelta.

Jasper Philipsen (UAE) jumped at the corner at 300m to go and nearly held it to the line, but Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) came around at the last second. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step3:53:29
2PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates0:00
3MARECZKO JakubCCC Team0:00
4ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe0:00
5THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal0:00
6MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
7KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb0:00
8RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
9MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
10CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling0:00
11ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
12JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling0:00
13SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott0:00
14MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
15MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH0:00
16WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team0:00
17OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:00
18MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
19ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
20KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
22ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
23WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren0:00
24DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo0:00
25JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale0:00
26PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:00
27MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
28SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe0:00
29GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
30MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal0:00
31CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
32ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
33BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:00
34LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ0:00
35VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team0:00
36ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team0:00
37GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling0:00
38BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
39MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
40CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:00
41ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:00
42BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
43EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott0:00
44VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:00
45POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren0:00
46DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:00
47GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:00
48SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
49ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
50MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling0:00
51STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott0:00
52ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ0:00
53SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:00
54NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:00
55IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:00
56OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH0:00
57MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
58ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
59OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
60AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:00
61PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
62SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:00
63SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
64BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling0:00
65DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling0:00
66HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates0:00
67GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
68HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
69FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
70VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team0:00
71VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
72HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
73RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
74CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:00
75MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH0:00
76DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
77ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team0:00
78GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
79EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:00
80LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
81BARTA WillCCC Team0:00
82DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling0:00
83SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott0:00
84VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling0:00
85KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team0:00
86DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling0:00
87WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers0:00
88GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
89SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers0:00
90VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal0:00
91DEWULF StanLotto Soudal0:00
92GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale0:00
93PALUTA MichałCCC Team0:00
94CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
95VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH0:00
96LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo0:00
97VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
98GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team0:00
99GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott0:00
100BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00
101SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott0:00
102ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb0:00
103SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb0:00
104SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe0:20
105MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma0:25
106CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:25
107LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie0:28
108HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
109STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
110MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
111LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:28
112SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:28
113EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:28
114BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
115LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe0:33
116WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:42
117SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:42
118DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling0:42
119HIRT JanCCC Team0:42
120LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:42
121RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates0:42
122TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie0:42
123FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers0:42
124COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:42
125BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:42
126GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step0:42
127PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation0:42
128MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal0:42
129OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie0:42
130AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:42
131TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale0:42
132WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling0:42
133SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:42
134CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA0:42
135DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren0:42
136INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren0:42
137GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:42
138POWER RobertTeam Sunweb0:42
139VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling0:42
140CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:57
141FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie0:57
142DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb0:57
143STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb0:57
144SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe1:12
145FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:16
146IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:16
147VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:16
148RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1:22
149LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:22
150DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ1:22
151BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren1:22
152BOLE GregaBahrain - McLaren1:22
153VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:06
154OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2:06
155SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation2:06
156KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo2:06
157VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:06
158WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren2:06
159ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:06
160BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:06
161CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale2:06
162MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2:06
163HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie2:06
164SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb2:06
165SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2:06
166SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:06
167OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling2:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 16:30:53
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:05
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:13
4MAS EnricMovistar Team0:32
5CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:38
6KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:17
8CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:29
9SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:55
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:57
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:08
12DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:31
13NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2:53
14ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:55
15BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:58
16FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates3:05
17POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren3:13
18MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling3:31
19IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3:37
20GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:00
21CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step4:16
22HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates4:41
23VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:42
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team7:17
25SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers8:35
26MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:14
27HERRADA JoséCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:22
28ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team12:13
29GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal12:18
30BARTA WillCCC Team13:54
31COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates14:38
32VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15:47
33EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo18:00
34ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ18:24
35ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team18:32
36GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma19:39
37LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo19:42
38SIMON JulienTeam Total Direct Energie19:57
39DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma21:05
40SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie22:22
41CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale23:08
42GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:44
43HIRT JanCCC Team24:32
44MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:18
45CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA25:43
46SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott26:40
47VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling26:51
48BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation27:54
49DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo28:53
50PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29:31
51RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo29:31
52LASTRA JonathanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA29:35
53IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team29:39
54MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH29:57
55GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott30:02
56AMEZQUETA JulenCaja Rural - Seguros RGA30:43
57KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team31:49
58LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:53
59ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb31:58
60POWER RobertTeam Sunweb32:19
61MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal32:29
62ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team32:41
63OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie33:02
64CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH33:04
65STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step33:29
66AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers33:45
67DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling34:23
68VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers34:31
69FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team34:56
70BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA34:57
71GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale35:01
72OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team35:07
73SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ35:56
74STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott36:23
75ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team37:16
76BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren37:38
77FROOME ChrisINEOS Grenadiers37:45
78LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ37:50
79HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation37:53
80SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott38:05
81DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb38:08
82WELLENS TimLotto Soudal38:12
83SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA38:16
84WURF CameronINEOS Grenadiers38:39
85DEWULF StanLotto Soudal38:50
86WOODS MichaelEF Pro Cycling39:26
87GASPAROTTO EnricoNTT Pro Cycling39:30
88FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie39:35
89SMIT WillieBurgos-BH39:59
90GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation40:42
91LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ40:45
92GOŁAŚ MichałINEOS Grenadiers40:48
93OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH41:11
94VILELA RicardoBurgos-BH41:11
95MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH41:32
96BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:41
97HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma41:41
98PICCOLI JamesIsrael Start-Up Nation41:53
99VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling41:53
100MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie42:00
101ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step42:08
102MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step42:08
103DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling42:34
104VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal42:36
105GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Pro Team42:40
106STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb42:41
107BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step42:45
108DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren42:45
109GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step42:45
110EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH43:07
111WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren43:13
112MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal43:16
113THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal43:17
114JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling43:19
115JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale43:25
116LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo43:28
117KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo44:09
118TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie44:10
119LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie44:10
120PALUTA MichałCCC Team45:06
121ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ45:20
122MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:21
123WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team45:21
124RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation45:21
125BARBERO CarlosNTT Pro Cycling45:21
126ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA45:26
127PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:26
128SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe45:26
129PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates45:43
130SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA46:00
131DYBALL BenjaminNTT Pro Cycling46:03
132INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren46:03
133VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal46:05
134MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma46:17
135RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates46:40
136BOLE GregaBahrain - McLaren46:48
137OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates46:57
138KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb46:59
139VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team46:59
140TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale47:01
141HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie47:05
142CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling47:30
143ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team47:37
144VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma47:37
145BOL JetseBurgos-BH48:27
146MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe48:35
147BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits49:12
148CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step50:02
149WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren50:11
150SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb50:20
151OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates50:33
152SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb51:44
153SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe51:50
154EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott51:51
155DOCKER MitchellEF Pro Cycling52:23
156VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling52:48
157SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott53:16
158SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe53:41
159RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation53:44
160SUTHERLAND RoryIsrael Start-Up Nation53:53
161MARECZKO JakubCCC Team54:09
162OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling57:47
163SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe58:16
164ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe58:20
165LAAS MartinBORA - hansgrohe58:51
166DELAGE MickaëlGroupama - FDJ59:52
167MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:00:25
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma65
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation57
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers50
4MAS EnricMovistar Team30
5SOLER MarcMovistar Team26
6BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step25
7CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling25
8CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott23
9KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma22
10GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe21
11PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates20
12VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team17
13MARECZKO JakubCCC Team16
14POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren14
15ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe14
16BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma13
17VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team12
18THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal12
19BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step11
20MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo10
21KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb9
22RÄIM MihkelIsrael Start-Up Nation8
23MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
24DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates6
25ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6
26CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale6
27CORT MagnusEF Pro Cycling6
28GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5
29ABERASTURI JonCaja Rural - Seguros RGA5
30ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4
31LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ4
32SÁEZ HéctorCaja Rural - Seguros RGA4
33TANFIELD HarryAG2R La Mondiale4
34MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling4
35GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
36JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtNTT Pro Cycling4
37IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team3
38COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates3
39SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott3
40NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2
41MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
42MADRAZO ÁngelBurgos-BH2
43ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team2
44MANZIN LorrenzoTeam Total Direct Energie2
45EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH2
46CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1
47MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
48RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo1
49FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie1
50MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH1
51HIVERT JonathanTeam Total Direct Energie1
52HIRT JanCCC Team-5
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1MAS EnricMovistar Team 16:31:25
2BAGIOLI AndreaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:26
3MÄDER GinoNTT Pro Cycling2:59
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:28
5VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team5:10
6SOSA Iván RamiroINEOS Grenadiers8:03
7ZIMMERMANN GeorgCCC Team11:41
8GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal11:46
9BARTA WillCCC Team13:22
10EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo17:28
11LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo19:10
12CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R La Mondiale22:36
13GARCÍA JhojanCaja Rural - Seguros RGA23:12
14CEPEDA Jefferson AlveiroCaja Rural - Seguros RGA25:11
15RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo28:59
16LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:21
17ARENSMAN ThymenTeam Sunweb31:26
18POWER RobertTeam Sunweb31:47
19MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal31:57
20STEIMLE JannikDeceuninck - Quick Step32:57
21DE BOD StefanNTT Pro Cycling33:51
22GODON DorianAG2R La Mondiale34:29
23STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott35:51
24ARANBURU AlexAstana Pro Team36:44
25BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - McLaren37:06
26DONOVAN MarkTeam Sunweb37:36
27DEWULF StanLotto Soudal38:18
28FERRON ValentinTeam Total Direct Energie39:03
29GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation40:10
30OSORIO Juan FelipeBurgos-BH40:39
31MOLENAAR AlexBurgos-BH41:00
32BARCELÓ FernandoCofidis, Solutions Crédits41:09
33DLAMINI NicNTT Pro Cycling42:02
34VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal42:04
35STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb42:09
36DAVIES ScottBahrain - McLaren42:13
37GARRISON IanDeceuninck - Quick Step42:13
38WRIGHT AlfredBahrain - McLaren42:41
39THIJSSEN GerbenLotto Soudal42:45
40PALUTA MichałCCC Team44:34
41MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits44:49
42RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation44:49
43SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe44:54
44PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates45:11
45INKELAAR KevinBahrain - McLaren45:31
46RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates46:08
47OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates46:25
48KANTER MaxTeam Sunweb46:27
49VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma47:05
50CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step49:30
51WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - McLaren49:39
52OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates50:01
53SALMON MartinTeam Sunweb51:12
54VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling52:16
55SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott52:44
56OWEN LoganEF Pro Cycling57:15
57MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo59:53
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers18
2MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation16
3KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma7
5WELLENS TimLotto Soudal6
6JAUREGUI QuentinAG2R La Mondiale6
7MAS EnricMovistar Team6
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6
9BOL JetseBurgos-BH4
10BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Start-Up Nation3
11VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal3
12POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2
13ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2
14SMIT WillieBurgos-BH2
15VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Pro Cycling2
16CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1
17VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team1
18IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1
19AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1
20BAGÜES AritzCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
21SERRANO GonzaloCaja Rural - Seguros RGA1
22CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
23SÜTTERLIN JashaTeam Sunweb1
24HIRT JanCCC Team-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 49:35:42
2Movistar Team1:42
3UAE-Team Emirates7:14
4Astana Pro Team13:33
5Mitchelton-Scott24:21
6Trek - Segafredo32:16
7INEOS Grenadiers34:06
8Deceuninck - Quick Step37:12
9Cofidis, Solutions Crédits40:59
10CCC Team46:34
11Groupama - FDJ49:56
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA58:16
13NTT Pro Cycling1:00:26
14Israel Start-Up Nation1:00:32
15Bahrain - McLaren1:02:24
16EF Pro Cycling1:03:30
17Team Total Direct Energie1:10:50
18Lotto Soudal1:14:04
19BORA - hansgrohe1:20:21
20AG2R La Mondiale1:20:43
21Team Sunweb1:28:43
22Burgos-BH1:31:31

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

