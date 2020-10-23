Vuelta a España stage 4: Sam Bennett muscles to win fast sprint
Philipsen gets the last-corner jump, but Bennett nips the UAE rider at the line.
On the first day for sprinters at the Vuelta a España, Deceuninck-Quick-Step set up their sprinter Sam Bennett and the Irishman delivered in a fast, downhill finish, just nipping Jasper Philipsen (UAE) at the line.
After a high-speed set-up on wide-open highways — the peloton was averaging well over 60kph in the final 10km — the finish was technical, with two hard turns inside the last 500m.
With 2km to go, Deceuninck-Quick-Step took the reins, and commanded the front until a righthand turn at 500m. At a lefthand turn at 300m, Philipsen blazed through the inside of the corner and jumped hard, getting a gap on Bennett and the rest of the sprinters. It was only in the final meters that Bennett was able to get on his wheel and then come around at the line, with Jakub Mareczko (CCC) third.
“It was so fast in the run-in, a bit nervous,” Bennett said. “It was fast all day, but a bit sketchy at the end.”
Indeed, the riders covered the 192km stage in 3:53.
“In the final, we weren’t all together yet,” Bennett said of his teammates. “We said we needed to be together at one point, and at that point we all came together perfectly. We just asked three guys to be there, but the entire team was there. When we went into the last left hander it looked a bit dirty, and we weren’t sure how much grip there was. I saw 300 meters to go, and Jasper came up in the inside and got a jump. I didn’t think I would be able to get him.”
But get him he did, and the Bennett was all smiles and congratulations for his teammates at the end.
There was no change to the general classification, with Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) holding onto the lead, 5 seconds ahead of Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up National) and 13 seconds before Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
“It was super fast and a little scary,” Roglic said. “The team did a good job of protecting me. One day more in red.”
Movistar’s Enric Mas echoed Roglic’s sentiment on the fast day being less than relaxing.
“It’s been anything but an easy day, we had to be wary from the start,” said Mas, who sits fourth overall and is wearing the best young rider’s white jersey. “But luckily nothing happened although it was a tense stage for the whole day. We did well today, trying to spend as little energy as possible.”
How the stage played out
After the Vuelta opened earlier this week with three climbing stages in a row, today’s stage was an easier one — at least one paper. In fact, the first half was downhill before roughly leveling out for the run-in to Ejea de los Caballeros with a single sprint point at 169km.
It was a long day for four riders, who went out on the attack just 2km into the stage. Harry Tanfield (AG2R-La Mondiale), Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis), Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH) and Willie Smit (Burgos-BH) got clear almost from the gun, and spent hour rotating together across northern Spain.
Behind, Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step shared duties on the front of the peloton.
Coming into the sprint point, Tanfield attacked to take maximum points and a few meters on his breakaway companions. Smit bridged up, sat on for a bit, and then attacked Tanfield on a bit of a rise.
It was all for naught as the peloton got serious and ramped up the pace to set up the sprinters for the finish.
Maté and Ezquerra were caught at 22km to go, and with Tanfield brought to heel soon after with Movistar doing much of the work on the front of the peloton. Smit stubbornly stayed out in front for another few kilometers, riding on his top tube with the massive peloton just a few hundred meters behind on a wide-open highway.
Once inside the final 10km, a fast day just got faster, as Movistar wound it up to keep its GC riders safe and Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck did the same to position their sprinters.
UAE and Philipsen nearly spoiled Deceuninck’s party for Bennett, but the 2020 Tour de France green jersey showed he still has the legs to finish it off at the Vuelta.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:53:29
|2
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|0:00
|4
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|5
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|6
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|8
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|9
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|10
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|11
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|12
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|13
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|14
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|15
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|16
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|0:00
|17
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|18
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|19
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|20
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|22
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|23
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|24
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|25
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|26
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|27
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|28
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|29
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|30
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|31
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|32
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|33
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|34
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|35
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|36
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|37
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|38
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|39
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|40
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|41
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|42
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|43
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|44
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|45
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|46
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|47
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|48
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|49
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|50
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|51
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|52
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|53
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|54
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|55
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|56
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|57
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|58
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|59
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|60
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|61
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|62
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|63
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|64
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|65
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|66
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|67
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|68
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|69
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|70
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|0:00
|71
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|72
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|73
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|74
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|75
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|76
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|77
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|0:00
|78
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|79
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|80
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|81
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|0:00
|82
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|83
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|84
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|85
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|86
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|87
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|88
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|89
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|90
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|91
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|92
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|93
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|0:00
|94
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|95
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|0:00
|96
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|97
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|98
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|99
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|100
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00
|101
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|102
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|103
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|104
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:20
|105
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:25
|106
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:25
|107
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:28
|108
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|109
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|110
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|111
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|112
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:28
|113
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|0:28
|114
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|115
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|116
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:42
|117
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:42
|118
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:42
|119
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|0:42
|120
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:42
|121
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:42
|122
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:42
|123
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|124
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:42
|125
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:42
|126
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:42
|127
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:42
|128
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|0:42
|129
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:42
|130
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:42
|131
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42
|132
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:42
|133
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:42
|134
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:42
|135
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:42
|136
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:42
|137
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42
|138
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|0:42
|139
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:42
|140
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:57
|141
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:57
|142
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|0:57
|143
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:57
|144
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12
|145
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:16
|146
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:16
|147
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:16
|148
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22
|149
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:22
|150
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22
|151
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:22
|152
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:22
|153
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:06
|154
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2:06
|155
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:06
|156
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:06
|157
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:06
|158
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:06
|159
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:06
|160
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:06
|161
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06
|162
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:06
|163
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:06
|164
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|2:06
|165
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2:06
|166
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:06
|167
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:30:53
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:05
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:38
|6
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:29
|9
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:55
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:57
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:08
|12
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:31
|13
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:53
|14
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:55
|15
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:58
|16
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:05
|17
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:13
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:31
|19
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3:37
|20
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:00
|21
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:16
|22
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:41
|23
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:42
|24
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|7:17
|25
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:35
|26
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:14
|27
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:22
|28
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|12:13
|29
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|12:18
|30
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|13:54
|31
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:38
|32
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15:47
|33
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:00
|34
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:24
|35
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|18:32
|36
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:39
|37
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:42
|38
|SIMON Julien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:57
|39
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:05
|40
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:22
|41
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23:08
|42
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:44
|43
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|24:32
|44
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:18
|45
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25:43
|46
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|26:40
|47
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|26:51
|48
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:54
|49
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:53
|50
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29:31
|51
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:31
|52
|LASTRA Jonathan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|29:35
|53
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|29:39
|54
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|29:57
|55
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30:02
|56
|AMEZQUETA Julen
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|30:43
|57
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|31:49
|58
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:53
|59
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|31:58
|60
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|32:19
|61
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|32:29
|62
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|32:41
|63
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|33:02
|64
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|33:04
|65
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:29
|66
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:45
|67
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|34:23
|68
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:31
|69
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|34:56
|70
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34:57
|71
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35:01
|72
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|35:07
|73
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:56
|74
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:23
|75
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|37:16
|76
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|37:38
|77
|FROOME Chris
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:45
|78
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|37:50
|79
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:53
|80
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|38:05
|81
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|38:08
|82
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|38:12
|83
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|38:16
|84
|WURF Cameron
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:39
|85
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|38:50
|86
|WOODS Michael
|EF Pro Cycling
|39:26
|87
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|39:30
|88
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|39:35
|89
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|39:59
|90
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:42
|91
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:45
|92
|GOŁAŚ Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:48
|93
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|41:11
|94
|VILELA Ricardo
|Burgos-BH
|41:11
|95
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|41:32
|96
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:41
|97
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|41:41
|98
|PICCOLI James
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41:53
|99
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|41:53
|100
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|42:00
|101
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:08
|102
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:08
|103
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|42:34
|104
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|42:36
|105
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Pro Team
|42:40
|106
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|42:41
|107
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:45
|108
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|42:45
|109
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:45
|110
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|43:07
|111
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|43:13
|112
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|43:16
|113
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|43:17
|114
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|43:19
|115
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:25
|116
|LIEPIŅŠ Emīls
|Trek - Segafredo
|43:28
|117
|KAMP Alexander
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:09
|118
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|44:10
|119
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|44:10
|120
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|45:06
|121
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:20
|122
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:21
|123
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|45:21
|124
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|45:21
|125
|BARBERO Carlos
|NTT Pro Cycling
|45:21
|126
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|45:26
|127
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:26
|128
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:26
|129
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:43
|130
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|46:00
|131
|DYBALL Benjamin
|NTT Pro Cycling
|46:03
|132
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|46:03
|133
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|46:05
|134
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|46:17
|135
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:40
|136
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain - McLaren
|46:48
|137
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:57
|138
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|46:59
|139
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|46:59
|140
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|47:01
|141
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|47:05
|142
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|47:30
|143
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|47:37
|144
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:37
|145
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|48:27
|146
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:35
|147
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|49:12
|148
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:02
|149
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|50:11
|150
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|50:20
|151
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:33
|152
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|51:44
|153
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|51:50
|154
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|51:51
|155
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Pro Cycling
|52:23
|156
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|52:48
|157
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|53:16
|158
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:41
|159
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|53:44
|160
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|53:53
|161
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|54:09
|162
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|57:47
|163
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:16
|164
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:20
|165
|LAAS Martin
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:51
|166
|DELAGE Mickaël
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:52
|167
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:25
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|65
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|4
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|30
|5
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|26
|6
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25
|7
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|25
|8
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|10
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|11
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|12
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|17
|13
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|16
|14
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|14
|15
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|16
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|17
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|18
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|19
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|20
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|21
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|22
|RÄIM Mihkel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|23
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|24
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|25
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|26
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|27
|CORT Magnus
|EF Pro Cycling
|6
|28
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|29
|ABERASTURI Jon
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|30
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|31
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|32
|SÁEZ Héctor
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|33
|TANFIELD Harry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|34
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|35
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|36
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|37
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|38
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|39
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|40
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|41
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|42
|MADRAZO Ángel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|43
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|44
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|45
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|2
|46
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|47
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|48
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|49
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|50
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|1
|51
|HIVERT Jonathan
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1
|52
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-5
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|16:31:25
|2
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:26
|3
|MÄDER Gino
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:59
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:28
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|5:10
|6
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:03
|7
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|CCC Team
|11:41
|8
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|11:46
|9
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|13:22
|10
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:28
|11
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:10
|12
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22:36
|13
|GARCÍA Jhojan
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23:12
|14
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alveiro
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25:11
|15
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:59
|16
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:21
|17
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team Sunweb
|31:26
|18
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|31:47
|19
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|31:57
|20
|STEIMLE Jannik
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:57
|21
|DE BOD Stefan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|33:51
|22
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34:29
|23
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35:51
|24
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana Pro Team
|36:44
|25
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - McLaren
|37:06
|26
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team Sunweb
|37:36
|27
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|38:18
|28
|FERRON Valentin
|Team Total Direct Energie
|39:03
|29
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40:10
|30
|OSORIO Juan Felipe
|Burgos-BH
|40:39
|31
|MOLENAAR Alex
|Burgos-BH
|41:00
|32
|BARCELÓ Fernando
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41:09
|33
|DLAMINI Nic
|NTT Pro Cycling
|42:02
|34
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|42:04
|35
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|42:09
|36
|DAVIES Scott
|Bahrain - McLaren
|42:13
|37
|GARRISON Ian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42:13
|38
|WRIGHT Alfred
|Bahrain - McLaren
|42:41
|39
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Lotto Soudal
|42:45
|40
|PALUTA Michał
|CCC Team
|44:34
|41
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|44:49
|42
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|44:49
|43
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44:54
|44
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:11
|45
|INKELAAR Kevin
|Bahrain - McLaren
|45:31
|46
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:08
|47
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:25
|48
|KANTER Max
|Team Sunweb
|46:27
|49
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:05
|50
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:30
|51
|WILLIAMS Stephen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|49:39
|52
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:01
|53
|SALMON Martin
|Team Sunweb
|51:12
|54
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|52:16
|55
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|52:44
|56
|OWEN Logan
|EF Pro Cycling
|57:15
|57
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:53
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|2
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|3
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|5
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|6
|JAUREGUI Quentin
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6
|9
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|4
|10
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|11
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|12
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|13
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|14
|SMIT Willie
|Burgos-BH
|2
|15
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Pro Cycling
|2
|16
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|17
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|18
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|20
|BAGÜES Aritz
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|21
|SERRANO Gonzalo
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|22
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|23
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Team Sunweb
|1
|24
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:35:42
|2
|Movistar Team
|1:42
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:14
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|13:33
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:21
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:16
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34:06
|8
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:12
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|40:59
|10
|CCC Team
|46:34
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:56
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|58:16
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00:26
|14
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:00:32
|15
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:02:24
|16
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:03:30
|17
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:10:50
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14:04
|19
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:20:21
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:43
|21
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:43
|22
|Burgos-BH
|1:31:31
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.