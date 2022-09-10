Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel set to win overall as Richard Carapaz wins stage 20

Thymen Arensman takes second on the final mountain stage but Evenepoel takes a commanding lead into the final stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took his third victory of this year’s Vuelta a España with a perfect performance on stage 20. The Olympic road race champion was in several key moves throughout the final mountain stage before attacking just before the summit of the final climb of the day and soloing clear on the Puerto de Cotos.

He dropped Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the process before holding off a late challenge from Thymen Arensman after the Team DSM rider had attacked from a small group of GC contenders inside the final 3km.

The stage also saw Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) close in on a maiden grand tour title. In truth, the young Belgian was never in any difficulty during the stage. His team supported him until the final two climbs before he measured his efforts whenever his rivals looked for signs of weakness.

Movistar, with its leader Enric Mas, tried to isolate Evenepoel on several climbs throughout the stage but even when they succeeded they had no answer when it came to trying crack the QuickStep rider.

On the final climb the race came down to a battle for the podium places but Mas did enough to solidify second at 2:05, with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) securing third overall at 5:08.

The only GC rider to drop significant time on the stage was young Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers). The Spaniard was dropped several times through the stage, including on the first climb of the day, and eventually dropped from fifth to seventh, missing out on sixth overall to Arensman by just a single second. Rodríguez, of course, had been battling through the final week after a heavy crash.

For Carapaz the stage represented another classy mountain display. He followed all the right moves and went on the attack at the perfect times. Even when the bunch closed to within just a handful of seconds of him and Higuita on the final climb, the Ineos rider held firm and drew out enough time to take the win. Carapaz also secured the mountains jersey for his efforts.

Evenepoel raced with real maturity too. He never panicked, even when his teammates were dropped, and followed all the right wheels when Mas attacked twice on the penultimate climb. Miguel Ángel Lopez (Astana-Qasaqstan) looked to break up the GC group in the closing stages but once more Evenepoel kept his cool. His only signs of emotion came at the finish when the reality of his near success began to dawn on him. With just one stage to go he is set to become the 2022 Vuelta a España champion.

“I don’t know what’s going through my head and my body right now,” the Belgian said at the finish.

“It’s amazing, all the bad comments for last year, I think I finally delivered and I answered everyone with my pedals. I’ve been working so hard to come here in the best shape possible and to now win this Vuelta is amazing. It’s my first grand tour starting healthy so I‘m really happy to be the first guy to win a grand tour for Patrick as a CEO, again for Belgium, for my teammates, for my parents, for my fiancée. I’ve been away from home so many days, so many weeks, so many months. It’s all thanks to them.

“I was really stressed this morning, maybe I didn’t show it but I was really stressed. I didn’t sleep too much last night, because you know what’s coming and it was a super tough stage. I’m just super happy that I won La Vuelta. I didn’t even think about winning a stage, I only wanted to win the general classification. I only had to follow and control and even my power. In the end, the race was super hard but we did super well.”

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Quick-Step – Alpha Vinyl  (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images).

Attacks from the start

Stage 20, with its five classified climbs, was always destined to have a significant impact on the race and it proved logical that Movistar and several other teams would use the opportunity to try and isolate and rattle Evenepoel. This was the last chance before a flat stage into Madrid and from the very start a number of key attacks formed.

A group of five including Rob Stannard (Alpecin Deceuninck) formed the first key break of the day before a counter move that included Carapaz, Higuita, and Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar), David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious), Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) kicked clear.

The break built up a healthy lead with Stannard picking up vital KOM points in his pursuit of Carapaz’s lead in the competition as QuickStep and Bora controlled the peloton.

On the Puerto de La Morcuera the lead group was reduced to just Meintjes, Carapaz and Higuita as Movistar assumed control on the front of the peloton.

The Spanish team reduced the Evenepoel and Mas group to less than 10 riders at one point with Rodríguez and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) among the riders who lost contact. On the climb Mas attacked twice and his accelerations even put Miguel Ángel Lopez in difficulty but Evenepoel more than matched his main rival before a general regrouping took place on the descent.

With 15.6.km to go Carapaz made his next move with only Higuita able to follow. Before the final 6.7km flat finish it looked as though the pair would be caught but just before the final pitch of steep ascent Carapaz attacked for a final time, even with Mas and Evenepoel closing in.

The Olympic road champion hung on to take the win but it was Evenepoel who had the biggest reason to smile after the stage.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 20 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers4:41:34
2ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:08
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:13
4HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:13
5MAS EnricMovistar Team0:13
6EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:15
7MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:15
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:15
9ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:17
10HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:32
11O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:11
12VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:23
13GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:23
14PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:23
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:23
16PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:23
17LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:23
18RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1:23
19POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2:34
20HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2:34
21SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious2:34
22HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech2:34
23VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:49
24GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma4:49
25MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck4:49
26REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:49
27MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4:49
28VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:49
29GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma5:44
30NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH5:44
31BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi7:06
32HERRADA JesúsCofidis7:58
33NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team8:01
34GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers8:01
35CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost8:01
36CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team8:01
37MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team8:01
38DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH11:14
39PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma11:14
40VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:14
41DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team11:14
42CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH11:14
43ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi12:16
44OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma12:16
45TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma12:16
46DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma12:16
47MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ12:16
48OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team12:16
49MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi12:16
50ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious12:16
51AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi12:16
52LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team12:16
53TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team12:16
54VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers16:18
55ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team17:53
56BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma17:53
57JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team17:53
58PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team17:53
59BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM17:53
60SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost17:53
61KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe17:53
62SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates17:53
63BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi19:13
64SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious20:42
65OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH23:15
66STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck23:15
67PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team23:15
68MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi23:15
69CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost23:15
70WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious23:15
71BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:15
72NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM23:15
73FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis23:15
74CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23:15
75MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23:15
76BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech23:15
77MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates23:15
78TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers23:21
79FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech26:13
80DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal27:02
81MAS LluísMovistar Team28:11
82DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team28:11
83VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe31:58
84FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe31:58
85OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic31:58
86KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost31:58
87VILLELLA DavideCofidis31:58
88CIMOLAI DavideCofidis31:58
89AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi31:58
90RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team31:58
91DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31:58
92HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31:58
93BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal31:58
94CHAMPION ThomasCofidis31:58
95BOL JetseBurgos-BH31:58
96CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi31:58
97EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH31:58
98MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal31:58
99PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost31:58
100RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic31:58
101GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic31:58
102IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech31:58
103MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic31:58
104GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma31:58
105JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:58
106DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM31:58
107VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost31:58
108GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech31:58
109CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo31:58
110ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma31:58
111OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates31:58
112DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech31:58
113TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck31:58
114MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck31:58
115JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck31:58
116VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck31:58
117HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM31:58
118CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31:58
119TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo31:58
120MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe31:58
121PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo31:58
122PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers31:58
123FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team31:58
124LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ31:58
125SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ31:58
126KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe31:58
127KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo31:58
128ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates31:58
129ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo31:58
130BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo31:58
131GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31:58
132MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates31:58
133LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo31:58
134HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31:58
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 78:00:12
2MAS EnricMovistar Team2:05
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:08
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team5:56
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:16
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7:56
7RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers7:57
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10:30
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost11:04
10HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe12:01
11MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:52
12POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates21:22
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team25:39
14CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers28:18
15LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious43:41
16SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious46:00
17PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ46:08
18KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe48:05
19GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers48:22
20MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious51:53
21DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team59:26
22CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:00:27
23HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:00:51
24REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:01:07
25CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1:04:31
26PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:04:50
27SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:16:56
28BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:18:42
29BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21:33
30OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:22:43
31MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:23:31
32CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:24:27
33HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:25:08
34HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:26:35
35VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:27:51
36ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:31:51
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:31:53
38PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:34:14
39MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck1:42:15
40VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:45:24
41GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma1:47:17
42GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:54:25
43DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:55:04
44NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH2:03:05
45NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team2:05:28
46PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost2:13:42
47GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:15:48
48ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:18:01
49VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:18:25
50MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team2:23:16
51JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:29:28
52FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe2:30:13
53DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma2:30:26
54VILLELLA DavideCofidis2:31:04
55CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:31:57
56HERRADA JesúsCofidis2:34:04
57VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:36:37
58MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:38:11
59FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2:38:43
60GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:39:08
61PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2:43:13
62MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:44:52
63GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech2:51:49
64ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:58:32
65TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3:01:54
66BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma3:06:26
67WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:08:02
68EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH3:08:40
69CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost3:08:41
70MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3:12:46
71LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:13:58
72PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:14:11
73TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers3:15:45
74BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:20:05
75BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech3:20:37
76MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3:21:31
77ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma3:26:07
78HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:27:34
79KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:29:43
80DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:31:35
81STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck3:33:44
82VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck3:40:56
83BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi3:41:22
84CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi3:43:47
85SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious3:44:16
86AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi3:47:34
87SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost3:48:25
88BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3:49:24
89BOL JetseBurgos-BH3:50:38
90OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic3:51:18
91TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma3:52:40
92TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:52:41
93AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:54:38
94ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:55:36
95LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:58:05
96OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH3:59:47
97PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:59:47
98CHAMPION ThomasCofidis4:07:05
99IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech4:07:47
100KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe4:08:21
101DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:09:03
102DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech4:13:01
103PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo4:15:05
104CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:16:06
105GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma4:16:50
106NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM4:18:20
107JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck4:18:45
108BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal4:25:34
109SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:27:35
110HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM4:28:39
111DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:32:05
112ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates4:33:38
113FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech4:36:26
114GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:38:11
115RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team4:41:50
116RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic4:42:15
117CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo4:43:34
118HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:44:44
119KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo4:50:28
120MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic4:50:52
121VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe4:52:00
122LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ4:54:07
123FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:54:43
124DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM4:56:51
125MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal4:59:16
126MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates5:09:52
127TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck5:11:31
128JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:13:37
129MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe5:13:47
130VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost5:15:54
131MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck5:19:31
132OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates5:20:06
133MAS LluísMovistar Team5:27:00
134CIMOLAI DavideCofidis5:31:37
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo379
2WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious174
3EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team133
4SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates133
5MAS EnricMovistar Team118
6VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe92
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers90
8ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates86
9OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH67
10AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates67
11LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team66
12CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco64
13MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux62
14HERRADA JesúsCofidis62
15GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
16ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM59
17MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck56
18MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic56
19RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers54
20URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost53
21O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team51
22HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe51
23VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost49
24ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates45
25BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42
26VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck38
27JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
28BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal36
29MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
30TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma35
31KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe35
32GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma31
33GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers31
34LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
35DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech30
36TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo30
37CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team28
38GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma28
39SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost27
40MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious27
41IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech27
42BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM27
43GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic27
44VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers24
45PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team23
46HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe23
47PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ23
48KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo23
49TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers22
50EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH22
51DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM21
52TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck21
53DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
54BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi20
55MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi20
56CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost19
57MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
58MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates19
59GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic19
60ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious18
61DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH18
62PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost17
63POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates17
64MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe17
65FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
66ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo17
67LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
68KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe15
69CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
70CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
71MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates15
72STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
73RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15
74GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech13
75MAS LluísMovistar Team13
76HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
77BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13
78OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13
79NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM12
80JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team11
81CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost11
82HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech11
83DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma10
84OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma10
85PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers10
86LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo10
87MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
88VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team7
89HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma7
90BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma7
91FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6
92REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
93GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma6
94CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
95HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
96MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck5
97MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
98FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4
99ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
100VILLELLA DavideCofidis2
101OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
102DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 78:00:12
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates5:08
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:16
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7:56
5RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers7:57
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious51:53
7HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:00:51
8PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:04:50
9CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:24:27
10ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:31:51
11PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:34:14
12VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:45:24
13GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:15:48
14GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:39:08
15TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3:01:54
16BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma3:06:26
17WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:08:02
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3:12:46
19PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:14:11
20TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers3:15:45
21BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:20:05
22ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma3:26:07
23STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck3:33:44
24BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi3:41:22
25CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi3:43:47
26TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:52:41
27AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:54:38
28LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:58:05
29PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:59:47
30CHAMPION ThomasCofidis4:07:05
31GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma4:16:50
32BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal4:25:34
33HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM4:28:39
34GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:38:11
35RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team4:41:50
36FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:54:43
37JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:13:37
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers73
2STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck36
3MAS EnricMovistar Team28
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM23
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23
6SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates23
7HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe18
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team17
9JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
10FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis15
11MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
12PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
13HERRADA JesúsCofidis11
14CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
15MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck11
16PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost8
17ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
18SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious7
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
20KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
21DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma5
22MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates5
23BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
24MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
25GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma4
26CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4
27MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
28OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4
29URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost3
30VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
31HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe3
32MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3
33VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
34MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team3
35CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
37AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
38ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2
39O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2
40POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2
41OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
42ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
43DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
44NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH2
45GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2
46RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1
47VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1
48DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
49LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
50NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1
51CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
52REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1
53BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
54IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
55BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1
56AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
57AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
58GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 233:16:44
2INEOS Grenadiers55:13
3Movistar Team1:16:41
4Bahrain - Victorious1:17:36
5Astana Qazaqstan Team1:33:56
6BORA - hansgrohe1:37:58
7Jumbo-Visma2:11:40
8EF Education-EasyPost2:25:25
9Groupama - FDJ2:33:26
10Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:46:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo