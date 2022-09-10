Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel set to win overall as Richard Carapaz wins stage 20
Thymen Arensman takes second on the final mountain stage but Evenepoel takes a commanding lead into the final stage.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took his third victory of this year’s Vuelta a España with a perfect performance on stage 20. The Olympic road race champion was in several key moves throughout the final mountain stage before attacking just before the summit of the final climb of the day and soloing clear on the Puerto de Cotos.
He dropped Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the process before holding off a late challenge from Thymen Arensman after the Team DSM rider had attacked from a small group of GC contenders inside the final 3km.
The stage also saw Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) close in on a maiden grand tour title. In truth, the young Belgian was never in any difficulty during the stage. His team supported him until the final two climbs before he measured his efforts whenever his rivals looked for signs of weakness.
Movistar, with its leader Enric Mas, tried to isolate Evenepoel on several climbs throughout the stage but even when they succeeded they had no answer when it came to trying crack the QuickStep rider.
On the final climb the race came down to a battle for the podium places but Mas did enough to solidify second at 2:05, with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) securing third overall at 5:08.
The only GC rider to drop significant time on the stage was young Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers). The Spaniard was dropped several times through the stage, including on the first climb of the day, and eventually dropped from fifth to seventh, missing out on sixth overall to Arensman by just a single second. Rodríguez, of course, had been battling through the final week after a heavy crash.
For Carapaz the stage represented another classy mountain display. He followed all the right moves and went on the attack at the perfect times. Even when the bunch closed to within just a handful of seconds of him and Higuita on the final climb, the Ineos rider held firm and drew out enough time to take the win. Carapaz also secured the mountains jersey for his efforts.
Evenepoel raced with real maturity too. He never panicked, even when his teammates were dropped, and followed all the right wheels when Mas attacked twice on the penultimate climb. Miguel Ángel Lopez (Astana-Qasaqstan) looked to break up the GC group in the closing stages but once more Evenepoel kept his cool. His only signs of emotion came at the finish when the reality of his near success began to dawn on him. With just one stage to go he is set to become the 2022 Vuelta a España champion.
“I don’t know what’s going through my head and my body right now,” the Belgian said at the finish.
“It’s amazing, all the bad comments for last year, I think I finally delivered and I answered everyone with my pedals. I’ve been working so hard to come here in the best shape possible and to now win this Vuelta is amazing. It’s my first grand tour starting healthy so I‘m really happy to be the first guy to win a grand tour for Patrick as a CEO, again for Belgium, for my teammates, for my parents, for my fiancée. I’ve been away from home so many days, so many weeks, so many months. It’s all thanks to them.
“I was really stressed this morning, maybe I didn’t show it but I was really stressed. I didn’t sleep too much last night, because you know what’s coming and it was a super tough stage. I’m just super happy that I won La Vuelta. I didn’t even think about winning a stage, I only wanted to win the general classification. I only had to follow and control and even my power. In the end, the race was super hard but we did super well.”
Attacks from the start
Stage 20, with its five classified climbs, was always destined to have a significant impact on the race and it proved logical that Movistar and several other teams would use the opportunity to try and isolate and rattle Evenepoel. This was the last chance before a flat stage into Madrid and from the very start a number of key attacks formed.
A group of five including Rob Stannard (Alpecin Deceuninck) formed the first key break of the day before a counter move that included Carapaz, Higuita, and Alejandro Valverde (Team Movistar), David de la Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious), Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) kicked clear.
The break built up a healthy lead with Stannard picking up vital KOM points in his pursuit of Carapaz’s lead in the competition as QuickStep and Bora controlled the peloton.
On the Puerto de La Morcuera the lead group was reduced to just Meintjes, Carapaz and Higuita as Movistar assumed control on the front of the peloton.
The Spanish team reduced the Evenepoel and Mas group to less than 10 riders at one point with Rodríguez and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) among the riders who lost contact. On the climb Mas attacked twice and his accelerations even put Miguel Ángel Lopez in difficulty but Evenepoel more than matched his main rival before a general regrouping took place on the descent.
With 15.6.km to go Carapaz made his next move with only Higuita able to follow. Before the final 6.7km flat finish it looked as though the pair would be caught but just before the final pitch of steep ascent Carapaz attacked for a final time, even with Mas and Evenepoel closing in.
The Olympic road champion hung on to take the win but it was Evenepoel who had the biggest reason to smile after the stage.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 20 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:41:34
|2
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:08
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:13
|4
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:13
|6
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:15
|7
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:15
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:15
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:17
|10
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|11
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:11
|12
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:23
|13
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:23
|14
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:23
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:23
|16
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23
|17
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23
|18
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:23
|19
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:34
|20
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:34
|21
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:34
|22
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:34
|23
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:49
|24
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:49
|25
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:49
|26
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:49
|27
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:49
|28
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:49
|29
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|5:44
|30
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|5:44
|31
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7:06
|32
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|7:58
|33
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:01
|34
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:01
|35
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:01
|36
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:01
|37
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|8:01
|38
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|11:14
|39
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|11:14
|40
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:14
|41
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|11:14
|42
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|11:14
|43
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:16
|44
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:16
|45
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:16
|46
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|12:16
|47
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:16
|48
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|12:16
|49
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:16
|50
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:16
|51
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:16
|52
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:16
|53
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|12:16
|54
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:18
|55
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|17:53
|56
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17:53
|57
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:53
|58
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:53
|59
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|17:53
|60
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17:53
|61
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:53
|62
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|17:53
|63
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19:13
|64
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:42
|65
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|23:15
|66
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|23:15
|67
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:15
|68
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23:15
|69
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|23:15
|70
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:15
|71
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:15
|72
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|23:15
|73
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|23:15
|74
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|23:15
|75
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|23:15
|76
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|23:15
|77
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|23:15
|78
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:21
|79
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|26:13
|80
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|27:02
|81
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|28:11
|82
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|28:11
|83
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:58
|84
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:58
|85
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:58
|86
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31:58
|87
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|31:58
|88
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|31:58
|89
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31:58
|90
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:58
|91
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31:58
|92
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31:58
|93
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|31:58
|94
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|31:58
|95
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|31:58
|96
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31:58
|97
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|31:58
|98
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|31:58
|99
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31:58
|100
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:58
|101
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:58
|102
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:58
|103
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|31:58
|104
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|31:58
|105
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:58
|106
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|31:58
|107
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31:58
|108
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:58
|109
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:58
|110
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|31:58
|111
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|31:58
|112
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:58
|113
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|31:58
|114
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|31:58
|115
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|31:58
|116
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|31:58
|117
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|31:58
|118
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31:58
|119
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:58
|120
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:58
|121
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:58
|122
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:58
|123
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|31:58
|124
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:58
|125
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|31:58
|126
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:58
|127
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:58
|128
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|31:58
|129
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:58
|130
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:58
|131
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31:58
|132
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|31:58
|133
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:58
|134
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31:58
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|78:00:12
|2
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:05
|3
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:08
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:56
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:16
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|7:56
|7
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:57
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:30
|9
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:04
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:01
|11
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:52
|12
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|21:22
|13
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|25:39
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:18
|15
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:41
|16
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|46:00
|17
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:08
|18
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:05
|19
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:22
|20
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51:53
|21
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|59:26
|22
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|1:00:27
|23
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:51
|24
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:07
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:04:31
|26
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:04:50
|27
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:56
|28
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:18:42
|29
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21:33
|30
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:22:43
|31
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23:31
|32
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24:27
|33
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:08
|34
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:26:35
|35
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:27:51
|36
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:31:51
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:31:53
|38
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:34:14
|39
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:42:15
|40
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:45:24
|41
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:47:17
|42
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:54:25
|43
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:55:04
|44
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|2:03:05
|45
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:05:28
|46
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:13:42
|47
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:15:48
|48
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:18:01
|49
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:18:25
|50
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|2:23:16
|51
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:29:28
|52
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:30:13
|53
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:30:26
|54
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|2:31:04
|55
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:31:57
|56
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|2:34:04
|57
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:36:37
|58
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:38:11
|59
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|2:38:43
|60
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:39:08
|61
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:43:13
|62
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:44:52
|63
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:51:49
|64
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:58:32
|65
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:01:54
|66
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:06:26
|67
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:08:02
|68
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|3:08:40
|69
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:08:41
|70
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:12:46
|71
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:13:58
|72
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:14:11
|73
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15:45
|74
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3:20:05
|75
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:20:37
|76
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:21:31
|77
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:26:07
|78
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:27:34
|79
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:29:43
|80
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:31:35
|81
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:33:44
|82
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:40:56
|83
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:41:22
|84
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:43:47
|85
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:44:16
|86
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:47:34
|87
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:48:25
|88
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:49:24
|89
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|3:50:38
|90
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:51:18
|91
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:52:40
|92
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:52:41
|93
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:54:38
|94
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:55:36
|95
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:58:05
|96
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|3:59:47
|97
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:59:47
|98
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|4:07:05
|99
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:07:47
|100
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:08:21
|101
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:09:03
|102
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:13:01
|103
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:15:05
|104
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:16:06
|105
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:16:50
|106
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|4:18:20
|107
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|4:18:45
|108
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|4:25:34
|109
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:27:35
|110
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|4:28:39
|111
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:32:05
|112
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|4:33:38
|113
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:36:26
|114
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:38:11
|115
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:41:50
|116
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:42:15
|117
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:43:34
|118
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:44:44
|119
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:50:28
|120
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:50:52
|121
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:52:00
|122
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:54:07
|123
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:54:43
|124
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|4:56:51
|125
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|4:59:16
|126
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:09:52
|127
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:11:31
|128
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:13:37
|129
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:13:47
|130
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5:15:54
|131
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5:19:31
|132
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:20:06
|133
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|5:27:00
|134
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|5:31:37
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|379
|2
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|174
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|133
|4
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|133
|5
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|118
|6
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|92
|7
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|90
|8
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|86
|9
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|67
|10
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|67
|11
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|66
|12
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|64
|13
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|62
|14
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|62
|15
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|16
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|59
|17
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|56
|18
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56
|19
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54
|20
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|53
|21
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|22
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|51
|23
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|49
|24
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|45
|25
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42
|26
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|38
|27
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|28
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|36
|29
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|30
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|35
|31
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|32
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|31
|33
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|34
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|35
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|30
|36
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|37
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28
|38
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|28
|39
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27
|40
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|41
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27
|42
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|27
|43
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|44
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24
|45
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|23
|46
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23
|47
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|23
|48
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|49
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22
|50
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|22
|51
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|21
|52
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|53
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|54
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|55
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|56
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|19
|57
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|58
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|59
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19
|60
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|61
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|18
|62
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17
|63
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|17
|64
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|65
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|66
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|67
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|68
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|69
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15
|70
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|71
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|72
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15
|73
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|74
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13
|75
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|13
|76
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|77
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|78
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|79
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|12
|80
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|81
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|82
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11
|83
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|84
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|85
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|86
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|87
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|88
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|7
|89
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|90
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|91
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|92
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|93
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|94
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|95
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|96
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5
|97
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|98
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|99
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|100
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|2
|101
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|102
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|78:00:12
|2
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:08
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:16
|4
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|7:56
|5
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:57
|6
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51:53
|7
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:51
|8
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:04:50
|9
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24:27
|10
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:31:51
|11
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:34:14
|12
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:45:24
|13
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:15:48
|14
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:39:08
|15
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:01:54
|16
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:06:26
|17
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:08:02
|18
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:12:46
|19
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:14:11
|20
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15:45
|21
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|3:20:05
|22
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|3:26:07
|23
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:33:44
|24
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:41:22
|25
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:43:47
|26
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:52:41
|27
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:54:38
|28
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:58:05
|29
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:59:47
|30
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|4:07:05
|31
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|4:16:50
|32
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|4:25:34
|33
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|4:28:39
|34
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:38:11
|35
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:41:50
|36
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:54:43
|37
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:13:37
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|73
|2
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|36
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|28
|4
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|23
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|23
|6
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|23
|7
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|17
|9
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17
|10
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|15
|11
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|12
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|13
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|11
|14
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|15
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11
|16
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|17
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|18
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|20
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|21
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|22
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|5
|23
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|24
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|25
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|26
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|27
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|28
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|4
|29
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|30
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|31
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|32
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3
|33
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|34
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|3
|35
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|37
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|38
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|39
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|40
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|41
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|42
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|43
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|44
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|45
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|46
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|47
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1
|48
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|49
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|50
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|51
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|52
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|53
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|54
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|55
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1
|56
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|57
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|58
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|233:16:44
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55:13
|3
|Movistar Team
|1:16:41
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:17:36
|5
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:33:56
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:37:58
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:11:40
|8
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:25:25
|9
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:33:26
|10
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:46:36
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.