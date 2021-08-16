Vuelta a España: Richard Carapaz penalized 20 seconds in Monday’s stage

Olympic champion Richard Carapaz was penalized 20 seconds Monday on a day when the Ineos Grenadiers captain tumbled out of contention in the first major mountain-top finale at the Vuelta a España.

Carapaz lost 1 minute to his direct rivals in the first-category Picón Blanco summit finish Monday, and received a 20-second penalty from the race jury.

Officials hit Carapaz with the penalty for an unauthorized feed, and also fined Ineos Grenadiers sport director 1,000 euros.

In April, Carapaz was disqualified from Liège-Bastogne-Liège for using the banned “super tuck” position during the spring monument.

Penalties for illegal feeds can prove costly, similar to what sent Julian Alaphilippe out of the yellow jersey in the 2020 Tour de France.