Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel delivers on GC hype to roar into lead

SAN MIGUEL DE AGUAYO, Spain (VN) — Remco Evenepoel roared into the red jersey Thursday at the Vuelta a España in a swashbuckling performance that exceeded expectations for the budding Belgian superstar.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider accelerated away from other direct GC rivals midway up the final ramps of the cloud-shrouded and rainy Pico Jano summit, and only Enric Mas (Movistar) could follow.

Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) held out to win the stage, while Evenepoel and Mas came through to round out the podium in second and third, respectively.

Add up the seconds, and Evenepoel — who started ahead of Mas on GC — made up enough ground on virtual leader Primož Roglič to ride into a grand tour leader’s jersey for the first time.

Overnight leader Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) faded on the climb, opening the door for Evenepoel to move into the lead by just 21 seconds.

It’s a historic day in his racing career and professional trajectory.

More to come …

