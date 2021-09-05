Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič without rival as he wins third straight crown

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain (VN) — Three weeks of racing, crashes, heat, sorrows and victories ended Sunday the way it started at the Vuelta a Espña, with Primož Roglič winning a time trial.

The Slovenian capped a near-perfect grand tour with another stage win in Sunday’s 33.7km individual tie trial to confirm what he everyone already knew — he is the strongest rider in the race.

The overall crown is Roglič’s third straight Vuelta victory, and confirmed the Jumbo-Visma star yet again as one of the most consistent and successful grand tour riders in the peloton today.

The only real question mark behind Roglič’s Vuelta reign was who was going to share the podium with him, and in what order.

Following Saturday’s dramatic stage that saw the GC table turned upside following the unexpected and controversial departure of Miguel Angel López (Movistar), who started the stage third overall but quit in anger when his podium spot disappeared up the road.

Movistar teammate Enric Mas managed the drama adroitly, and stayed focused on the task at hand, enough at least to secure a podium spot. Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), who started third following his stunning attack Saturday, did what he had to do.

Mas and Haig each scored morale-boosting podiums behind the ever-steady Slovenian, finishing second and third, respectively.

👋Las últimas pedaladas de @FabioAru1. ¡Gracias por todo, campeón! 🇮🇹 The last race of our 2015 champion, Fabio Aru. Thank you for the show! 🥰@QhubekaAssos #LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/JT3qW2CuZI — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 5, 2021

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), already a winner of three stages during this Vuelta, uncocked a superb ride from the middle of the start sheet. The Dane, who will be among the favorites for the world title in Belgium next month, sat in the hot seat for a long time.

The Vuelta featured five American starters, with Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) leading the way with another top-10 in a grand tour. Grand tour rookie Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) finished off the race well, riding to third Friday.

Chad Haga (DSM) and Joe Dombrowski (UAE Emirates) both rode well, riding into select breakaways and then helping their respective team leaders. Dombrowski was second in stage 3.

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) left the Vuelta late due lingering after-effects from a crash, while Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) seemed to get stronger as the race unfolded, and will carry momentum into the worlds.

👋 @QuinnSimmons9, el segundo corredor más joven de la carrera, llega a la Catedral ☺️ 🎥🇺🇸 Quinn Simmons @TrekSegafredo last meters to the Santiago Cathedral. Hope you enjoyed your first Vuelta!#LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/efywO77omO — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 5, 2021

The 2021 Vuelta was a hard one, with much of the race contested in sweltering summer heat.

Jumbo-Visma controlled the key mountain stages, and Ineos Grenadiers could never mount a serious threat to Roglič. Richard Carapaz abandoned and Egan Bernal admitted he was not at his best, but Adam Yates rode into form in the closing week to hit the top-10.

Movistar kept the pressure on Roglič, but neither Mas or López could take any serious time out of him. López won at Gamoniteiru on the Vuelta’s “queen stage,” only to implode two days later.

Bahrain Victorious rebounded nicely from early setbacks from pre-race captain Mikel Landa, with Haig emerging as a legitimate GC threat. The team laid the trap Saturday, and moved Haig back within podium range.

In the sprints, Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) returned to the winner’s circle in his inspirational comeback from injury, and won the green points jersey despite suffering through the mountains of the final week.

Michael Storer (DSM), a winner of two stages, snatched the best climber’s jersey while Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) took the young rider’s jersey away from Bernal in Saturday’s raid.

Though contested during some health concerns, the Vuelta unfolded without major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.