Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España: Movistar to wear special jerseys to honor Alejandro Valverde

Movistar will change its team kit from blue to white during the Vuelta a España to honor Valverde in his final grand tour.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Team Movistar will change its team kit from blue to white during the Vuelta a España to honor star Alejandro Valverde during his final grand tour.

Valverde, 42, will retire at the end of 2022, and the team wanted to pay homage to its longtime captain who won the Vuelta in 2009 along with 12 stages and six podiums during his run at the Spanish grand tour.

Movistar will swap out its blue backdrop for white, with stripes in the team’s characteristic design to reflect the Spanish star’s victories, officials said.

“In a one-off move, never seen over the 12 years Telefónica has been the organization’s title sponsor, the Movistar Team will overhaul its jersey for a three-week grand tour and dedicate its design for the 77th edition of La Vuelta to Alejandro Valverde, its most important rider for nearly two decades,” a team statement read.

Also read:

Keeping its usual composition, the one-off design changes its navy blue background to white. La Passione’s kit will turn the horizontal stripes that govern the design into a collection of Valverde’s most important victories, officials said.

The new jersey, which debuted during the team presentation Thursday, will be worn by the Movistar Team over the entire Vuelta, the last race on home roads for Valverde.

Movistar debuted new jerseys for the Vuelta during the team presentation Thursday. (Photo: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Stay On Topic

promo logo