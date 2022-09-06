Vuelta a España: Mads Pedersen wins stage 16 as Primož Roglič attacks and crashes
Remco Evenepoel retains overall lead despite late mechanical.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) stormed to the win on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España after a pulsating finale of racing that saw Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) attack and then crash before the line.
Pedersen was the strongest from a group of four that had jumped clear in the same move with Roglič.
Roglič attacked with 2.8km to on the stage, on a last uphill section before the road flattened out. Only a handful of riders could keep pace with the Slovenian with race leader Remco Evenepoel forced to sit up due to a mechanical.
Even with the ‘3km rule’ it looked as though Evenepoel would lose a handful of seconds to Roglič in the battle for the GC but the day turned into a disaster for Roglič in the sprint when he caught his handlebars on those of Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious).
Roglič was thrown to the ground with the line in sight as Pedersen kicked clear to take his second stage of the race. Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) finished second with Danny van Poppel (Bora) taking third.
A bloody Roglič was left to pick himself up and finish just behind the chasing pack.
Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had been on the attack for most of the stage, building up a lead of almost four minutes at one point. However with just under 15km to go the pair were reeled in after consistent work from Trek-Segafredo and Cofidis.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 16 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:45:29
|2
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|4
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|5
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|6
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08
|7
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08
|8
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|9
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|0:08
|10
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:08
|11
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:08
|12
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|0:08
|13
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|14
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|15
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|16
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:08
|17
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08
|18
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|19
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|21
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:08
|23
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|24
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:08
|25
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:08
|26
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08
|27
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|28
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|29
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:08
|30
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:08
|31
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:08
|32
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:19
|33
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:37
|34
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:47
|35
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|36
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|0:53
|37
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|0:53
|38
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:53
|39
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:53
|40
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:53
|41
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:53
|42
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:53
|43
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:56
|44
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:56
|45
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:59
|46
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:24
|47
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:36
|48
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43
|49
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:43
|50
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:43
|51
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43
|52
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43
|53
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:43
|54
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:43
|55
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43
|56
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43
|57
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:43
|58
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:43
|59
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:43
|60
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:43
|61
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:43
|62
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:43
|63
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:43
|64
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:13
|65
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:13
|66
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:13
|67
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:25
|68
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:26
|69
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:28
|70
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:30
|71
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:32
|72
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:35
|73
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:35
|74
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:37
|75
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:37
|76
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:37
|77
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:37
|78
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:37
|79
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:37
|80
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:41
|81
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:41
|82
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:41
|83
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:41
|84
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:41
|85
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:41
|86
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:41
|87
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:53
|88
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:57
|89
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:59
|90
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|2:59
|91
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:59
|92
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:59
|93
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:59
|94
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:05
|95
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:05
|96
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:08
|97
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:10
|98
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:10
|99
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:10
|100
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|3:10
|101
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|3:10
|102
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:10
|103
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:10
|104
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:19
|105
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:30
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|349
|2
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|129
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|107
|4
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|105
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|100
|6
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|99
|7
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|88
|8
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|86
|9
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|72
|10
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|62
|11
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|12
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|58
|13
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|57
|14
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|56
|15
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56
|16
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55
|17
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51
|18
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|49
|19
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|47
|20
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|44
|21
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|42
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|40
|23
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|37
|24
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|37
|25
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|36
|26
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|36
|27
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|28
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|32
|29
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|30
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|31
|31
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|31
|32
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|33
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|30
|34
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|35
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|28
|36
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27
|37
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27
|38
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|27
|39
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|40
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|23
|41
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|22
|42
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21
|43
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|21
|44
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|21
|45
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|46
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|47
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|48
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|49
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|50
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|19
|51
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|18
|52
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|53
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|17
|54
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17
|55
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|17
|56
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|57
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|58
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|17
|59
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|60
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|61
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16
|62
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|15
|63
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|64
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|65
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15
|66
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|67
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|13
|68
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|13
|69
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|13
|70
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|71
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|72
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|13
|73
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|12
|74
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11
|75
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|76
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10
|77
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|78
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|79
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9
|80
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|81
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|82
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|83
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|84
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|6
|85
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|86
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5
|87
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|88
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|89
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|90
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|91
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|92
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3
|93
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|3
|94
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|95
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|96
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|97
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|98
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|99
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|59
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|22
|4
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|21
|5
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|20
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|19
|7
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17
|8
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16
|9
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|10
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|11
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|11
|12
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11
|13
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10
|14
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|10
|15
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|9
|16
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|17
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|18
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|19
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|20
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|21
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|22
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|23
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|24
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|5
|25
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|26
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|27
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|28
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|29
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|30
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|31
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|33
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|34
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|2
|35
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|36
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|37
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|2
|38
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|39
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|40
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|41
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|42
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|43
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|44
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|45
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1
|46
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1
|47
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|48
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|49
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.