Vuelta a España: Mads Pedersen wins stage 16 as Primož Roglič attacks and crashes

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) stormed to the win on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España after a pulsating finale of racing that saw Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) attack and then crash before the line.

Pedersen was the strongest from a group of four that had jumped clear in the same move with Roglič.

Roglič attacked with 2.8km to on the stage, on a last uphill section before the road flattened out. Only a handful of riders could keep pace with the Slovenian with race leader Remco Evenepoel forced to sit up due to a mechanical.

Even with the ‘3km rule’ it looked as though Evenepoel would lose a handful of seconds to Roglič in the battle for the GC but the day turned into a disaster for Roglič in the sprint when he caught his handlebars on those of Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious).

Roglič was thrown to the ground with the line in sight as Pedersen kicked clear to take his second stage of the race. Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) finished second with Danny van Poppel (Bora) taking third.

A bloody Roglič was left to pick himself up and finish just behind the chasing pack.

Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had been on the attack for most of the stage, building up a lead of almost four minutes at one point. However with just under 15km to go the pair were reeled in after consistent work from Trek-Segafredo and Cofidis.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 16 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo4:45:29
2ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
3VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
5PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:08
6BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:08
7BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal0:08
8RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
9EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:08
10VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost0:08
11NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:08
12COQUARD BryanCofidis0:08
13RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:08
14BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
15AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:08
16URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:08
17LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:08
18MAS EnricMovistar Team0:08
19CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:08
20OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:08
21ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:08
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:08
23LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:08
24KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:08
25GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:08
26O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:08
27ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:08
28HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:08
29MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:08
30POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:08
31DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:08
32KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:19
33VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:37
34TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:47
35ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
36BOL JetseBurgos-BH0:53
37CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:53
38PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:53
39TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:53
40PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:53
41SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:53
42NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:53
43MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck0:56
44AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:56
45ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:59
46BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma1:24
47VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck1:36
48ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:43
49MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe1:43
50HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:43
51PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:43
52REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:43
53PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:43
54OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:43
55SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:43
56MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:43
57KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:43
58DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:43
59GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:43
60VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:43
61TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:43
62HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:43
63OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates1:43
64GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2:13
65OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:13
66CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:13
67JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:25
68MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2:26
69MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi2:28
70FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team2:30
71GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma2:32
72MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:35
73HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe2:35
74MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic2:37
75GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:37
76BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:37
77BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech2:37
78CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:37
79BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi2:37
80SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious2:41
81LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:41
82JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:41
83GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:41
84VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:41
85PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:41
86CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2:41
87DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:53
88DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:57
89GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma2:59
90ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma2:59
91DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma2:59
92HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2:59
93TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team2:59
94MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:05
95LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo3:05
96MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3:08
97EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:10
98CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:10
99MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:10
100VILLELLA DavideCofidis3:10
101MAS LluísMovistar Team3:10
102CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi3:10
103LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:10
104MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:19
105RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team3:30
GC
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo349
2WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious129
3ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma107
4BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team105
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team100
6SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates99
7MAS EnricMovistar Team88
8ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates86
9VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe72
10VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck62
11GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
12COQUARD BryanCofidis58
13CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco57
14MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck56
15MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic56
16CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers55
17RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers51
18PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ49
19OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH47
20AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates44
21LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team42
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis40
23O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team37
24JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
25BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal36
26MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
27KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe35
28VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost32
29MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
30ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM31
31CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal31
32GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers31
33LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
34TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo30
35ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates28
36SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost27
37BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27
38IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech27
39HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe25
40ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ23
41EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH22
42PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21
43BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM21
44DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM21
45TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck21
46DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
47BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi20
48MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi20
49MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
50MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates19
51TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma18
52ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious18
53PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost17
54MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe17
55FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
56VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers17
57DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech17
58DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH17
59GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma17
60LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ16
61VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck16
62CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
63TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
64CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
65STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
66RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15
67PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
68MAS LluísMovistar Team13
69HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
70BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13
71OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13
72POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates13
73NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM12
74HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech11
75DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma10
76PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers10
77KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo10
78GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic10
79MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
80GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic9
81BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma7
82FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6
83REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
84GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma6
85CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
86HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
87MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
88FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4
89MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4
90GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma3
91TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers3
92VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3
93ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team3
94HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma2
95CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
96OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
97MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2
98DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
99CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck59
2CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers30
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM22
4STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck21
5SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates20
6MAS EnricMovistar Team19
7JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team16
9ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma12
10PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ12
11FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis11
12CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
13MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10
14HERRADA JesúsCofidis10
15EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team9
16PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost8
17BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team8
18ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
19SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious7
20KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
21WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
22BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
23TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
24MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
25MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
26VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
27VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
28CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
29DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
30AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
31ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2
32O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2
33POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2
34OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
35ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
36MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck2
37DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
38RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1
39HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1
40DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
41LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
42BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
43IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
44CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1
45BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1
46OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1
47AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
48AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
49URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost-2
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

