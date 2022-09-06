Vuelta a España: Mads Pedersen wins stage 16 as Primož Roglič attacks and crashes

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) stormed to the win on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España after a pulsating finale of racing that saw Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) attack and then crash before the line.

Pedersen was the strongest from a group of four that had jumped clear in the same move with Roglič.

Roglič attacked with 2.8km to on the stage, on a last uphill section before the road flattened out. Only a handful of riders could keep pace with the Slovenian with race leader Remco Evenepoel forced to sit up due to a mechanical.

Even with the ‘3km rule’ it looked as though Evenepoel would lose a handful of seconds to Roglič in the battle for the GC but the day turned into a disaster for Roglič in the sprint when he caught his handlebars on those of Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious).

Roglič was thrown to the ground with the line in sight as Pedersen kicked clear to take his second stage of the race. Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) finished second with Danny van Poppel (Bora) taking third.

A bloody Roglič was left to pick himself up and finish just behind the chasing pack.

Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Luis Angel Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had been on the attack for most of the stage, building up a lead of almost four minutes at one point. However with just under 15km to go the pair were reeled in after consistent work from Trek-Segafredo and Cofidis.