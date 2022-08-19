Vuelta a España: Jumbo-Visma tears to TTT triumph to set tone on Primož Roglic title defense
Jumbo-Visma tops Ineos Grenadiers and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl in Utrecht opener, with Robert Gesink scoring the first red jersey.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Primož Roglič and Jumbo-Visma set the tone on their triple title defense with a dominant team time trial victory in the opening stage of the 2022 Vuelta a España.
The Dutch team Jumbo-Visma blitzed the 23.3km test through Utrecht, the Netherlands, to place Robert Gesink into the red leader’s jersey and deliver Primož Roglič the perfect start after his layoff with Tour de France injuries.
Ineos Grenadiers finished second, 13 seconds back, leaving Richard Carapaz perfectly poised in his hopes of challenging for the overall in Madrid.
Remco Evenepoel and Simon Yates also got off to strong starts after Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and BikeExchange Jayco finished third and fourth respectively.
Evenepoel’s “Wolfpack” finished a split second slower than Ineos Grenadiers, 14 seconds down on Jumbo-Visma. BikeExchange’s time of fourth was fastest through much of the stage but worked out 31 seconds slower than a sizzling ride from Roglič’s wreckin’ crew.
The red jersey makes for a perfect gift for Jumbo-Visma workhorse Gesink. The 36-year-old Dutchman has been with the team his whole career and proved instrumental in many of its top victories.
“I can’t believe it,” Gesink said. “I’m really grateful to the boys, they were crazy strong. I’m really grateful to be in the red jersey. It’s one of the highlights of my career.
“I heard the intermediate splits and they were fast but obviously we had to make it to the end. Anything can happen in a TTT but I knew we had the possibility to win because we have so many strong guys in this group.”
Gesink will wear red in front of home Dutch crowds for stage 2 on Saturday.
“Usually my job is to help the team and Primož and so this is a really nice way of them to say thank you for all those years of helping,” he said.
Pre-stage fears of mid-race storms proved unfounded in the Vuelta’s big start Friday.
Afternoon rain left early starters some damp roads and some small puddles to negotiate in a race that initially needed to balance speed and safety in a course that packed a tight technical opening and wide fast final.
The roads dried as the stage went on and could have contributed to ever increasing times through the early-evening race.
Groupama-FDJ was an early starter and set the first serious benchmark. The French formation flew to a time of 25:18, at an average speed of 55.225kph.
BikeExchange Jayco was the first GC candidate on the course as damp tarmac began to dry out.
Yates was well poised with Kelland O’Brien, Michael Hepburn, Luke Durbridge, and reigning US time trial champion Lawson Craddock in his engine room.
The Aussie crew delivered by bringing their Brit leader to the line with what was then the fastest time.
Bora-Hansgrohe started soon after BikeExchange and tore through the circuit for Jai Hindley and Sergio Higuita. Bora couldn’t quite match BikeExchange with their mark that proved fastest until deep into the stage.
UAE Emirates carried a lot of expectation with team captain João Almeida and Spanish sensation Juan Ayuso. The Emirati team started midway through the order and pushed close to setting the best time at the intermediate time check. They held pace through the back half to come home with 5th by the end of the stage.
Ineos Grenadiers rolled down the ramp with four grand tour rookies in its eight. The youthful crew riding for Carapaz came hot out the blocks with a wild ride that set the fastest time at the intermediate check.
The team packed big engines like Dylan van Baarle, Ethan Hayter, Tao Geoghegan-Hart, and Luke Plapp, and took a nine second lead at the midpoint and went even better at the final to surge past BikeExchange’s time. They rode the course in 24.53, an average speed of 56.153kph.
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl followed soon behind the Brits and squeaked faster their benchmark time early in the circuit.
Evenepoel sprinted for the finish line at the front of his squad and opened a tiny gap as they finished only a split-second slower than Ineos Grenadiers. Their mark of 24:54 eventually left them with third, bumping BikeExchange into fourth.
Defending champion Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma teammates were last to start as the early evening light began to dim. The Dutch team came stacked with TT talent in its Olympic time trial champion and team leader as well as Rohan Dennis and Edoardo Affini.
Ineos Grendiers’ time looked un-toppable but Jumbo-Visma went about dismantling it.
The Dutch crew was 17 seconds faster at the intermediate and held the pace to finish 13 seconds faster than Carapaz and Co. at the finish. Gesink gets the race’s first red jersey based on his position when Jumbo-Visma crossed the line.
The Vuelta will hit the open road with a 175km sprinter stage into Utrecht on Saturday.
La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 1 (TTT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|00:24:40
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|00:24:53
|3
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|00:24:54
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|00:25:11
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:25:13
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|00:25:18
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|00:25:21
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|00:25:22
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|00:25:22
|10
|Movistar Team
|00:25:23
|11
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|00:25:26
|12
|Team DSM
|00:25:33
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|00:25:35
|14
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|00:25:37
|15
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|00:25:43
|16
|Israel - Premier Tech
|00:25:44
|17
|EF Education-EasyPost
|00:25:59
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|00:26:05
|19
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|00:26:05
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|00:26:12
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|00:26:29
|22
|Cofidis
|00:26:30
|23
|Burgos-BH
|00:26:38
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GESINK Robert
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:40
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|HARPER Chris
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|4
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|DENNIS Rohan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|6
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|7
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|8
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|9
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|10
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|11
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|12
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|13
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|14
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|15
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|16
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|17
|MASNADA Fausto
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|18
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|19
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|20
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|21
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:18
|22
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|23
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|24
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|25
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|26
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|27
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|28
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|29
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|30
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|31
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|32
|POLANC Jan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|33
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|34
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|35
|PACHER Quentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|36
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|37
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|38
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|39
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|40
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|41
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|42
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|43
|MULLEN Ryan
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|44
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|45
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|46
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|47
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|48
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|49
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|50
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|51
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|52
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|53
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|54
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|55
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|56
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|57
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|58
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|59
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|60
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|61
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|62
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|63
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|64
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|65
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|66
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|67
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|68
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|69
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|70
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|71
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|72
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:52
|73
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:53
|74
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:53
|75
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:53
|76
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:53
|77
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:53
|78
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:53
|79
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:55
|80
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|81
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|82
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|83
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|84
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|85
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|86
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|87
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|88
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|89
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|90
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|91
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:00
|92
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:01
|93
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|94
|VINE Jay
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|95
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|96
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|97
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|98
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|99
|TAMINIAUX Lionel
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|100
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:04
|101
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|102
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|103
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|104
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|105
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|106
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|107
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:06
|108
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|109
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:08
|110
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:12
|111
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|112
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|113
|SHAW James
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|114
|CHAVES Esteban
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|115
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|116
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|117
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:21
|118
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|119
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|120
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|121
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|122
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|123
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|124
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|125
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|126
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|127
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|128
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|129
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|130
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|131
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:27
|132
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|133
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|134
|BIZKARRA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|135
|MARTÍN Gotzon
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|136
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|137
|AZURMENDI Ibai
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|138
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:36
|139
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:36
|140
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|1:44
|141
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49
|142
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:49
|143
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|144
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|145
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|146
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|147
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|148
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|149
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:50
|150
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis
|1:50
|151
|COQUARD Bryan
|Cofidis
|1:50
|152
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:50
|153
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis
|1:50
|154
|EZQUERRA Jesús
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|155
|OKAMIKA Ander
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|156
|DÍAZ José Manuel
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|157
|BOL Jetse
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|158
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|159
|LANGELLOTTI Victor
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
|160
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|1:59
|161
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01
|162
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02
|163
|HERRADA José
|Cofidis
|2:11
|164
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13
|165
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13
|166
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:22
|167
|ITURRIA Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:29
|168
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:32
|169
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:33
|170
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:38
|171
|CABEDO Óscar
|Burgos-BH
|2:41
|172
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:42
|173
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|2:49
|174
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:03
|175
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|3:06
|176
|KOCH Jonas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:12
|177
|DE TIER Floris
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|3:24
|178
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|3:43
|179
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|3:47
|180
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:56
|181
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3:58
|182
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|4:13
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAYTER Ethan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:53
|2
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|4
|PLAPP Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01
|6
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01
|7
|O'BRIEN Kelland
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:18
|8
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:18
|9
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20
|10
|AYUSO Juan
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20
|11
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:20
|12
|STEWART Jake
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:25
|13
|TURNER Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|14
|HIGUITA Sergio
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:28
|15
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:29
|16
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|17
|ZAMBANINI Edoardo
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|18
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|19
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|20
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:33
|21
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:33
|22
|HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
|Team DSM
|0:40
|23
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|0:40
|24
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|0:40
|25
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:40
|26
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:42
|27
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:42
|28
|ADRIÀ Roger
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|29
|BERRADE Urko
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|30
|GALVÁN Francisco
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|31
|MIQUEL Pau
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|32
|GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44
|33
|FEDOROV Yevgeniy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:48
|34
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:50
|35
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:51
|36
|HOOLE Daan
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:53
|37
|ŘEPA Vojtěch
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:59
|38
|RAUGEL Antoine
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12
|39
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12
|40
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12
|41
|THIJSSEN Gerben
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12
|42
|PARRA José Félix
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:14
|43
|CANAL Carlos
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19
|44
|BOU Joan
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19
|45
|AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19
|46
|VANDENABEELE Henri
|Team DSM
|1:31
|47
|EINHORN Itamar
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:36
|48
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36
|49
|BEULLENS Cedric
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36
|50
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36
|51
|DRIZNERS Jarrad
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36
|52
|CONCA Filippo
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48
|53
|JOHANSEN Julius
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:49
|54
|TIBERI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20
|55
|CHAMPION Thomas
|Cofidis
|2:36
|56
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:50
|57
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|2:53
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:40
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|3
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:31
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:33
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|11
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:46
|12
|Team DSM
|0:53
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:55
|14
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:57
|15
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:03
|16
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04
|17
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|18
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|19
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|1:49
|22
|Cofidis
|1:50
|23
|Burgos-BH
|1:58
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.