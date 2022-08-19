Become a Member

Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España: Jumbo-Visma tears to TTT triumph to set tone on Primož Roglic title defense

Jumbo-Visma tops Ineos Grenadiers and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl in Utrecht opener, with Robert Gesink scoring the first red jersey.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Primož Roglič and Jumbo-Visma set the tone on their triple title defense with a dominant team time trial victory in the opening stage of the 2022 Vuelta a España.

The Dutch team Jumbo-Visma blitzed the 23.3km test through Utrecht, the Netherlands, to place Robert Gesink into the red leader’s jersey and deliver Primož Roglič the perfect start after his layoff with Tour de France injuries.

Ineos Grenadiers finished second, 13 seconds back, leaving Richard Carapaz perfectly poised in his hopes of challenging for the overall in Madrid.

Remco Evenepoel and Simon Yates also got off to strong starts after Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and BikeExchange Jayco finished third and fourth respectively.

Evenepoel’s “Wolfpack” finished a split second slower than Ineos Grenadiers, 14 seconds down on Jumbo-Visma. BikeExchange’s time of fourth was fastest through much of the stage but worked out 31 seconds slower than a sizzling ride from Roglič’s wreckin’ crew.

The red jersey makes for a perfect gift for Jumbo-Visma workhorse Gesink. The 36-year-old Dutchman has been with the team his whole career and proved instrumental in many of its top victories.

“I can’t believe it,” Gesink said. “I’m really grateful to the boys, they were crazy strong. I’m really grateful to be in the red jersey. It’s one of the highlights of my career.

“I heard the intermediate splits and they were fast but obviously we had to make it to the end. Anything can happen in a TTT but I knew we had the possibility to win because we have so many strong guys in this group.”

Gesink will wear red in front of home Dutch crowds for stage 2 on Saturday.

“Usually my job is to help the team and Primož and so this is a really nice way of them to say thank you for all those years of helping,” he said.

Pre-stage fears of mid-race storms proved unfounded in the Vuelta’s big start Friday.

Afternoon rain left early starters some damp roads and some small puddles to negotiate in a race that initially needed to balance speed and safety in a course that packed a tight technical opening and wide fast final.

The roads dried as the stage went on and could have contributed to ever increasing times through the early-evening race.

Groupama-FDJ was an early starter and set the first serious benchmark. The French formation flew to a time of 25:18, at an average speed of 55.225kph.

BikeExchange Jayco was the first GC candidate on the course as damp tarmac began to dry out.

Yates was well poised with Kelland O’Brien, Michael Hepburn, Luke Durbridge, and reigning US time trial champion Lawson Craddock in his engine room.

The Aussie crew delivered by bringing their Brit leader to the line with what was then the fastest time.

Bora-Hansgrohe started soon after BikeExchange and tore through the circuit for Jai Hindley and Sergio Higuita. Bora couldn’t quite match BikeExchange with their mark that proved fastest until deep into the stage.

UAE Emirates carried a lot of expectation with team captain João Almeida and Spanish sensation Juan Ayuso. The Emirati team started midway through the order and pushed close to setting the best time at the intermediate time check. They held pace through the back half to come home with 5th by the end of the stage.

Ineos Grenadiers rolled down the ramp with four grand tour rookies in its eight. The youthful crew riding for Carapaz came hot out the blocks with a wild ride that set the fastest time at the intermediate check.

The team packed big engines like Dylan van Baarle, Ethan Hayter, Tao Geoghegan-Hart, and Luke Plapp, and took a nine second lead at the midpoint and went even better at the final to surge past BikeExchange’s time. They rode the course in 24.53, an average speed of 56.153kph.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl followed soon behind the Brits and squeaked faster their benchmark time early in the circuit.

Evenepoel sprinted for the finish line at the front of his squad and opened a tiny gap as they finished only a split-second slower than Ineos Grenadiers. Their mark of 24:54 eventually left them with third, bumping BikeExchange into fourth.

Defending champion Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma teammates were last to start as the early evening light began to dim. The Dutch team came stacked with TT talent in its Olympic time trial champion and team leader as well as Rohan Dennis and Edoardo Affini.

Ineos Grendiers’ time looked un-toppable but Jumbo-Visma went about dismantling it.

The Dutch crew was 17 seconds faster at the intermediate and held the pace to finish 13 seconds faster than Carapaz and Co. at the finish. Gesink gets the race’s first red jersey based on his position when Jumbo-Visma crossed the line.

The Vuelta will hit the open road with a 175km sprinter stage into Utrecht on Saturday.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 1 (TTT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1Jumbo-Visma00:24:40
2INEOS Grenadiers00:24:53
3Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team00:24:54
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco00:25:11
5UAE Team Emirates00:25:13
6Groupama - FDJ00:25:18
7BORA - hansgrohe00:25:21
8Trek - Segafredo00:25:22
9Bahrain - Victorious00:25:22
10Movistar Team00:25:23
11Astana Qazaqstan Team00:25:26
12Team DSM00:25:33
13AG2R Citroën Team00:25:35
14Equipo Kern Pharma00:25:37
15Alpecin-Deceuninck00:25:43
16Israel - Premier Tech00:25:44
17EF Education-EasyPost00:25:59
18Team Arkéa Samsic00:26:05
19Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux00:26:05
20Euskaltel - Euskadi00:26:12
21Lotto Soudal00:26:29
22Cofidis00:26:30
23Burgos-BH00:26:38
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma24:40
2ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:00
3HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:00
4KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma0:00
5DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:00
6AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
7OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
8TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:00
9HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers0:13
10CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:13
11SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:13
12VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:13
13GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:13
14RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:13
15PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:13
16EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
17MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
18VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
19ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
20CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
21SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:18
22DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
23YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
24HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
25O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
26GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
27MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:33
28SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:33
29AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:33
30ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:33
31OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:33
32POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:33
33ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:33
34ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:38
35PACHER QuentinGroupama - FDJ0:38
36MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:38
37PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:38
38REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:38
39STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:38
40TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:39
41KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:41
42VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:41
43MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:41
44HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:41
45HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:41
46KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:42
47PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:42
48LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:42
49ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:42
50BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo0:42
51CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:42
52LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:42
53SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:42
54POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:42
55BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:42
56ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:42
57WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:42
58MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:42
59SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:42
60ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:43
61OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:43
62MAS EnricMovistar Team0:43
63VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:43
64VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:43
65SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:45
66LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
67TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
68BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
69NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
70LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
71DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:46
72HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:52
73HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:53
74DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:53
75NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:53
76BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:53
77ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:53
78ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:53
79LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:55
80PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:55
81VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:55
82O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:55
83JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:55
84CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:55
85ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
86BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
87GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
88MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
89CARRETERO HéctorEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
90GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:57
91MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates1:00
92FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:01
93STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
94VINE JayAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
95VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
96JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
97MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
98MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
99TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:03
100PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:04
101IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
102DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
103BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
104WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
105HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
106GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech1:04
107CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:06
108HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo1:06
109PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:08
110ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:12
111CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:19
112URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:19
113SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost1:19
114CHAVES EstebanEF Education-EasyPost1:19
115PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:19
116CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1:19
117VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost1:21
118RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:25
119GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
120RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
121GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
122DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
123GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
124THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
125VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
126TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
127HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
128BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
129MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
130POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
131PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:27
132CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
133BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
134BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
135MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
136AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
137AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1:32
138DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:36
139VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:36
140VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM1:44
141EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech1:49
142MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:49
143CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:49
144VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:49
145MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal1:49
146BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:49
147SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:49
148DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal1:49
149ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:50
150FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis1:50
151COQUARD BryanCofidis1:50
152VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:50
153HERRADA JesúsCofidis1:50
154EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH1:58
155OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH1:58
156DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:58
157BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:58
158NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH1:58
159LANGELLOTTI VictorBurgos-BH1:58
160CIMOLAI DavideCofidis1:59
161CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal2:01
162JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02
163HERRADA JoséCofidis2:11
164BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe2:13
165FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe2:13
166FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech2:22
167ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:29
168MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic2:32
169TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:33
170SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:38
171CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH2:41
172OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:42
173CHAMPION ThomasCofidis2:49
174HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team3:03
175NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team3:06
176KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe3:12
177DE TIER FlorisAlpecin-Deceuninck3:24
178MAS LluísMovistar Team3:43
179MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team3:47
180KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:56
181DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:58
182DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM4:13
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1HAYTER EthanINEOS Grenadiers24:53
2SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:00
4PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:01
6VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:01
7O'BRIEN KellandTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:18
8GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:18
9MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:20
10AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:20
11ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:20
12STEWART JakeGroupama - FDJ0:25
13TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:26
14HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:28
15LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:29
16BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:29
17ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:29
18WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:29
19MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:29
20TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:33
21BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:33
22HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM0:40
23DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM0:40
24BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:40
25ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:40
26PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:42
27CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:42
28ADRIÀ RogerEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
29BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
30GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
31MIQUEL PauEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
32GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:44
33FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:48
34STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck0:50
35PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:51
36HOOLE DaanTrek - Segafredo0:53
37ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma0:59
38RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team1:12
39GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12
40GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12
41THIJSSEN GerbenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12
42PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:14
43CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi1:19
44BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi1:19
45AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:19
46VANDENABEELE HenriTeam DSM1:31
47EINHORN ItamarIsrael - Premier Tech1:36
48VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:36
49BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal1:36
50SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:36
51DRIZNERS JarradLotto Soudal1:36
52CONCA FilippoLotto Soudal1:48
53JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:49
54TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:20
55CHAMPION ThomasCofidis2:36
56HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:50
57NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team2:53
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma24:40
2INEOS Grenadiers0:13
3Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:31
5UAE Team Emirates0:33
6Groupama - FDJ0:38
7BORA - hansgrohe0:41
8Trek - Segafredo0:42
9Bahrain - Victorious0:42
10Movistar Team0:43
11Astana Qazaqstan Team0:46
12Team DSM0:53
13AG2R Citroën Team0:55
14Equipo Kern Pharma0:57
15Alpecin-Deceuninck1:03
16Israel - Premier Tech1:04
17EF Education-EasyPost1:19
18Team Arkéa Samsic1:25
19Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
20Euskaltel - Euskadi1:32
21Lotto Soudal1:49
22Cofidis1:50
23Burgos-BH1:58

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

