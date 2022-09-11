Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride with Trailforks

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel wraps up his first ever overall Grand Tour victory

Juan Sebastian Molano takes the final stage for UAE Team Emirates.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) rolled over the line safely on the final stage of this year’s Vuelta a España with his arms aloft to confirm his and his team’s first ever grand tour victory, and Belgium’s first since 1978.

Long earmarked as one of cycling’s biggest talents, the 22-year-old capped a remarkable season in which he has also won his first monument at Liège–Bastogne–Liège as well as the Clásica San Sebástian and the Tour of Norway.

Ahead of him, Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won the last stage of the race after the peloton reeled in the breakaway duo of Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) and Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) with less than a kilometer to spare.

Molano outsprinted his teammate Pascal Ackermann and the green jersey Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) to take his first win at World Tour level.

“It really sinks in, it’s really official now,” Evenepoel said after the stage. “Already yesterday the emotions were quite high because you could feel that we were actually there but you still have to finish the race here safe. I think we were perfect, we enjoyed it as much as possible. Now, we can really enjoy it.

“I had not much time to think because it was a really technical course and it was getting nervous every lap so it was not that nice anymore in the end but I’m happy we survived and we are here now.

“It’s history for my team, for my country, for myself and I think we can be really proud of what we did the last three weeks.”

How it happened

The final 96.7km long, ceremonial stage of the Vuelta a España set out from Las Rozas, a town just north of Madrid, and finished with nine laps in the capital city itself, marking an end to three weeks of racing and the grand tour season.

The classification winners – Evenepoel in his red jersey, Pedersen in green, Carapaz in his polka-dots and Ayuso wearing white as its custodian for Evenepoel – sat at the front of the peloton as it rolled over the start line, and through the opening meters of the neutral zone, lapping up the applause of spectators on the roadside.

And there was little to distinguish between the neutral zone and the race as teams rotated off the back, rather than the front, for the obligatory post-race photos.

Evenepoel and his team were among those taking pictures, celebrating an impressive victory after the young Belgian ultimately dominated the race with a 16 day stint in the red jersey and two stage wins, despite briefly cracking in the high mountains.

“He’s been very impressive,” four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome said after the race. “I had a few doubts towards the end of the second week, he showed a few weaknesses but he’s held on really well in the last few days and chapeau. He deserves the victory and I look forward to seeing what he does next.”

There were more ceremonial duties once the race reached Madrid as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was afforded the honor of leading the peloton into the city in his final grand tour much to the delight of the home fans lining the road.

Behind him, QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl shepherded the peloton across the first lap as the winning team and the first attacks of the day were launched with just under 50km still to race but Movistar sat on the front, preventing the formation of any breakaway

Without a breakaway up the road to sweep up the bonus seconds, Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos-Grenadiers) launched his own attack with his team in an attempt to win the intermediate sprint and its bonus seconds to move up a place in the general classification but was ultimately unable to do so.

When a breakaway eventually did form it was composed of Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) and Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) who built up an advantage that reached 25 seconds over a peloton controlled by Trek-Segafredo and Alpecin-Deceuninck.

Their gap remained stable even as the kilometers ticked down, and panic began to set in among the sprinters’ teams when they still had 20 seconds advantage with just 12km still to race.

But even with this injection of pace, the gap still held as the peloton was forced to stall almost to a standstill at the hairpin corners on the course while Johansen and Plapp continued sharing the workload at the front effectively.

They passed through the finish line for the penultimate time to enter the final lap ten seconds ahead of the peloton and were eventually caught with a kilometer to go.

UAE Team Emirates led out the sprint, ostensibly for Ackermann before his leadout man Molano proved the fastest on the finishing straight to take the win.

La Vuelta ciclista a España Stage 21 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates2:26:36
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
3ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates0:00
4TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma0:00
5VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
7WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:00
8TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck0:00
9TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
10BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal0:00
11MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
12GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
13LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ0:00
14DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM0:00
15ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
16FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
17CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:00
18VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
19KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo0:00
20OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates0:00
21OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
22BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM0:00
23ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
24SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:00
25RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team0:00
26ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious0:00
27AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates0:00
28MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
29CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi0:00
30MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe0:11
31BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:11
32MAS EnricMovistar Team0:11
33VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:11
34BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech0:11
35URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost0:11
36GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma0:11
37MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:11
38GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma0:11
39VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:11
40EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:11
41OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:11
42RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:11
43VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:11
44TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:11
45CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:11
46O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:11
47HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:11
48STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck0:11
49RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:11
50LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:11
51MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi0:11
52SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:11
53HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech0:11
54ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:19
55SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:23
56PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma0:23
57DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:23
58SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:23
59DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma0:23
60PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:23
61CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:23
62BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma0:23
63TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo0:28
64PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:28
65NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:28
66CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:28
67POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates0:28
68KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:28
69LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:35
70EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH0:38
71CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH0:38
72KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe0:38
73VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:38
74CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:38
75KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:43
76MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:43
77GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma0:43
78HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma0:43
79FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis0:43
80HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe0:43
81SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost0:43
82MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck0:43
83REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:43
84AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi0:43
85OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic0:43
86MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi0:43
87PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:43
88MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:43
89DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH0:43
90LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:43
91JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:51
92MAS LluísMovistar Team0:53
93VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:53
94DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:00
95PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:00
96BOL JetseBurgos-BH1:00
97JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:00
98MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal1:00
99GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:00
100CHAMPION ThomasCofidis1:03
101GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:03
102GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1:03
103PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:03
104HERRADA JesúsCofidis1:13
105CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:13
106NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:22
107HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:31
108ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma1:46
109BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:49
110MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:00
111VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck2:03
112OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH2:03
113NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH2:03
114BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi2:03
115FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe2:03
116MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team2:03
117ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:03
118BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:03
119MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck2:03
120CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2:03
121PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:03
122ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2:03
123DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:03
124VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:03
125DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech3:16
126IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech3:16
127FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech3:16
128DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:44
129HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:44
130HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM4:44
131CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo4:44
132JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck4:46
133AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi5:30
134LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo5:45
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 80:26:59
2MAS EnricMovistar Team2:02
3AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:57
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team5:56
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:24
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7:45
7RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers7:57
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team10:30
9URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost11:04
10HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe12:01
11MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:41
12POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates21:39
13VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team25:39
14CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers29:19
15LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious44:13
16SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious45:49
17PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ46:20
18KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe48:37
19GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers49:11
20MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious52:25
21DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:00:15
22CABEDO ÓscarBurgos-BH1:00:54
23HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:01:23
24REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:01:39
25CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost1:04:31
26PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:05:02
27SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:17:08
28BIZKARRA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1:20:34
29BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21:33
30OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma1:22:43
31MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:23:20
32CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:24:39
33HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma1:25:40
34HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech1:26:35
35VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:28:33
36ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:31:40
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:31:42
38PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:35:03
39MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck1:42:47
40VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:45:24
41GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma1:47:49
42GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:55:17
43DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH1:55:36
44NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH2:04:57
45NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team2:05:45
46PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost2:14:34
47GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:15:48
48ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:17:50
49VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers2:18:25
50MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team2:25:08
51JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team2:30:17
52DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma2:30:38
53VILLELLA DavideCofidis2:31:31
54FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe2:32:05
55CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:32:14
56HERRADA JesúsCofidis2:35:06
57MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:38:11
58VERVAEKE LouisQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:38:29
59FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis2:39:15
60GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:40:00
61PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2:43:45
62MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi2:44:52
63GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech2:51:38
64ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo3:00:24
65TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3:01:54
66BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma3:06:38
67WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:07:51
68EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH3:09:07
69CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost3:10:33
70MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3:13:18
71LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team3:14:22
72TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers3:15:34
73PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:16:03
74BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:19:54
75BEVIN PatrickIsrael - Premier Tech3:20:37
76MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi3:22:03
77ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma3:27:42
78HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:28:54
79KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost3:30:00
80DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:33:27
81STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck3:33:44
82VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck3:42:48
83BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi3:43:14
84CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi3:43:36
85SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious3:44:28
86AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi3:48:06
87SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost3:48:57
88BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3:51:02
89BOL JetseBurgos-BH3:51:27
90OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic3:51:50
91TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma3:52:29
92TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:52:58
93ITURRIA MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:57:28
94AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:59:57
95PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers4:00:04
96OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4:01:39
97LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:03:39
98CHAMPION ThomasCofidis4:07:57
99KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe4:08:48
100DEVENYNS DriesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:09:15
101IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech4:10:52
102PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo4:14:48
103DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech4:16:06
104CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:16:33
105GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma4:16:50
106NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM4:19:29
107JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck4:23:20
108BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal4:25:23
109SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:27:35
110HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM4:33:12
111ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates4:33:23
112DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:35:38
113GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:38:00
114FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech4:39:31
115RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team4:41:39
116RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic4:42:15
117CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo4:48:07
118HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:48:17
119KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo4:50:17
120MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic4:50:41
121VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe4:51:49
122LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ4:53:56
123FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:54:32
124DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM4:56:40
125MAŁECKI KamilLotto Soudal5:00:05
126MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates5:09:31
127TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck5:11:20
128MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe5:13:47
129JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:14:17
130VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost5:15:43
131OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates5:19:55
132MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck5:21:23
133MAS LluísMovistar Team5:27:42
134CIMOLAI DavideCofidis5:31:26
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo409
2WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious186
3MAS EnricMovistar Team138
4EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team133
5SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates133
6VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe108
7ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates106
8CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers105
9GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco74
10MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE Team Emirates69
11OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH67
12AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates67
13LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team66
14CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco64
15RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers64
16MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux62
17HERRADA JesúsCofidis62
18MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic62
19ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM59
20MERLIER TimAlpecin-Deceuninck56
21URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost4
22TEUNISSEN MikeJumbo-Visma53
23O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team51
24HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe51
25VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost49
26ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates45
27BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal43
28BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42
29BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM40
30VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Deceuninck38
31JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck37
32MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team36
33KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe35
34GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma31
35GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers31
36TAMINIAUX LionelAlpecin-Deceuninck31
37LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team30
38TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers30
39DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech30
40TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo30
41NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM29
42CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team28
43GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma28
44SHAW JamesEF Education-EasyPost27
45MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious27
46IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech27
47GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic27
48VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers24
49DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM24
50PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team23
51HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe23
52PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ23
53KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo23
54EZQUERRA JesúsBurgos-BH22
55DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20
56BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi20
57MATÉ Luis ÁngelEuskaltel - Euskadi20
58LIENHARD FabianGroupama - FDJ20
59CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost19
60MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ19
61GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic19
62ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious18
63GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael - Premier Tech18
64DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH18
65PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost4
66MULLEN RyanBORA - hansgrohe17
67FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis17
68ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo17
69POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates17
70KOCH JonasBORA - hansgrohe15
71CHAMPION ThomasCofidis15
72CAVAGNA RémiQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
73MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates15
74STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck15
75RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15
76MAS LluísMovistar Team13
77HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco13
78BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13
79OLIVEIRA IvoUAE Team Emirates13
80JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team11
81CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost11
82HAGEN Carl FredrikIsrael - Premier Tech11
83DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma10
84OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma10
85PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers10
86LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo10
87MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9
88HARPER ChrisJumbo-Visma7
89VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team7
90BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma7
91FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe6
92REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6
93GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma6
94CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi6
95ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
96HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5
97MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck5
98MARTÍN GotzonEuskaltel - Euskadi5
99FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4
100VILLELLA DavideCofidis2
101OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
102DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 80:26:59
2AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates4:57
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates7:24
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM7:45
5RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers7:57
6MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious52:25
7HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe1:01:23
8PARRA José FélixEquipo Kern Pharma1:05:02
9CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:24:39
10ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious1:31:40
11PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:35:03
12VAN WILDER IlanQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:45:24
13GARCÍA PIERNA RaúlEquipo Kern Pharma2:15:48
14GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic2:40:00
15TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team3:01:54
16BERRADE UrkoEquipo Kern Pharma3:06:38
17WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious3:07:51
18MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates3:13:18
19TURNER BenINEOS Grenadiers3:15:34
20PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team3:16:03
21BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM3:19:54
22ŘEPA VojtěchEquipo Kern Pharma3:27:42
23STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck3:33:44
24BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi3:43:14
25CANAL CarlosEuskaltel - Euskadi3:43:36
26TIBERI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:52:58
27AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi3:59:57
28PLAPP LukeINEOS Grenadiers4:00:04
29LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo4:03:39
30CHAMPION ThomasCofidis4:07:57
31GALVÁN FranciscoEquipo Kern Pharma4:16:50
32BEULLENS CedricLotto Soudal4:25:23
33HVIDEBERG Jonas IversbyTeam DSM4:33:12
34GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:38:00
35RAUGEL AntoineAG2R Citroën Team4:41:39
36FEDOROV YevgeniyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:54:32
37JOHANSEN JuliusIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:14:17
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers73
2STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Deceuninck36
3MAS EnricMovistar Team28
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM23
5EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23
6SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates23
7HIGUITA SergioBORA - hansgrohe18
8LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team17
9JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Deceuninck17
10FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis15
11MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
12PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ13
13HERRADA JesúsCofidis11
14CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11
15MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Deceuninck11
16PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost2
17ZAMBANINI EdoardoBahrain - Victorious8
18SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious7
19KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6
20WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious6
21DENNIS RohanJumbo-Visma5
22MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates5
23BOU JoanEuskaltel - Euskadi5
24MASNADA FaustoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team5
25CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4
26MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ4
27GESINK RobertJumbo-Visma4
28OKAMIKA AnderBurgos-BH4
29URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost2
30VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost3
31HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe3
32MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3
33VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3
34MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team3
35CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2
37AYUSO JuanUAE Team Emirates2
38ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2
39O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2
40POLANC JanUAE Team Emirates2
41OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team2
42GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic2
43DÍAZ José ManuelBurgos-BH2
44NAVARRO DanielBurgos-BH2
45ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
46RODRÍGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers1
47VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1
48DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1
49REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1
50BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
51NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1
52GUGLIELMI SimonTeam Arkéa Samsic1
53CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
54LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team1
55BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1
56AZURMENDI IbaiEuskaltel - Euskadi1
57IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1
58AZPARREN Xabier MikelEuskaltel - Euskadi1
Teams
RankNameTime
1UAE Team Emirates 240:36:32
2INEOS Grenadiers55:35
3Movistar Team1:16:52
4Bahrain - Victorious1:17:36
5Astana Qazaqstan Team1:34:18
6BORA - hansgrohe1:38:20
7Jumbo-Visma2:12:14
8EF Education-EasyPost2:25:47
9Groupama - FDJ2:33:37
10Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:47:09
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:04:02
12Burgos-BH3:07:17
13AG2R Citroën Team3:21:24
14Equipo Kern Pharma4:32:50
15Euskaltel - Euskadi4:36:48
16Team DSM5:42:54
17Alpecin-Deceuninck5:57:29
18Israel - Premier Tech6:31:49
19Cofidis6:59:07
20Team Arkéa Samsic7:21:36
21Team BikeExchange - Jayco8:15:22
22Trek - Segafredo8:37:21
23Lotto Soudal9:36:58

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo