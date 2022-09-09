Vuelta a España: Fractures ruled out for Jay Vine after stage 18 crash

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

One day after his dramatic and unfortunate exit from the Vuelta a España, double stage winner Jay Vine is looking towards a possible end-of-season return.

The Australian rider fell heavily in the early part of Thursday’s stage 18, one of several to hit the deck. He was the most badly injured, sitting on the road in shock cradling his left wrist.

Fears that he might have sustained a fracture have however been assuaged, with Alpecin-Deceuninck team doctor Peter Lagrou giving an update on Friday morning.

“Many skin erosions, some superficial and deep cuts in the wrist, and multiple contusions,” he stated in a note provided to VeloNews. “Everything [is] well taken care of in Cárceres University Hospital. Follow-up and control arranged.

“Racing again not ruled out this season, depending on rehabilitation and recovery.”

The news will be a relief to Vine’s fans, not least because of the worrying images broadcast on Thursday. His wrist appeared to be bleeding heavily in the footage.

15 stitches, 10cm wound and it's GAME OVER. It was fun whilst it lasted.

Thanks for all the messages. I'll be heading back home tomorrow, thanks to the team for sorting me out so quickly, sorry for not bringing the Pokadots home.

Gutted is an understatement. #LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/9XzeAVrzhH — Jay_Vine (@JayVine3) September 8, 2022

This year’s Vuelta was just his second grand tour, but Vine appeared to be almost certain of victory in the king of the mountains competition. He had amassed 59 points, almost double the 30 of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Many of those came from a superb performance on stage 8 when he get into the day’s break and took maximum points on each of the day’s six climbs, including the summit finish.

Vine commented on Twitter on Friday.

“Good luck to everyone still racing La Vuelta,” he wrote. “I’m on my way home where over the next few days [I] hope to make the decision about the Italian classics.

“My wrist has no strength [at the moment] but very lucky with the blood loss that I’m not in a far worse condition.”