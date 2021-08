Vuelta a España stage 7: Michael Storer attacks summit finish to score first WorldTour win

Michael Storer (Team DSM) won stage 7 of the 2021 Vuelta a España, on a day that saw the abandonment of GC stars Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo).

“This is just the beginning. I don’t know what I’m capable of in the future. This was my next goal, to win a race at the WorldTour level, so I’m really happy. I’m going to have to set a new goal now,” Storer said after the stage win.

Primož Roglič managed to hold onto the race lead by just eight seconds ahead of Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) with fourteen stages remaining.

