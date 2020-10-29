Video: Vuelta a España stage 9 final kilometer

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) celebrated his 31st birthday in style, wearing the points competition leader’s jersey.

And while it was Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) crossed the finish line first, it was Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who took the stage win, when the Irishman was relegated for bumping shoulders with a Trek-Segafredo rider.

Watch the exciting final kilometer — and you decide what should have been the outcome — of stage 9 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 9 final kilometer