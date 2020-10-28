Video: Vuelta a España stage 8 highlights

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) played a patient game, letting Movistar do much of the pace-setting work in the final half of the race.

Once the race got into the final few kilometers, Movistar fell off the pace while the attacks on the steep slopes of the Alto de Moncalvillo came one after another, leaving only the two men to battle in the final few hundred meters of the stage.

Watch highlights of the day’s action on stage 8 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 8 highlights

2020 Vuelta a España stage 8 final kilometer