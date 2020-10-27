Video: Vuelta a España stage 7 highlights

While the 34-year-old Canadian, who will be moving to Israel Start-Up Nation in 2021, is all about riding to support teammate Hugh Carthy in the Vuelta, he’s keen enough to snatch the opportunity for stage wins when they are presented.

Watch Canadian Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) ride a tactically smart race to take the win on stage 7 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 7 highlights

2020 Vuelta a España stage 7 final kilometer