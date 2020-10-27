2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Video: Vuelta a España stage 7 highlights

Watch Canadian Michael Woods ride a tactically smart race to take the win on stage 7 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

While the 34-year-old Canadian, who will be moving to Israel Start-Up Nation in 2021, is all about riding to support teammate Hugh Carthy in the Vuelta, he’s keen enough to snatch the opportunity for stage wins when they are presented.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 7 highlights

2020 Vuelta a España stage 7 final kilometer

