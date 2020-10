From a three-man break that stayed away all day, Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) rides to victory on stage 5 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

And, in the closing meters of the stage, race-leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) touched wheels with José Rojas (Movistar) but escaped the pileup behind him.

Watch the exciting video highlights of stage 5 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 5 highlights

2020 Vuelta a España stage 5 final kilometer