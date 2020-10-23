Video: Vuelta a España stage 4 highlights
Watch Irish sprinter Sam Bennet take another grand tour win at the 2020 Vuelta a España.
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) is back to winning sprint stages.
The points jersey winner at the French grand tour was escorted by his team through the technical final kilometer of stage 4 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.
Bennett took the leadout, and converted it into the stage win, rocketing to the line in a big bunch sprint.
Watch the exciting video highlights of stage 4 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.