Video: Vuelta a España stage 4 highlights

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) is back to winning sprint stages.

The points jersey winner at the French grand tour was escorted by his team through the technical final kilometer of stage 4 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Bennett took the leadout, and converted it into the stage win, rocketing to the line in a big bunch sprint.

Watch the exciting video highlights of stage 4 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 4 highlights

2020 Vuelta a España stage 4 final kilometer