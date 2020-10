Stage 2 winner Marc Soler (Movistar) and GC contender couldn’t keep the pace set by Ineos Grenadiers on the early part of the final climb.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) again goes on the attack.

But it was Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) who stalked his GC rivals until the final 300 meters.

Watch the exciting video highlights of stage 3 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 3 final kilometers

2020 Vuelta a España stage 3 highlights