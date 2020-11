Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the win in a photo finish over Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) on the final stage of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Primož Roglič held on for second consecutive overall title.

And Chris Froom is presented with a special award for his 2011 Vuelta win.

Watch the highlights of stage 18 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 18 final kilomters