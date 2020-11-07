2020 La Vuelta

Vuelta a Espana

Video: Vuelta a España stage 17 highlights

Watch the GC battle heat up when Richard Carapaz launched an attack 3km out, putting Primož Roglič's slim lead in serious jeopardy.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) stole the win on the penultimate stage 17 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Behind the Frenchman, the GC battle heated up when Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) launched an attack 3km out, putting Primož Roglič’s (Jumbo-Visma) slim lead in serious jeopardy.

Watch the highlights of stage 17 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 17 final kilomters

