Video: Vuelta a España stage 17 highlights

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) stole the win on the penultimate stage 17 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

Behind the Frenchman, the GC battle heated up when Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) launched an attack 3km out, putting Primož Roglič’s (Jumbo-Visma) slim lead in serious jeopardy.

Watch the highlights of stage 17 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 17 final kilomters