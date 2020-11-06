Video: Vuelta a España stage 16 highlights

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was in the break all day and was looking good for the stage win until 3km to go. After a valiant effort, the French national time trial champion was finally brought back by a fast-chasing peloton.

Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Pro Cycling) snatched the stage 16 win from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) and Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) — who was later relegated for “dangerous sprinting” — right before the line.

And, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the red jersey of the overall race leader showed off why he also controls the points (sprint) competition lead, too.

Watch the highlights of stage 16 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 16 sprint

2020 Vuelta a España stage 16 final kilomters