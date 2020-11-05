Video: Vuelta a España stage 15 highlights

On a blustery day, the peloton covered the 230km-long stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, chasing an 11-man break from the second hour of racing.

UAE Team Emirates’ Jasper Philipsen launched an uphill sprint with less than 100m remaining, holding challenges from Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to take the win.

Watch the highlights of stage 15 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

