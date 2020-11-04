Video: Vuelta a España stage 14 highlights

After a sizeable break was neutralized in the opening kilometers of stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a España, a group of seven got away, and the GC contenders did not chase.

Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), winner of stage 5, sat on the wheel of stage 7 winner Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) at the red kite.

A well-timed attack saw the Belgian rider get the advantage in the closing meters of the race.

Watch the highlights of the time trial on stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 14 highlights