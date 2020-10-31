Video: Vuelta a España stage 11 highlights

After a rider protest prior to the start of stage 11 of the 2020 Vuelta a España, racing got underway.

With one of the hardest climbs in pro cycling on tap for stage 12, the men battling for the top of the podium did not “show their hands” just yet.

This left an opportunity for a day-long break to succeed.

Watch the exciting final kilometer and highlights of stage 11 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 11 final kilometer

2020 Vuelta a España stage 11 highlights