Video: Vuelta a España stage 10 final kilometer and highlights

A day after Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) celebrated his 31st birthday in style — by wearing the points competition leader’s jersey — he grabbed the overall leader’s red jersey.

The Slovenian rode back into the overall lead on a stage win earned on a perfectly timed last-minute attack.

Watch the exciting final kilometer of stage 10 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 10 final kilometers

2020 Vuelta a España stage 10 highlights