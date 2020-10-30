Video: Vuelta a España stage 10 final kilometer and highlights
Watch Primož Roglič make a last-minute attack to take the stage and the overall lead.
A day after Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) celebrated his 31st birthday in style — by wearing the points competition leader’s jersey — he grabbed the overall leader’s red jersey.
The Slovenian rode back into the overall lead on a stage win earned on a perfectly timed last-minute attack.
Watch the exciting final kilometer of stage 10 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.