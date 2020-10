Coming off an oh-so-close-yet-so-far Tour de France second place, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) picked up at the Vuelta a España where he left off in 2019, with a win.

How did other GC favorites like Richard Carapaz and Chris Froome of Ineos Grenadiers fare?

Watch the exciting video highlights of stage 1 of the 2020 Vuelta a España.

2020 Vuelta a España stage 1 final kilometer

2020 Vuelta a España stage 1 highlights