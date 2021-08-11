VeloNews Podcast: The Vuelta’s new Angliru; Jennifer Valente’s golden ride; Lauren De Crescenzo’s comeback

The Vuelta a España kicks off this weekend, and on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we preview the race, and discuss its hulking new climb, the Altu del Gamoniteiro. Organizers are comparing the new climb to the famed Alto de l’Angliru climb, which has become the most feared ascent in Spain.

What goes into discovering a new climb? We analyze the process that race organizers go through in identifying new climbs like the Gamoniteiro and then slotting them into the race.

Who are the favorites to win the Vuelta, and how will Spain’s hot August impact the race? We analyze all elements of the race to help you prepare for the final grand tour of the season.

Before then, we discuss Jennifer Valente’s history-making ride at the 2021 Olympics, where she became the first American woman to win a gold medal in track cycling. Valente’s win was the product of savvy riding and strategic thinking, and we analyze the moves she made on the track to win gold.

Lauren De Crescenzo wins the 2021 Unbound Gravel. Photo: Wil Matthews

Then, grave racer Lauren De Crescenzo joins the podcast. De Crescenzo is best known as the recent winner of Unbound Gravel, and perhaps the strongest U.S. gravel racer on the planet. She’s also the survivor of a racing crash that nearly ended her life, and left her in a coma for two weeks. De Crescenzo takes us inside her crash and recovery, and explains her decision to join Tom Danielson’s CINCH Cycling team for 2021 and beyond.

