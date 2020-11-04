VeloNews Podcast: Roglič vs. Carapaz for Vuelta a España red; Sepp Kuss and Michael Woods

The Vuelta a España has entered its thrilling final week, and we are breaking down the slugfest between Primož Roglič and Richard Carapaz on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast.

The Vuelta’s dramatic stage 12 up the Alto de l’Angliru produced a thrilling battle, with Hugh Carthy taking the win and Carapaz seizing the red jersey. Then, two days later, Roglič won the ITT to take the jersey back. We break down the action from both stages, and examine Ineos Grenadiers’ new strategy of going on the attack.

Then, we analyze the 2021 Tour de France route, which was announced this week. Next year’s route serves up a classic battle, with two ITT races, three summit finishes, and a double ascent of Mont Ventoux.

Then, we hear from two North American riders who are racing the Vuelta: Sepp Kuss and Michael Woods. Kuss takes us inside the Angliru battle with his perspective on the brutal fight. Then, Woods relives his stage 7 victory at the Vuelta, and explains why this Vuelta a España has helped him overcome the disappointment of being left off EF Pro Cycling’s Tour de France team.

All that and more on this week’s podcast!