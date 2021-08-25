VeloNews Podcast: Primož Roglič’s YOLO attack; Ineos slumps; Ian Boswell interview

On today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we analyze Primož Roglič’s zany attack on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, and Ineos Grenadiers’ continued setbacks at the Vuelta a España. Then, Andrew Hood explains how the winds, soaring temperatures, and surging pace is making this Vuelta the hardest grand tour of the year.

Then, we hear from Ian Boswell, who has reinvented himself as the top male gravel racer in the USA. Big wins at BWR and Unbound Gravel have opened doors for Boswell to step back into full-time bike racing. He doesn’t know if he wants to pursue it.