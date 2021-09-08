Become a Member

VeloNews Podcast: Movistar vs. Miguel Ángel López; Lauren Stephens interview

This week we discuss the war of words between Movistar and Miguel Ángel López, and hear from Lauren Stephens on overcoming setbacks.

The Vuelta a España concluded this week, and the race delivered one of the biggest controversies of the 2021 WorldTour season.

Colombian star Miguel Ángel López quit the Vuelta on the penultimate stage after he was dropped from the front group, and afterwards reports circulated that López was unhappy with the tactics of his Movistar team.

The story has developed into a war of words between the Spanish team and López’s camp, and now, the rider and the team may have an irrevocably damaged relationship. On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast, we discuss this latest polemica and add some context and opinion on what transpired.

Then, U.S. road champion Lauren Stephens joins the podcast to discuss her historic win, her decision to blend road and gravel cycling, and how she’s handled disappointment throughout her career. Stephens is one of the best U.S. riders to never be named to an Olympic team, and her process for dealing with disappointment is something that we all can learn from.

