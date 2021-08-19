VeloNews Podcast: Are WorldTour riders vaccinated? Jennifer Valente on winning Olympic gold

The Vuelta a España has kicked off, and on today’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we dive into the race’s opening stages. The GC picture is already taking shape with the summit finish to Picón Blanco, and Ineos Grenadiers vs. Jumbo-Visma is again the battle of the race. Movistar has three riders in the top-10, and we cannot wait to see how the Spanish squad finds a way to grab defeat from the clutches of potential victory.

Then, how many riders are vaccinated for COVID-19? Andrew Hood discusses his reporting around this topic, and why teams cannot force their riders to get the vaccine. Many riders are already vaccinated, but others face hurdles around travel, training, and timing to get the shot.

Finally, Olympic champion Jennifer Valente joins the podcast to discuss her historic win in the Omnium.