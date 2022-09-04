Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Maximize Your Ride

The ultimate mapping app made for mountain biking.

Download Now

Vuelta a Espana

VeloNews Events Vuelta a Espana
Vuelta a Espana

Thymen Arensman delivers on promise with breakout stage win at Vuelta a España

Dutch rider fends off everyone to win 'queen stage' and punch into the top-10.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join O+
VeloNews.com

Digital
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Thymen Arensman thought he was suffering Sunday at the Vuelta a España, but it turned out the others were suffering more.

The 22-year-old Dutch rider delivered his biggest pro win yet during the “queen stage” at the Spanish grand tour for Team DSM.

“I can’t believe it on the ‘queen stage’ of the Vuelta,” Arensman said. “Everybody was talking about this stage. To be honest, I didn’t feel super good during the stage but apparently the others felt the legs even more.”

Also read:

Arensman rode into the big breakaway Sunday in what everyone knew would be a decisive battle not only for the stage victory but also for the GC.

The Team DSM rider timed his move just right, waiting a bit before making his surge to reel in other riders, and then having enough in the tank to fend off the hard-charging GC leaders.

“It looked like Marc Soler was waiting for me, and I thought he’s such a great rider, I don’t know if I can take him on,” he said. “But then I accelerated on a steeper part. He cracked and I was like, ‘OK, everybody is really on the limit and maybe I have something left.'”

Indeed he did. Arensman kept pushing the pedals and ignoring the pain in the interminable Sierra Nevada climb, one of the longest in Europe.

Forging alone, he could check below to see groups forming and putting in some time. He even ripped out his race radio because he could see everything he needed to know.

“When I was alone, I stopped listening the coach Matt Winston on the radio. I only kept thinking I gotta push, push above 400 watts,” he said.

There was a double bonus at the line. With the winner’s bonus seconds, Arensman crept back into the top-10, climbing from 11th to eighth, now at 7:05 back.

“It was nice to get the win today with Thymen,” said DSM’s Matt Winston. “When the rest of the break fell apart at the end, the time Thymen has spent with the team at altitude this year really paid off and he was able to solo to victory. It was a really, really good ride from Thymen.”

The tall all-rounder — he tops out at 6-foot-3 — is delivering during this Vuelta on the GC, but his team lost time in the opening TT. He kept hanging close, clawed back some time on the individual time trial last week, and then delivered the stunning victory Sunday.

“It’s hard to believe, it really has to sink in,” he said. “It was enough to win, and it’s unbelievable. Truly unbelievable.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo