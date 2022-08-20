The current overall standings of the Vuelta a España

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Sam Bennett ended a two year wait for a Grand Tour stage win on stage two of the Vuelta a España on Saturday, beating former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) by half a bike length in Utrecht. The Irishman enjoyed a perfect leadout from his Bora-hansgrohe team to beat Pedersen, Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), Dan McLay (Team Arkéa Samsic) plus the rest of the bunch.

Itamar Einhorn (Israel-Premier Tech), Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ), John Degenkolb (Team DSM) and Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) completed the top ten.

The Jumbo-Visma squad continued to dominate the overall standings courtesy of its victory in Friday’s opening stage team time trial. However race leader Robert Gesink lost 43 seconds, slipping out of the red jersey. Teunissen took over at the top by virtue of his fourth place on the stage, and each of the other team members had a change in overall position due to their position crossing the finish line.

Edoardo Affini and Sam Oomen both jumped up four points to end the day second and third overall. Primož Roglič slipped two places to fourth and Sepp Kuss dropped one slot to fifth. The Ineos Grenadiers trio of Ethan Hayter, Richard Carapaz and Pavel Sivakov improved three places to sixth, seventh and eighth. Hayter is a dozen seconds off red, with the other two a further second back.

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grendiers) is also 13 seconds behind and Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step AlphaVinyl) is tenth at 14 seconds.

Bennett’s win sees him move into the lead of the points classification. He will wear the green jersey on Sunday’s second stage, although he is level on points with Pedersen due to the latter’s win in the intermediate sprint on Saturday. Ackermaan is third.

Julius Van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) won the day’s sole categorised climb, the fourth category . He dons the King of the Mountains jersey and is one point ahead of Thibaut Guernalec (Team Arkéa Samsic).

Hayter is the best young rider, one second clear of teammates Sivakov and Rodríguez.

Jumbo-Visma is best team, 13 seconds ahead of Ineos-Grenadiers and 14 in front of Quick-Step AlphaVinyl.